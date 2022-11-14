It’s a tale as old as the internet: you swipe right, you match, you strike up a conversation — and sometimes — that’s all it takes for you to find love. But if you’ve been swimming around the dating pool for more than a second, you know it’s actually filled with a range of horrors. Because when women would log into their online dating accounts and open up to some new companions, they’d occasionally get messages from random guys that fall somewhere on a scale from annoying and needy to disrespectful and painfully cringy.

Unfortunately, looking for connection online inevitably leads to a minefield of unsolicited pictures, questions, and one-liners that creep you out right off the bat. And the 'Straight Boy Texts' Twitter account is dedicated entirely to documenting this phenomenon. With nearly 60k followers, this social media project compiles screenshots from some of the worst offenders women ever had the "pleasure" of encountering into one hilarious and infuriating compilation.

Bored Panda has gathered the funniest, weirdest, and most pathetic attempts at seduction right below, so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote the entries for what men should never do while pursuing love, and let us know what you think in the comments.

#1

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
"so immmmmm....." .... "practicing on your own?" :)))

#2

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Way to roast yourself ..

#3

#4

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
#5

#6

#7

Piggy Tee
Piggy Tee
Nah that's actually funny

#8

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
I wouldnt give that up for anyone!

#9

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Why do they think that people will fall for this???

#10

indiecognition
indiecognition
Just for schnitzel and giggles

#11

#12

waddles
waddles
oh god he pulled out the mario voice

#13

Angela B
Angela B
Some ice for that burn?

#14

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
That's a bucket of iced water there

#15

troufaki13
troufaki13
For you? It'll be on the 12/12/2195. Save the date!!

#16

waddles
waddles
mm now i want garlic bread

#17

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
That's probably the most polite and understanding exchange in this thread

#18

Mayra
Mayra
Subliminal messages aren’t quite as effective through text my friend

#19

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Mans tryna manipulate her!

#20

#21

#22

Meeple13
Meeple13
the timeframe of the messages is the funniest part of this

#23

Mayra
Mayra
Dr. Seuss if he was an a*****e

#24

#25

Mayra
Mayra
That would be Bill’s reply not Hillary’s

#26

tine
tine
And they say romance is dead

#27

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
My math is telling me "marry hitler" there

#28

#29

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Yeah you know what!!! I dont even like you! so HA

#30

#31

#32

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
I BET the next message was "HE JUMPED"

#33

#34

#35

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Balls deep? Not much to put in, is it?

#36

#37

#38

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
To not see your texts I assume ...

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Im just kidding ask again ...

#45

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
vaginal aroma... Get this man some help

#46

#47

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
They hate it when u don't need them to feel validated

#48

Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Where do you put the E in trust?

#49

#50

#51

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
It's the father, not the boyfriend.

#52

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
*uploading 10GB of garmin *.fit files*

#53

#54

#55

#56

Mayra
Mayra
So it’s not censored when you call yourself one, perfect!

#57

#58

#59

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Then why did you message...

#60

