So speaking about that, one Reddit user created a thread asking folks online to share some stories about their teachers that led to them getting fired. Scroll through these incidents and upvote your favorite - just be ready because some of them are literally insane.

However, there is nothing more interesting than seeing your teacher where they aren't supposed to be or, let’s say, spotting them on a date. Oof, those stories travel way faster than any dramas that students were involved in. But you know what’s even more interesting? Finding out that some teacher got fired and the reason that they got fired makes you even question if you are talking about the same person.

It’s no surprise that gossip or stories of incidents that really happened travel very fast, especially in high school. If somebody saw some students making out, half of the school is going to know the next day, if somebody got in a fight or made a fool of themselves - the same situation.

#1 She walked into her house to find her only son had hung himself. The school district did not allow her any grieving time and then fired her because “she wasn’t at the same level she used to be and her students were falling behind”. Needless to say the community ripped the school board a new a*****e and she was hired back and received the rest of the school year off.

#2 My middle school choir teacher was a closeted gay man. He had a long-term boyfriend but none of us knew about it, until one day a parent saw them at a HOUSE PARTY making out. They spread rumors throughout the school and multiple parents immediately removed their children from his class. The parents complained to the school and got him fired. The good news is, he eventually quit teaching and opened up a bakery with his partner, which did very well and got featured on Cupcake Wars.

#3 In the early 90s, A female student at my high school was receiving obscene phone calls. When police interviewed her, she told them "he sounds kind of like my history teacher." The police put a tracer on her phone, and the caller did turn out to be her history teacher.

#4 Teacher called up a female student to work a problem on the blackboard. The student didn't want to participate. After some verbal back and forth, the student went to the blackboard and muttered something under her breath.



The teacher grabbed the student's hair with both hands and proceeded to slam her head into the blackboard. "You **(slam)** will listen **(slam)** to me **(slam)**!"



About three seconds later, the teacher realized what she was doing and released the student's hair. The student looked at her, said "You are sooooo fired" and left the room.



We had a new math teacher the next day.

#5 A football coach doubled as a high school substitute teacher. He was covering my history class. A cheerleader left her bag in the back of the class. I took it to the teacher to let him know and went back to my seat. From my corner seat I saw him go though the back and pull out a pair of panties. He pocked them. I stood up and said out loud “did you just pocket her panties?” He got red in the face and yelled at me “what did you say? Why the f would I do something like that?” He then stupidly stood up. They were hanging just slightly out of the corner of his pocket. Everyone saw them. Two girls ran out of the classroom and got the principal that just happened to be in the hallway. They confronted him as he tried to leave the classroom. We never saw him again. As a teacher or a coach.

#6 Some foolish people thought it would be funny to accuse a teacher of groping them. It never happened, but by the time the truth came out the teacher had already lost his job and his reputation. He never worked again. Jokes have real consequences.

#7 Used corporal punishment. We were first graders and she made those of us who didn’t have their homework kneel on salt/seeds/buckwheat. One of the kids in my class was literally the most obedient kid and she was top of the class and always had her homework—that day she must’ve forgotten it at home. She made her kneel and the girl cried so quietly and without a sound and peed in her uniform. She transferred and never came back after that day.



Yeah, it was a private school. Parents heard about it and threatened to sue.

#8 He murdered three people. So yeah, teaching just wasn’t going to work out…

#9 She referred to the January 6th "event" as an "insurrection" when asked by a student and a certain hyper Republican board member's kid was in the class. She was fired 2 days later for "inappropriately political remarks" in class. Yes, this was Florida.

#10 Separated students seating arrangements based on their grades. All the black kids ended up being lumped together in the lowest seating grade and was assigned additional work. Black parents got mad and stormed the classroom one day. Teacher got escorted out, never to be seen again.

#11 At my school the new French teacher started [getting busy with] the old computer teacher, who was married to the geometry teacher. At the end of it just the geometry teacher had her job and all the other two teachers money because she divorced the computer teacher and managed to sue the French teacher as part of an alienation of affection suit. Then she hooked up with the metal shop teacher.

#12 Robbed a bank wearing the same clothes he wore to school that day

#13 High School science teacher. Not so much fired as "forced to resign" for getting caught with a hidden camera in the supply closet in his class where he would let girls change for doing displacement experiments. A girl apparently noticed a red light or something, saw it was a camera, got tf out of there and went straight to school leadership. They came and apparently found the teacher frantically trying to delete footage. Resigning was better for the school's reputation, of course.

#14 He cut off my grandpa in an explosive road rage incident, pulled him out of his truck and beat him to the ground so bad that my grandpa was in the hospital for weeks. Thankfully my grandpa was okay, but his job (and his marriage, and social life) didn’t survive.



#15 Teacher at my school wasn’t quite right. Students and staff had been mentioning things regularly to the deputies…just noting they were a bit odd, said a few funny things, didn’t seem to quite be with the schedule.



One day she was supervising an exam and she s**t herself. In the classroom. Then continued supervising. Eventually a kid left for a bathroom and desperately flagged down a teacher to ask for some help.



She left that day and didn’t return. She was weird but I hope she’s okay.

#16 This happened a few years after I had his class. He was a cool dude and taught 8th grade history. But when he was teaching class one day, he hooked his laptop up to the projector to get the PowerPoint presentation going for that days class, and apparently he accidentally left very [LGBTQIA+ friendly adult media] up on his laptop and projected it onto the screen in front of all the students. He was fired soon after

#17 Embezzling from the students. For quite a few years, she would collect money for this "senior trip" that never seemed to materialize.



She was arrested a few years after I graduated. I wonder if she's out of prison yet?

#18 She got caught making [hard illegal substances] when her in-home [hard illegal substance] lab blew up lol

#19 Used a sick day rather than a vacation day to fly to Japan to fight in mma. Got caught and was fired for improper use of time off.

#20 Got caught getting high in her car between class periods

#21 My kids’ principal got fired because she and her husband (also a principal in the next district over) were selling guns and [illegal substances].

#22 Middle school teacher brought in her personal camera so students could record video projects. I guess she had a bunch of tapes in a box somewhere and just grabbed a random one for us to record over. She should have checked the tape first.



When me and my friends did something dumb in front of the camera (can't remember what we did), we rewound the tape to record over that part. When we stopped the tape to see if we had gone far enough back, we realized we probably went too far.



When we pressed play, the video that started playing was [an adult movie]. We later found out it was our teacher's sister and new husband on their wedding night. Our teacher was transferred to a different school and we all had to have meetings with the school admin to talk about what we'd seen.

#23 He freaked out because the 13 year old boys wouldn't stop running their mouths. He threw a textbook across the room and told the class he could [take someone's life] with his bare hands

#24 Had an art teacher who basically ignored the class and sat at her computer the whole class.



One day, a guy goes to the TV/VCR in the corner of a room and put on [an adult movie, you know the kind], muting the TV.



She didn’t notice. Word spread and she ended up fired.



Also, my a*****e of sophomore English teacher got fired for being “too friendly” with some female students.

#25 Teacher threw a donut at an annoying student.

#26 He got drunk and went driving naked, flashing truckers

#27 He used to bribe students with good grades in return for food

#28 Use of alcohol on the job.



Bottle in the top left drawer.



Took years, though.

#29 She made students make a tag saying “ I am a useless boy “ and made them wear it for a whole day in the school, also made them walk around the football field for an 1hr in her session.



What wrong the students did??, well they were talking and playing odd or even in her session”.



Next week she was fired.