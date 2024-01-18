ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2023 International Photography Awards have been announced. The annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale creates one of the most ambitious and comprehensive photo awards in the photography world today.

The category winners in both professional and amateur levels compete for IPA’s top two awards. The main professional prize is International Photographer of the Year, selected from the 11 professional category winners with a Lucie Trophy and a cash prize of $10,000. The 11 category winners in the non-professional/student categories compete for the title of Discovery of the Year. The winner will also be awarded the Lucie Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.

Scroll down to see some of the winning images, and make sure to visit the official website of IPA for the full list of awarded photographs.

