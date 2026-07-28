Scrutiny Over Taraji P. Henson’s Past Appearance In Dress With Extreme Cleavage Triggered After Viral Post

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Taraji P. Henson recently went viral with over 2.8 million viewers trolling her for a 2024 red carpet appearance.

As the 55-year-old actress recently made headlines for her Broadway debut in the revival of August Wilson’s classic play, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, the two-year-old photo resurfaced and sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Highlights A two-year-old photo of Taraji P. Henson has resurfaced during the actress's debut Broadway run.

Henson, who is wearing a cleavage and midriff-baring minidress in the picture, drew severe online backlash for her “messy” fashion choice.

The actress was recently accused of having undergone cosmetic surgery procedures.

The picture, taken at her show Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’s New York premiere in September 2024, features her in a sparkling silver minidress with a neckline plunging to her abdomen and a mop of orange hair.

Many thought the outfit was a complete fashion “faux pas” and that she needed to get a new stylist for her public appearances.

“She got too much money to be looking like this,” one user commented.

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More than 2.8 million users mocked Taraji P. Henson’s 2024 red carpet photo

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Taraji P. Henson walked the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist red carpet alongside castmates Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L. Jackson at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 4, 2024.

With her picture from the event resurfacing, netizens blasted Henson as well as her stylists for the “outrageous” fashion decision.

“Whoever styled her needs their a** beat immediately,” one person said. Another wrote, “Someone needs to be held responsible for the shoulder pad situation.”

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“Like, there’s a mirror. Look at yourself. Do you feel you look good in that?” said a third. A fourth commented, “Between the funky fit and the poorly-done tape, it’s a mess.”

“I can clearly see the b**b tape. I’m irritated,” said a fifth.

“I wonder if celebrities can say ‘No’ to being put into certain outfits… like if you look at yourself in the mirror and be like ‘hell nah,’ do they still make you wear it or?” one user wondered.

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“I love her down, but this whole outfit, hair, eyebrows, and makeup are a whole a** MESS!” said one more.

“The double-sided tape situation is giving me secondhand embarrassment,” one person wrote.

“This wasn’t Law Roach, this was Raw Loach,” one joked, referring to Zendaya’s stylist, who has been in the news recently for the actress’ well-received looks from The Odyssey press tour.

Taraji P. Henson wore a Retrofête number for the occasion

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Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a Peacock show created by Shaye Ogbonna, dramatized a real robbery that occurred in Atlanta on the night of Muhammad Ali’s famous October 1970 comeback fight.

Henson played Vivian ‘Sweets’ Thomas, a businesswoman and romantic partner of Hart’s Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams.

At the premiere, Henson wore a shimmering Retrofête minidress in metallic silver with defined shoulders, wide collar lapels, long sleeves ending in satin cuffs, and a neckline that bared her cleavage and most of her torso.

Henson paired the look with strappy pumps from Aquazzura and jewelry by Jacob & Co., and her sideswept hair featured a bright pop of orange.

According to WWD, Henson’s look for the premiere was curated by stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Henson, a veteran of TV, movies, and now theater, rose to fame with her portrayal of Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, earning her an Oscar nomination.

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She famously played mathematician Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures and mob wife Cookie Lyon in Empire, a role that earned her a Golden Globe.

The actress was previously accused of looking “tired” during Paris Fashion Week

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Henson previously sparked concern with her seemingly exhausted appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in January 2026.

She graced the event in Zuhair Murad, Gaurav Gupta, Tamara Ralph, and Stéphane Rolland numbers, sitting in the front row of the designers’ respective runways.

“Her face always looks so tired. She needs to see a good derm/plastic surgeon asap,” one person commented about her look.

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Another said, What’s going on with my girl Taraji? Something is way off,” said a second user.

A third comment read, “She looks like she wants to cry in every pic.”

“Taraji looks amazing but unhappy. She seems like she just wants to go home,” said a fourth person.

Henson had to deny having undergone cosmetic surgery after rumors spread

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Earlier in 2026, Henson was accused of getting plastic surgery done on her face after posting pictures from the NBA Finals.

The Karate Kid actress stepped out in an all-denim look, styled by Kollin Carter, and attended Game 4 on June 11, where the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs.

A few fans began speculating in the comments section about whether she had undergone any procedures.

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“That’s not the same nose, girl,” one comment read. Another said, “This is not T at all! Lip fillers, different brows.”

“Y’all ki** me with this s**t,” Henson responded to the fans. “I have done nothing to my d**n face. I am on Broadway — live theater.”

“When the hell would I have time for a surgery? Just stop the madness, like for real.”

“That stylist was a weapon formed against her.” The internet mocked Taraji P. Henson for her 2024 TV show premiere look

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