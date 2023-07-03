“I Just Want My Perfect Day”: Person Is Not Willing To Invite Their Sibling To Their Wedding, Ends Up Uninviting Their Mother, Too
A wedding is typically a significant event not only for the happy couple but for their families as well. However, at the end of the day, it’s up to the soon-to-be-wed to decide if the family’s invited.
The redditor u/No-Magazine8763 recently told the AITA community about having to uninvite their mother from the celebration. Even though they admitted wanting their mom to be there, she didn’t agree with her offspring’s decision not to invite their sibling, which led to her not being allowed to participate herself. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Working out the guestlist for the wedding can be quite a headache
Image credits: boomeart (not the actual photo)
This person decided not to invite their sister to the wedding, which led to uninviting their mother as well
Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)
Image credits: No-Magazine8763
You know you're the _________!!!!!
My perfect day involves having the people I care about together. OP's perfect day is all attention and all eyes on me... good luck to her future spouse - maintain separate finances.
You know you're the _________!!!!!
My perfect day involves having the people I care about together. OP's perfect day is all attention and all eyes on me... good luck to her future spouse - maintain separate finances.