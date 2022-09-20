Have you ever found yourself re-watching a movie or re-reading a book that you first encountered years ago, but now see the whole plot totally differently? Very often in such cases, we see some of the characters in a different light. Suddenly, we want to justify those who we hated or thought to be villains, realizing why they chose a certain path. Reddit user @u/Chadderbug123 decided to ask others online “What villain was terrifying because they were right?” and received more than 25k answers. People online soon started giving interesting answers, naming villains from well-known movies, TV shows, books, games, and even commercials. These were followed by explanations and elaborate backstories of some of the characters.

Which one of these were you terrified of? And if you don't see your favorite villain on this list, don't forget to leave their name in the comments down below! 

More Info: Reddit

#1

Agent Smith (The Matrix, 1999)

Agent Smith (The Matrix, 1999) The Matrix’s Agent Smith: “I tried to classify your species. I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with their surrounding environment, but you humans do not. You move to another area, and you multiply, until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet.”

Littlefield54 , www.youtube.com Report

alias D.
alias D.
4 days ago

It’s not that we all can’t find equilibrium, it’s just that some of us are extremely selfish

#2

Ultron (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Ultron (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Ultron, browsed the internet for 30 seconds and decided humanity had to go.

saucyboi9000 , www.youtube.com Report

Sydneywhite
Sydneywhite
Community Member
4 days ago

Maybe I am ultron 🤔

#3

Maleficent (Maleficent, 2014)

Maleficent (Maleficent, 2014) Maleficent. The king was a peice of s**t and deserved everything she did to him.

Romirose86 , www.youtube.com Report

tabitha knipp
tabitha knipp
Community Member
4 days ago

The whole drugging her and cutting off her wings was an allegory for grape (without the G) so yeah, Stefan deserved it all.

#4

Squidward Q. Tentacles ( Spongebob Squarepants, 1999 – Present)

Squidward Q. Tentacles ( Spongebob Squarepants, 1999 – Present) Not a true villain but Squidward. Damn is SpongeBob an annoying neighbor I'd hate him too

JeffreyHugh , www.youtube.com Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
4 days ago

I honestly feel bad for squidward while watching

#5

Ken (Bee Movie, 2007)

Ken (Bee Movie, 2007) Ken from The Bee Movie. I too would go absolutely berserk if a talking bee stole my girlfriend and gaslit me into thinking I was crazy

_shes_a_jar , www.youtube.com Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
3 days ago

if people went crazy over the lesbian kiss in lightyear,why didn't they go bananas over the movie where a woman was in love with a F*****G BEE

#6

Joker (The Dark Knight, 2008)

Joker (The Dark Knight, 2008) Heath Ledger’s Joker. Specifically with this quote: “Their morals, their code, it’s a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They’re only as good as the world allows them to be. You’ll see. when the chips are down, these civilized people, they’ll eat each other. See I’m not a monster, I’m just ahead of the curve”. I felt this quote is super relevant based on the state of the world right now

r2celjazz , www.youtube.com Report

Mokayokok
Mokayokok
Community Member
2 days ago (edited)

This clearly explains how the downfall of the human race when Covid-19 hit - I was an essential worker who thought ppl were already the worse, but by god, the level of selfishness, total disgrace that the human race went to was horrifying. I had a customer spit directly on my face because I wouldn't let her have 2 packs of water, we were only allowed to let ppl have one because ppl were trying to buy ALL of them then triple the charge & sell it to other desperate ppl or simply thought they were the only ppl that matters, f**k everyone else. My manager literally did nothing when that c**t leaned forward & spit in my eye. I thought we had seen the worst POS citizens that got Trump elected, but we devolved even further when 2020 hit. The human race needs to be removed, we serve absolutely no positive aspects to this dying planet.

#7

Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Apocalypse Now, 1979)

Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Apocalypse Now, 1979) Colonel Kurtz. “We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won't allow them to write "f**k" on their airplanes because it's obscene.”

Big-Leadership5185 , www.youtube.com Report

Dani Pret
Dani Pret
Community Member
3 days ago

Crazy

#8

Magneto (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Magneto (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Magneto is my favorite villain of all time. Every time his motives are brought to light I get that "yeah, I kinda get it" moment

IdentifiesAsATroll , Marvel Report

Aubry
Aubry
Community Member
4 days ago

Plus he's a literal holocaust survivor. He saw the discrimination and government action against mutants and knew firsthand where it would lead if not stopped

#9

King Kong (King Kong, 2005)

King Kong (King Kong, 2005) King Kong. Not even because he was right. He was just alive. Minding his own business and blam....taken out of his home and made to be the villain without any choice. A real good example of human nature. Edit a word

rocopotomus74 , www.youtube.com Report

Donnie Mc00
Donnie Mc00
Community Member
4 days ago

I've never thought of Kong as the Villain of the piece. Has anyone else?

#10

Mojo Jojo (The Powerpuff Girls, 1998–2023)

Mojo Jojo (The Powerpuff Girls, 1998–2023) None of you said the most terrifying one.

Mo jo jo jo from the Powerpuff girls. He wanted to bring free energy and advanced technology to the people. And in one episode he actually did. He made the world an amazing place. And then the Powerpuff girls ruined it all.

TheMustardisBad , www.youtube.com Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
3 days ago

mojojo is a good person.The powerpuff girls are the equivalent of kirby.They are completely oblivious to the fact what they are doing is wrong and not beneficial in any way possible

#11

Red Queen (Resident Evil, 2002)

Red Queen (Resident Evil, 2002) Red Queen resident evil, I have locked down this facility to prevent a world ending virus, please could you 'good guys' pay attention and not blow holes in the doors.

Not_invented-Here , www.youtube.com Report

Bananaramamama
Bananaramamama
Community Member
20 hours ago

Oh I remember this. Does EXACTLY what they created her to do...so destroy her

#12

Poison Ivy (Dc Comics)

Poison Ivy (Dc Comics) Poison Ivy is an environmentalist at heart and Raj Al Ghul is a humanitarian. Both were pushed into extremism after the broken system they're trying to fix simply refused to change for so long that they decided the system itself needed to be torn down

Chasingtheimprobable , www.youtube.com Report

RoanTheMad
RoanTheMad
Community Member
4 days ago (edited)

We need Poison Ivy irl ngl, then those billionaire fuckwads might actually listen

#13

Roy Batty (Blade Runner, 1982)

Roy Batty (Blade Runner, 1982) Roy Batty. What was done to him and his kind was wrong and he had righteous anger.

Basic_Distribution11 , www.youtube.com Report

Jerry Mathers
Jerry Mathers
Community Member
2 days ago

Totally agree. I love these movies for exactly this. The question does bear some impact on reality. Should we ever push machines into self awareness, how would we know and what we do about it? Blade runner is an exceptional look at humanity.

#14

The Hamburglar (McDonald's Commercials, 1971)

The Hamburglar (McDonald's Commercials, 1971) The Hamburglar was just trying to save children from childhood obesity!

mybeepoyaw , www.youtube.com Report

BeardedVulture
BeardedVulture
Community Member
3 days ago

I will forever use this excuse to continue to steal fries. Stolen fries taste irrationally better.

#15

The Replicants (Blade Runner, 1982)

The Replicants (Blade Runner, 1982) The Replicants from Blade Runner. Used as slaves and given artificially short lives. They just wanted to live and be free.

Chatty_Monkey_Don , www.youtube.com Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
2 days ago

I never saw them as villains all they wanted was to live

#16

Peacemaker (Dc Comics)

Peacemaker (Dc Comics) Not really sure if you can consider him a villain.. but Peacemaker when he went on a rant about Batman causing countless deaths because he refuses to kill supervillains

TatsAndGatsX , www.youtube.com Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
3 days ago

i agree with the batman part.Countless peoples lives were at stake,and ended,because batman prioritized the lives of countless of them,but mainly joker, a f*****g psychopath

#17

Screenslaver (Incredibles 2, 2018)

Screenslaver (Incredibles 2, 2018) Screenslaver from The Incredibles 2. The monolog given during that movie regularly rings in my head. I'm sure the creepy bass robotic voice doesn't help too.

“The Screenslaver interrupts this program for an important announcement. Don’t bother watching the rest. Elastigirl doesn’t save the day; she only postpones her defeat. And while she postpones her defeat, you eat chips and watch her invert problems that you are too lazy to deal with. Superheroes are part of a brainless desire to replace true experience with simulation. You don’t talk, you watch talk shows. You don’t play games, you watch game shows. Travel, relationships, risk; every meaningful experience must be packaged and delivered to you to watch at a distance so that you can remain ever-sheltered, ever-passive, ever-ravenous consumers who can’t free themselves to rise from their couches to break a sweat, never anticipate new life. You want superheroes to protect you, and make yourselves ever more powerless in the process. Well, you tell yourselves you’re being ‘looked after’. That you’re inches from being served and your rights are being upheld. So that the system can keep stealing from you, smiling at you all the while. Go ahead, send your supers to stop me. Grab your snacks, watch your screens, and see what happens. You are no longer in control. I am.”

TLDR: you think everything will always be okay and while you remain distracted, the powers that be will continue to steal from you.

kickthefu*kit , www.youtube.com Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
3 days ago

The first character I ever saw with the same name as me

#18

Bobby Heenan

Bobby Heenan Bobby Heenan. Spent the 80s telling us how awful and selfish Hulk Hogan was. Was proven absolutely correct in 1996. In hindsight, Heenan was trying to save us all from the inevitable scourge of “Hollywood” Hogan.

lel1988 , www.youtube.com Report

James016
James016
Community Member
4 days ago

He wasn't called The Brain for nothing.

#19

Miranda Hillard (Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993)

Miranda Hillard (Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993) The mom in Mrs. doubtfire

nakedcupcake92 , www.youtube.com Report

BeardedVulture
BeardedVulture
Community Member
3 days ago

As a child Robin is the best dad ever, as an adult married to them? Hard pass.

#20

Thanos (Marvel Universe)

Thanos (Marvel Universe) Not terrifying, but Thanos had some good points, also Ultron had his heart in the right place and he was terrifying in the What If episodes

Edit: I'll add Gorr the God-Butcher as well, even though the new movie was boring, he was pretty scary and his motives were fair, he was just giving the Gods what they have given others for centuries

ThePlatKnight , www.youtube.com Report

Emie N.
Emie N.
Community Member
2 days ago

Definitely not boring! The new Thor was really good!

#21

Frankenstein (Frankenstein, 1931)

Frankenstein (Frankenstein, 1931) Frankenstein's "monster". Adam. Created by a shortsighted, arrogant doctor as the first of his race, then denied the opportunity to be part of a community (of his own, manmade beings, or the human community). He only became monstrous after it became clear that Frankenstein would never create another of his kind, and was driven mad by his desire to punish Frankenstein's hubris.

kingbad , www.youtube.com Report

IDGAFabtyourfeelings
IDGAFabtyourfeelings
Community Member
3 days ago (edited)

Ughhj...once again OP seems confused. Frankenstein's monster was never the villain. The whole story is to say that the true "monster" was Frankenstein, the mad scientist.

#22

Count Dooku (Star Wars Franchise)

Count Dooku (Star Wars Franchise) Count Dooku just straight up told Obi-Wan that the Sith control the Senate.

dmatred501 , Lucasfilm Ltd. Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
3 days ago

yeah...if the jedi follow the orders of the senate,then they are just puppets of the sith

#23

Byron And Ella Montgomery (Pretty Little Liars, 2010–2017)

Byron And Ella Montgomery (Pretty Little Liars, 2010–2017) Aria’s parents on Pretty Little Liars. They’re villainized for not letting their high school daughter date her teacher??

clarabelle220 , www.youtube.com Report

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
4 days ago

Yeah the parents were the voice of reason in this sense

#24

Green Goblin (Marvel Comics)

Green Goblin (Marvel Comics) Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Spider-Man. "In spite of everything you've done for them, eventually, they will hate you." Dude was right about how the perception of public figures changes over time.

bucketsz , www.youtube.com Report

Patrick Linnen
Patrick Linnen
Community Member
1 day ago

For a long time in-universe, the public did hate Spiderman. A lot of it was due to J. Jonah Jameson and his anti-Spiderman crusade through this paper, The Daily Bugle.

#25

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Phineas And Ferb, 2007–2015)

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Phineas And Ferb, 2007–2015) Dr.Doofenshmirtz

Claw_side , www.youtube.com Report

Blitzø
Blitzø
Community Member
3 days ago

I freaking love him

#26

The Three Bears (Robert Southey, 1837)

The Three Bears (Robert Southey, 1837) The bears from goldilocks and the tree bears

throwaway_0x90 , www.youtube.com Report

Billy Harrelson
Billy Harrelson
Community Member
3 days ago

Actually Goldilocks was the villain of that. I mean, c'mon, broke into a family's home while they were out, ate all their food, sat all over their furniture and then messed up their beds. Add to that she was basically squatting when the bears came back. Yeah, I'd be rightly peeved too if I came home to that.

#27

Syndrome (The Incredibles, 2004)

Syndrome (The Incredibles, 2004) Syndrome - “When everyone’s super…nobody is.”

spoilingattack , www.youtube.com Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 day ago

Except he had to kill and destroy to prove his point.

#28

Glados (Portal, 2007)

Glados (Portal, 2007) GLaDOS - she was absolutely right, you are a terrible person

SquidlyVonDiddly , www.youtube.com Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
4 days ago

And they weren't even testing for that.

#29

Dexter Morgan (Dexter, 2006)

Dexter Morgan (Dexter, 2006) Dexter Morgan.

I wouldn't say he was a villain, but what he did was right even if illegal.

DogIsBetterThanCat , www.youtube.com Report

Michael Rowe
Michael Rowe
Community Member
1 day ago

This missed the point of this list

#30

Q (Star Trek Franchise)

Where is Q from Star Trek? He introduced the Borg just to prove a point.

ScottTheMonster Report

Billy Harrelson
Billy Harrelson
Community Member
3 days ago

Yeah, and then the writers forgot that and made it out like the Borg had known about humanity and Earth for hundreds if not thousands of years. Great villains, but they got overused.

