The Funniest Foxes In The World Come To Make You Smile (40 Pics)
Allow me to introduce you to my one-of-a-kind handmade art dolls crafted from wool, each possessing its own personality and character.
My foxes are the most bizarre in the world. They are one-of-a-kind characters that tell stories. They are colorful, smiling, and thoughtful, living in their fairy families.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm Dilyana, and I create art rather than toys. My 'Wool Thrills' have become an imperceptibly large part of me. They are, in a way, an emanation of myself in a different image and likeness.
I started making dolls at the age of 15. Several years later, I transitioned to felting them. At some point in life, I developed a personal style that bestowed upon the felted wool dolls authentic characters of their own.
The process of making these dolls is challenging, but for me, it is a source of detachment, pleasure, and fun. Creating is a necessity for many people to feel fulfilled, and this is my way of achieving it.