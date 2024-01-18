ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2023 International Photography Awards have been announced. The annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale creates one of the most ambitious and comprehensive photo awards in the photography world today.

The category winners in both professional and amateur levels compete for IPA’s top two awards. The main professional prize is International Photographer of the Year, selected from the 11 professional category winners with a Lucie Trophy and a cash prize of $10,000. The 11 category winners in the non-professional/student categories compete for the title of Discovery of the Year. The winner will also be awarded the Lucie Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.

Scroll down to see some of the winning images, and make sure to visit the official website of IPA for the full list of awarded photographs.

More info: Instagram | photoawards.com | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Non-Professional Nature / Macro, 3rd Place: Ant-Mimic Jumping Spider By Kevin Blackwell

Non-Professional Nature / Macro, 3rd Place: Ant-Mimic Jumping Spider By Kevin Blackwell

"Ant mimicking spiders imitate ants to gain two advantages: they deter certain predators who prefer other prey over ants, and their prey feels less threatened, providing these spiders with better chances to hunt and attack."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Nature / Macro, 2nd Place: Mushroom Cyclone By Liu Yang

Nature / Macro, 2nd Place: Mushroom Cyclone By Liu Yang

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Nature / Underwater, 2nd Place: Newborn Humpback Calf And Its Mother By Ricardo A. Nascimento

Nature / Underwater, 2nd Place: Newborn Humpback Calf And Its Mother By Ricardo A. Nascimento

"A sight of a humpback whale mother and her precious calf gliding through the crystal-clear depths of the ocean. The calf, merely one week old, retains its pristine white color, reminiscent of the day it was born."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Non-Professional Nature/Astrophotography, 3rd Place: Our Sun And The Universe Around It By Markus Wiedmann

Non-Professional Nature/Astrophotography, 3rd Place: Our Sun And The Universe Around It By Markus Wiedmann

"Our sun and some of the most famous deep sky objects around. All taken from my backyard in southern Germany and my telescopes."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Architecture / Buildings, 3rd Place: Jiangnan By Bin Zhang

Architecture / Buildings, 3rd Place: Jiangnan By Bin Zhang

"This is a photo taken by a mobile phone. The shooting location is in Suzhou, China. This is a traditional Chinese architectural form. The black and white minimalist shape left a deep impression on me."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Sports / Extreme Sports, 3rd Place: Big Monday By Tó Mané

Sports / Extreme Sports, 3rd Place: Big Monday By Tó Mané

"The iconic photo of Garrett McNamara riding what everyone called the "100-foot wave", likely the world's biggest wave ever surfed, at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Nature / Animals / Pets, 2nd Place: Circle Of Life By Moises Levy

Nature / Animals / Pets, 2nd Place: Circle Of Life By Moises Levy

"This image is part of a portfolio that I have been working on for several years in a fishing village in Guerrero, Mexico. I have been attending the ritual for several years when the fishermen arrive early in the morning with the catch they obtained during the night. This image expresses the energy of the birds as they receive their first meal of the day."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Environmental, 2nd Place: The Blue Fig By Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Environmental, 2nd Place: The Blue Fig By Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

"Bangladesh, the world's largest delta, faces the harsh consequences of global warming, including rising sea levels, increased natural disasters, higher salinity in coastal areas, and declining local fish species availability."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Event / Concert, 3rd Place: Fire Power By Julien Duval

Event / Concert, 3rd Place: Fire Power By Julien Duval

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Honorable Mention: The Other Days Of Life By Oleksandr Rupeta

Honorable Mention: The Other Days Of Life By Oleksandr Rupeta

"Bakhmut is a small town in the Donetsk region that should have become another victim of the Russian occupation in the first months of the invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, the town has been desperately standing against the fierce onslaught of the Russian army for over a year, and now it is one of the bloodiest places in this war."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

People/ Lifestyle, 3rd Place: Almost Elvis By Yu Pang George Chan

People/ Lifestyle, 3rd Place: Almost Elvis By Yu Pang George Chan

"Almost Elvis was shot in Australia and it is a celebration of the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. Despite never setting foot in Australia, Elvis-themed festivals and concerts are held regularly, Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) have emerged as a thriving business that transcends barriers of race and gender."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Nature / Wildlife, 3rd Place: The Statues Of Mara By Lakshitha Karunarathna

Nature / Wildlife, 3rd Place: The Statues Of Mara By Lakshitha Karunarathna

"A bunch of adult and sub-adult African lionesses huddle together on a cold, gloomy morning in Maasai Mara National Reserve. As the Sun began rising in front of the statue-like group, their eyes started to glitter like stars through the dingy atmosphere."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

People / Portrait, 1st Place: Over The Years By Jasmin Rupp

People / Portrait, 1st Place: Over The Years By Jasmin Rupp

"Over the years, dancers wear out shoe after shoe. Much to the detriment of a parent's pocketbook, young dancers grow out of shoes season after season." ⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Non-Professional Place / People / Traditions / Culture, 2nd Place: Before Migration By Tommaso Vecchi

Non-Professional Place / People / Traditions / Culture, 2nd Place: Before Migration By Tommaso Vecchi

"Nenets are indigenous Siberian people whose traditional economy has long been rooted in nomadic reindeer-herding, fishing and hunting. They live in chums: small huts made of reindeer skins, in order to ensure a minimum of thermal insulation, especially during the winter. In this picture Roman looking out of the chum, with his red cheeks worn by the cold, -50°C."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Nature / Landscape, 2nd Place: A Perfect Cloud By Francisco Negroni

Nature / Landscape, 2nd Place: A Perfect Cloud By Francisco Negroni

"The Villarrica volcano is the most dangerous volcano in Chile and one of the most active in America. In the photograph a beautiful lenticular cloud moves over the crater while it is illuminated by the light emitted by the volcano's lava."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos

Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Architecture / Interior, 3rd Place: Cave Of Light By Yury Trofimov

Architecture / Interior, 3rd Place: Cave Of Light By Yury Trofimov

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Honorable Mention: Behind The Beauty And Strength By Shu Ito

Honorable Mention: Behind The Beauty And Strength By Shu Ito

"During my trip in 2019, I met this women at a hostel in Bagan, Myanmar. She tearfully shared her story of being forced to quit her beloved job in childcare and coerced into running the hostel."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 2nd Place: Polluted Buriganga River By Azim Khan Ronnie

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 2nd Place: Polluted Buriganga River By Azim Khan Ronnie

"A busy polluted waterway is filled with boats and their passengers in the morning commute as they try to pass on a river in Bangladesh. The boats on the Buriganga River in Bangladesh as millions of commuters attempt to cross the river daily to get to their workplace in the city of Dhaka. The Bangladeshi capital is one of the most densely populated in the world and home to around 19 million people."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Architecture / Cityscapes, 3rd Place: Over The City By Ammar Alsayed Ahmed

Architecture / Cityscapes, 3rd Place: Over The City By Ammar Alsayed Ahmed

"A group of flamingos flying over the city of Abu Dhabi on a morning when fog covers the city, and you can only see parts of the skyscrapers."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Advertising / Fashion, 2nd Place: Futah - Morocco By Mendo Dornellas

Advertising / Fashion, 2nd Place: Futah - Morocco By Mendo Dornellas

"This image was shot from a campaign in Morocco for a Portuguese beach towel brand called Futah. For this campaign the idea was to find textures shapes and colors that can be only found in the Sahara Desert, creating this unique and captivating mood."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Sports / Winter Sports, 2nd Place: Alpine Australia By Penny Prangnell

Sports / Winter Sports, 2nd Place: Alpine Australia By Penny Prangnell

"This photo series offers a fresh perspective on the Australian landscape, contrasting the typical image of red clay, eucalyptus trees, and vast skies. The photos highlight the connection between humans and the mountain range, emphasizing our insignificance in the face of nature while also celebrating the skiers' appreciation for the slopes."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Windows In Window By Anna Wacker

Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Windows In Window By Anna Wacker

"Architectural abstract of the modern interior of a building and a window with a view to a traditional building with windows. Photo taken in Frankfurt, Germany."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Homeless Home By Te-Chin Hsieh

Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Homeless Home By Te-Chin Hsieh

"Furniture is a necessary element of a home, but one day it becomes homeless because it is no longer used, needed, or beloved. They usually don't stay on the roadside in Taipei City for more than 24 hours. During the period, they may encounter viewing based on various factors. The lucky ones are taken away again, and the more common fate is to be cleared by environmental protection units after dawn."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Sports / Extreme Sports, 2nd Place: Skyward Serenity By Aidan Williams

Sports / Extreme Sports, 2nd Place: Skyward Serenity By Aidan Williams

"Carmen Ator Conquers Tasmania's Breathtaking Highline, Embracing the Thrilling Heights and Majestic Exposure as the Sun Ascends."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Architecture / Interior, 2nd Place: Chianti Eye By Peter-Plorin

Architecture / Interior, 2nd Place: Chianti Eye By Peter-Plorin

"It is always fascinating for me what happens when we change our perspective, our angle of vision. Often we realize only then what hidden beauty awaits us."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Editorial / Press / Personality, 3rd Place: Gogo By Noa Grayevsky

Editorial / Press / Personality, 3rd Place: Gogo By Noa Grayevsky

"Gogo Lupin is a fashion influencer, dancer, creative director and a fashion model. Starting his career in Paris, Gogo attracts attention for his individuality and free spirit vision."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Earth's Treasure By Miki Spitzer

Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Earth's Treasure By Miki Spitzer

"Icy blue watery veins, shimmering glacial braids and glistening golden sediment come together to provide a delightful mirage for the human eye."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

People / Portrait, 3rd Place: Open Mind, Open Heart By Olivia Mazzola

People / Portrait, 3rd Place: Open Mind, Open Heart By Olivia Mazzola

"A tribute to open-mindedness."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Hello From The Gutter: Skateboarding In A Shipyard By Daniel Stelly

Editorial / Press / Other, 3rd Place: Hello From The Gutter: Skateboarding In A Shipyard By Daniel Stelly

"The photograph shows Stephen Brayman published in the November 2022 issue of Thrasher Magazine."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Architecture / Other, 3rd Place: Medical Center By Ilan Benattar

Architecture / Other, 3rd Place: Medical Center By Ilan Benattar

"This series is made in old asylums and abandoned hospitals in France, Italy and Portugal."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Non-Professional Architecture / Buildings, 2nd Place: Mirror Or Mirage By Beatrice Wong

Non-Professional Architecture / Buildings, 2nd Place: Mirror Or Mirage By Beatrice Wong

"Captured at Maraya, Guiness World Record holder for the largest mirrored building in the world, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Special / Special Effects, 2nd Place: Transformations On The Island Of The Gods By Alena Khokhlova

Special / Special Effects, 2nd Place: Transformations On The Island Of The Gods By Alena Khokhlova

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Architecture / Historic, 2nd Place: Sun Party By Majid Hojati

Architecture / Historic, 2nd Place: Sun Party By Majid Hojati

"When the light passes through the stained glass of the window and shines on the carpet patterns and tiled lilies, It creates such a beautiful charter that we see it together."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Color Conversation By Gleici Rufatto

Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Color Conversation By Gleici Rufatto

"The series explores the perception of a constructed world in which the squares and geometric blocks are not rational static forms atop each other. Instead they are components of a penetrable architecture conceived and built with color."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Editorial / Press / Environmental, 3rd Place: Eastgrip - Ice Core By Lukasz Larsson Warzecha

Editorial / Press / Environmental, 3rd Place: Eastgrip - Ice Core By Lukasz Larsson Warzecha

"Ice cores drilled during the East Greenland Ice-Core Project (EastGRIP) 2022 field season from ca. 2300-2400 meters in depth - and around 65,000 years old - lie in aluminium trays in the buffer ice core storage waiting to be processed at the science trench."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

People / Street Photography, 3rd Place: Untitled By Daniel Ramos

People / Street Photography, 3rd Place: Untitled By Daniel Ramos

"Calisthenics, acrobatics, exercise, kind-hearted people, and drugs are some of the things that coexist in Barras Insurgentes. Barras Insurgentes is a calisthenics park in Mexico City which is located just a few steps away from Insurgentes Metro Station, one of the biggest and busiest in Mexico City."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Analog / Film / Other, 3rd Place: Der Dunkle Strom (Dark River) By Michael Anker

Analog / Film / Other, 3rd Place: Der Dunkle Strom (Dark River) By Michael Anker

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Non-Professional Advertising / Music, 3rd Place: The Rock Musician By Sergio Armillei

Non-Professional Advertising / Music, 3rd Place: The Rock Musician By Sergio Armillei

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract Space, 3rd Place: Base By Benny Chan

Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract Space, 3rd Place: Base By Benny Chan

"This is the ceiling of a Palace Museum in HK - it resembles a space base."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Special / Travel / Wanderlust, 3rd Place: American Roads By Felix Botella

Special / Travel / Wanderlust, 3rd Place: American Roads By Felix Botella

"The long, lonely North American roads stretch like endless lines across vast landscapes, but the curves reveal the true spirit of these roads, embracing the landscape and defying the monotony of the journey, opening a new panorama to discover at each turn."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Special / Smartphone Photography, 3rd Place: Zar By Shervin Bashari

Special / Smartphone Photography, 3rd Place: Zar By Shervin Bashari

"Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the Cannes festival winner and one of the inspiring and influential Iranian women, bursts into tears while buying flowers from a lady, late night in Paris."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Fine Art/ Minimal / Minimalism, 3rd Place: Dazzling Light By Lorenzo Vitali

Fine Art/ Minimal / Minimalism, 3rd Place: Dazzling Light By Lorenzo Vitali

"Dazzling white light that accompanies my resounding steps in the silent blue."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Non-Professional Advertising / Beauty, 2nd Place: Remember Say Cheese By Xiaolu Lin

Non-Professional Advertising / Beauty, 2nd Place: Remember Say Cheese By Xiaolu Lin

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Non-Professional Advertising / Self-Promotion, 3rd Place: The Ferry By Betty Manousos

Non-Professional Advertising / Self-Promotion, 3rd Place: The Ferry By Betty Manousos

"Crossing the Aegean Sea on a ferry. For me, a ship, ferry or a boat can be seen as being symbolic. Furthermore, it can be seen as that which enables me to make my journey across life."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Honorable Mention: Shark Bay World Heritage Marine Park By Tom Putt

Honorable Mention: Shark Bay World Heritage Marine Park By Tom Putt

"Shark Bay is a World Heritage Site in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The 2.2 million hectares (of which about 70% are marine waters) have a number of exceptional natural features, including one of the largest and most diverse seagrass beds in the world."

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Honorable Mention: Umbrella By Paulo Macedo

Honorable Mention: Umbrella By Paulo Macedo

"I was visiting Rome with my family and I saw some people selling umbrellas because was very hot at Vatican City and I was walking around photographing while we wait to see the pope. But this guy was selling colorful umbrellas and I tried to compose and I get this result. The silhouette with colors. It became one of my favorite photos."⠀

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Honorable Mention: Navajo Nation By Amy Ijams

Honorable Mention: Navajo Nation By Amy Ijams

ipa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish