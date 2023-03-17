Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Packing My Kid An ‘Inappropriate’ Lunch?”
30points
Food, Parenting

Indrė Lukošiūtė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Parents strive to provide their children with tasty and nutritious meals, but what happens when their child’s taste buds don’t match up with the rest of the class?

A mother on Reddit is asking if she’s a jerk for packing her son “disgusting and inappropriate” lunches after she received a call from his teacher and heard that the food is “distracting for the other students and has an unpleasant odor.”

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ferks Guare (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: flowergardens0

Some people believe the mom is doing nothing wrong, and also mentioned racism

But others said she should be more thoughtful of her son’s classmates

And some believe that “everyone sucks here”

