The Best 48 Photos Of 2023 According To The International Photography Awards
The winners of the 2023 International Photography Awards have been announced. The annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale creates one of the most ambitious and comprehensive photo awards in the photography world today.
The category winners in both professional and amateur levels compete for IPA’s top two awards. The main professional prize is International Photographer of the Year, selected from the 11 professional category winners with a Lucie Trophy and a cash prize of $10,000. The 11 category winners in the non-professional/student categories compete for the title of Discovery of the Year. The winner will also be awarded the Lucie Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.
Scroll down to see some of the winning images, and make sure to visit the official website of IPA for the full list of awarded photographs.
Non-Professional Nature / Macro, 3rd Place: Ant-Mimic Jumping Spider By Kevin Blackwell
"Ant mimicking spiders imitate ants to gain two advantages: they deter certain predators who prefer other prey over ants, and their prey feels less threatened, providing these spiders with better chances to hunt and attack."
Nature / Macro, 2nd Place: Mushroom Cyclone By Liu Yang
Nature / Underwater, 2nd Place: Newborn Humpback Calf And Its Mother By Ricardo A. Nascimento
"A sight of a humpback whale mother and her precious calf gliding through the crystal-clear depths of the ocean. The calf, merely one week old, retains its pristine white color, reminiscent of the day it was born."
Non-Professional Nature/Astrophotography, 3rd Place: Our Sun And The Universe Around It By Markus Wiedmann
"Our sun and some of the most famous deep sky objects around. All taken from my backyard in southern Germany and my telescopes."
Architecture / Buildings, 3rd Place: Jiangnan By Bin Zhang
"This is a photo taken by a mobile phone. The shooting location is in Suzhou, China. This is a traditional Chinese architectural form. The black and white minimalist shape left a deep impression on me."
Sports / Extreme Sports, 3rd Place: Big Monday By Tó Mané
"The iconic photo of Garrett McNamara riding what everyone called the "100-foot wave", likely the world's biggest wave ever surfed, at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal."⠀
Nature / Animals / Pets, 2nd Place: Circle Of Life By Moises Levy
"This image is part of a portfolio that I have been working on for several years in a fishing village in Guerrero, Mexico. I have been attending the ritual for several years when the fishermen arrive early in the morning with the catch they obtained during the night. This image expresses the energy of the birds as they receive their first meal of the day."⠀
Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Environmental, 2nd Place: The Blue Fig By Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
"Bangladesh, the world's largest delta, faces the harsh consequences of global warming, including rising sea levels, increased natural disasters, higher salinity in coastal areas, and declining local fish species availability."
Event / Concert, 3rd Place: Fire Power By Julien Duval
Honorable Mention: The Other Days Of Life By Oleksandr Rupeta
"Bakhmut is a small town in the Donetsk region that should have become another victim of the Russian occupation in the first months of the invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, the town has been desperately standing against the fierce onslaught of the Russian army for over a year, and now it is one of the bloodiest places in this war."
People/ Lifestyle, 3rd Place: Almost Elvis By Yu Pang George Chan
"Almost Elvis was shot in Australia and it is a celebration of the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. Despite never setting foot in Australia, Elvis-themed festivals and concerts are held regularly, Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) have emerged as a thriving business that transcends barriers of race and gender."
Nature / Wildlife, 3rd Place: The Statues Of Mara By Lakshitha Karunarathna
"A bunch of adult and sub-adult African lionesses huddle together on a cold, gloomy morning in Maasai Mara National Reserve. As the Sun began rising in front of the statue-like group, their eyes started to glitter like stars through the dingy atmosphere."
People / Portrait, 1st Place: Over The Years By Jasmin Rupp
"Over the years, dancers wear out shoe after shoe. Much to the detriment of a parent's pocketbook, young dancers grow out of shoes season after season." ⠀
Non-Professional Place / People / Traditions / Culture, 2nd Place: Before Migration By Tommaso Vecchi
"Nenets are indigenous Siberian people whose traditional economy has long been rooted in nomadic reindeer-herding, fishing and hunting. They live in chums: small huts made of reindeer skins, in order to ensure a minimum of thermal insulation, especially during the winter. In this picture Roman looking out of the chum, with his red cheeks worn by the cold, -50°C."
Nature / Landscape, 2nd Place: A Perfect Cloud By Francisco Negroni
"The Villarrica volcano is the most dangerous volcano in Chile and one of the most active in America. In the photograph a beautiful lenticular cloud moves over the crater while it is illuminated by the light emitted by the volcano's lava."⠀
Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos
Architecture / Interior, 3rd Place: Cave Of Light By Yury Trofimov
Honorable Mention: Behind The Beauty And Strength By Shu Ito
"During my trip in 2019, I met this women at a hostel in Bagan, Myanmar. She tearfully shared her story of being forced to quit her beloved job in childcare and coerced into running the hostel."
Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 2nd Place: Polluted Buriganga River By Azim Khan Ronnie
"A busy polluted waterway is filled with boats and their passengers in the morning commute as they try to pass on a river in Bangladesh. The boats on the Buriganga River in Bangladesh as millions of commuters attempt to cross the river daily to get to their workplace in the city of Dhaka. The Bangladeshi capital is one of the most densely populated in the world and home to around 19 million people."⠀
Architecture / Cityscapes, 3rd Place: Over The City By Ammar Alsayed Ahmed
"A group of flamingos flying over the city of Abu Dhabi on a morning when fog covers the city, and you can only see parts of the skyscrapers."
Advertising / Fashion, 2nd Place: Futah - Morocco By Mendo Dornellas
"This image was shot from a campaign in Morocco for a Portuguese beach towel brand called Futah. For this campaign the idea was to find textures shapes and colors that can be only found in the Sahara Desert, creating this unique and captivating mood."⠀
Sports / Winter Sports, 2nd Place: Alpine Australia By Penny Prangnell
"This photo series offers a fresh perspective on the Australian landscape, contrasting the typical image of red clay, eucalyptus trees, and vast skies. The photos highlight the connection between humans and the mountain range, emphasizing our insignificance in the face of nature while also celebrating the skiers' appreciation for the slopes."
Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Windows In Window By Anna Wacker
"Architectural abstract of the modern interior of a building and a window with a view to a traditional building with windows. Photo taken in Frankfurt, Germany."
Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Homeless Home By Te-Chin Hsieh
"Furniture is a necessary element of a home, but one day it becomes homeless because it is no longer used, needed, or beloved. They usually don't stay on the roadside in Taipei City for more than 24 hours. During the period, they may encounter viewing based on various factors. The lucky ones are taken away again, and the more common fate is to be cleared by environmental protection units after dawn."
Sports / Extreme Sports, 2nd Place: Skyward Serenity By Aidan Williams
"Carmen Ator Conquers Tasmania's Breathtaking Highline, Embracing the Thrilling Heights and Majestic Exposure as the Sun Ascends."⠀
Architecture / Interior, 2nd Place: Chianti Eye By Peter-Plorin
"It is always fascinating for me what happens when we change our perspective, our angle of vision. Often we realize only then what hidden beauty awaits us."
Editorial / Press / Personality, 3rd Place: Gogo By Noa Grayevsky
"Gogo Lupin is a fashion influencer, dancer, creative director and a fashion model. Starting his career in Paris, Gogo attracts attention for his individuality and free spirit vision."⠀
Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Earth's Treasure By Miki Spitzer
"Icy blue watery veins, shimmering glacial braids and glistening golden sediment come together to provide a delightful mirage for the human eye."⠀
People / Portrait, 3rd Place: Open Mind, Open Heart By Olivia Mazzola
"A tribute to open-mindedness."
Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Hello From The Gutter: Skateboarding In A Shipyard By Daniel Stelly
"The photograph shows Stephen Brayman published in the November 2022 issue of Thrasher Magazine."
Architecture / Other, 3rd Place: Medical Center By Ilan Benattar
"This series is made in old asylums and abandoned hospitals in France, Italy and Portugal."⠀
Non-Professional Architecture / Buildings, 2nd Place: Mirror Or Mirage By Beatrice Wong
"Captured at Maraya, Guiness World Record holder for the largest mirrored building in the world, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia."
Special / Special Effects, 2nd Place: Transformations On The Island Of The Gods By Alena Khokhlova
Architecture / Historic, 2nd Place: Sun Party By Majid Hojati
"When the light passes through the stained glass of the window and shines on the carpet patterns and tiled lilies, It creates such a beautiful charter that we see it together."
Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Color Conversation By Gleici Rufatto
"The series explores the perception of a constructed world in which the squares and geometric blocks are not rational static forms atop each other. Instead they are components of a penetrable architecture conceived and built with color."
Editorial / Press / Environmental, 3rd Place: Eastgrip - Ice Core By Lukasz Larsson Warzecha
"Ice cores drilled during the East Greenland Ice-Core Project (EastGRIP) 2022 field season from ca. 2300-2400 meters in depth - and around 65,000 years old - lie in aluminium trays in the buffer ice core storage waiting to be processed at the science trench."
People / Street Photography, 3rd Place: Untitled By Daniel Ramos
"Calisthenics, acrobatics, exercise, kind-hearted people, and drugs are some of the things that coexist in Barras Insurgentes. Barras Insurgentes is a calisthenics park in Mexico City which is located just a few steps away from Insurgentes Metro Station, one of the biggest and busiest in Mexico City."⠀
Analog / Film / Other, 3rd Place: Der Dunkle Strom (Dark River) By Michael Anker
Non-Professional Advertising / Music, 3rd Place: The Rock Musician By Sergio Armillei
Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract Space, 3rd Place: Base By Benny Chan
"This is the ceiling of a Palace Museum in HK - it resembles a space base."
Special / Travel / Wanderlust, 3rd Place: American Roads By Felix Botella
"The long, lonely North American roads stretch like endless lines across vast landscapes, but the curves reveal the true spirit of these roads, embracing the landscape and defying the monotony of the journey, opening a new panorama to discover at each turn."
Special / Smartphone Photography, 3rd Place: Zar By Shervin Bashari
"Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the Cannes festival winner and one of the inspiring and influential Iranian women, bursts into tears while buying flowers from a lady, late night in Paris."
Fine Art/ Minimal / Minimalism, 3rd Place: Dazzling Light By Lorenzo Vitali
"Dazzling white light that accompanies my resounding steps in the silent blue."
Non-Professional Advertising / Beauty, 2nd Place: Remember Say Cheese By Xiaolu Lin
Non-Professional Advertising / Self-Promotion, 3rd Place: The Ferry By Betty Manousos
"Crossing the Aegean Sea on a ferry. For me, a ship, ferry or a boat can be seen as being symbolic. Furthermore, it can be seen as that which enables me to make my journey across life."
Honorable Mention: Shark Bay World Heritage Marine Park By Tom Putt
"Shark Bay is a World Heritage Site in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The 2.2 million hectares (of which about 70% are marine waters) have a number of exceptional natural features, including one of the largest and most diverse seagrass beds in the world."
Honorable Mention: Umbrella By Paulo Macedo
"I was visiting Rome with my family and I saw some people selling umbrellas because was very hot at Vatican City and I was walking around photographing while we wait to see the pope. But this guy was selling colorful umbrellas and I tried to compose and I get this result. The silhouette with colors. It became one of my favorite photos."⠀
Honorable Mention: Navajo Nation By Amy Ijams
