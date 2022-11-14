It’s a tale as old as the internet: you swipe right, you match, you strike up a conversation — and sometimes — that’s all it takes for you to find love. But if you’ve been swimming around the dating pool for more than a second, you know it’s actually filled with a range of horrors. Because when women would log into their online dating accounts and open up to some new companions, they’d occasionally get messages from random guys that fall somewhere on a scale from annoying and needy to disrespectful and painfully cringy.

Unfortunately, looking for connection online inevitably leads to a minefield of unsolicited pictures, questions, and one-liners that creep you out right off the bat. And the 'Straight Boy Texts' Twitter account is dedicated entirely to documenting this phenomenon. With nearly 60k followers, this social media project compiles screenshots from some of the worst offenders women ever had the "pleasure" of encountering into one hilarious and infuriating compilation.

Bored Panda has gathered the funniest, weirdest, and most pathetic attempts at seduction right below