Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Takes $7k From Bridesmaids, Spends It On An Ice Sculpture Instead Of Airbnb
Entitled People, Social Issues

Bride Takes $7k From Bridesmaids, Spends It On An Ice Sculpture Instead Of Airbnb

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, weddings often come with a whole slew of intrigue, drama, and joy, so it’s no surprise that many a story features one at some point. And, as it so often turns out, real life manages to be stranger than fiction.

A bridesmaid and her family discovered that the bride had pocketed the money everyone had sent her for her rather expensive bachelorette party. So she decided to dig a little deeper and found a whole web of lies and double-dealing. Later, she detailed the entire story of investigating, gathering evidence, and confronting the bride.

Weddings often cost quite a bit of money if you are covering all your bases

Image credits:  Igal Ness / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one bridesmaid discovered that the bride was pocketing money they had given for the bachelorette party

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Elina Sazonova / pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, OP shared a few juicy updates

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kelli McClintock / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tracy truhan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dorkvader23

Readers gave OP their own suggestions

Others shared their reactions and thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria, and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time, Justin enjoys hiking, journalism, and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda