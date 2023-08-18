Teen Calls Out Her Dad For Uninviting Her From His “Childfree” Wedding Right Before She Turned 18

Weddings should be magical days for all involved. Whether you’re tying the knot yourself or watching one of your loved ones make that lifelong commitment, the whole occasion should be heartwarming. But unfortunately for one teen who was planning on attending her father’s wedding, the happy couple decided at the last minute that no one under 18 would be welcome.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)



Image credits: Dimitri Kuliuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: light_blue000

Childfree weddings have become more popular in recent years

When you’re planning a wedding, the most important factors to consider are what you and your partner want. It’s your special day, so it’s up to you what kind of food to serve, whether or not you’ll have alcohol available, what kind of music you want playing and, of course, whether or not little ones will be welcome at the event. Traditionally in some cultures, children are an active part of weddings, as the flower girl and ring bearer tend to be tiny friends or family members of the bride and groom. But nowadays, the idea of having a childfree wedding is becoming more and more common.

Some of the reasons couples might opt for a childfree event are to ensure there are no poorly behaved/crying kids putting a damper on the occasion, weddings are often less fun for kids than for adults, it allows everyone a night off from parenting, no one has to filter their language or behavior without kids around, guests can be more present when they’re not occupied with their little ones, guests can stay longer when they don’t need to get their kids to bed, and weddings are incredibly expensive. So there’s no need to pay for extra food or drinks that children will only pick at or risk that a child will start throwing a tantrum at some point during the event. It’s perfectly understandable for a happy couple to keep their event adults-only.

But some guests still find them controversial

However, there are still some people who take issue with the idea of a childfree wedding. According to one UK survey, a quarter of people believe that all wedding guests should be able to bring their children along with them. And apparently, many brides and grooms who inform their guests that little ones can’t tag along receive immediate backlash. “I have family members that stopped speaking to me due to this decision,” one bride told Newsweek. “I considered them very important people in my life and would see them quite often as my family likes having family gatherings.” Another bride who had a childfree wedding told Glamour, “You wouldn’t believe the amount of people who are acting like I requested they throw their kids off a bridge or put them up for adoption,” in reference to alerting guests that they couldn’t bring their children.

When it comes to the downsides of deciding to throw a childfree wedding, Bride & Groom Direct explains that this can lead to offending guests, receiving more declined invitations, having more no-shows and possibly being judged as “selfish” by guests. Still, however, this trend is increasing in popularity. Sarah Wintersteen, a Dallas-based wedding planner, even told Glamour that about 60% of the couples she works with nowadays opt for childfree or child-limited weddings to ensure that the adults can have as much fun as possible. “Nobody wants to start dropping it low on a dance floor next to a four-year-old.” Wintersteen says. “Kids should not be at the wedding.”

Exceptions can always be made for family members, and many kids actually want to be involved in their parent’s special day

In this particular case on Reddit, however, the decision to make the event 100% childfree was probably not necessary. All of the guests would likely understand that one person under the age of 18, the groom’s daughter, is a fair exception to make. In fact, Sandy Malone, owner of Sandy Malone Weddings & Events, recommends that when kids are old enough to be involved with their parents’ wedding, they should have an important role. She says teens might enjoy choosing the music, being involved in the actual ceremony and inviting some of their friends to celebrate the day with.

“Remember, you’re not just getting married and perhaps gaining some new children in the process or bringing a new spouse into your life,” Malone writes. “Your children are gaining a whole new family through your marriage. Making them feel like they’re part of the decision-making process as well as the formalization of the bond is a great way to start things off on the right foot.”

