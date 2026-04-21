A few years ago, Bethenny Frankel went on a battle against beauty filters on social media apps that make people look different from how they really are.



In July 2022, she answered a fan’s question on TikTok about how she managed to “stay so thin.”



She said she doesn’t exercise regularly anymore and participates in physical activities like surfing, snowboarding, and beach walking whenever she can. However, her priority for staying healthy is getting good sleep, then being happy, she said.



A month later, Frankel posted a side-by-side comparison of a regular photo and an edited one of herself in a blue swimsuit at a beach. In the edited one, her waist cinches more narrowly, and her breasts look bigger.



“This is NOT what I look like, and you know that because I’m not vain and show you the real me,” The Real Housewives of New York star wrote in the caption. “But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten.”



“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. It makes middle-aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. It creates a false ideal for men.”



“It’s the opposite of inspirational,” she continued. “It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure, and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood.”



This post was shared shortly before she launched Bethenny Swimwear, a collection of bathing suits for “all shapes, all sizes.”



In September, Frankel posted another side-by-side comparison of a real photo and a filtered one — this time of her face.



“Hey, it's me, your favorite filtered friend… just making myself look a little better, a little younger, so you think I look better than you,” she wrote in the post. “Doesn't that really build up your self-esteem?”



“More hair, less wrinkles, perfectly smooth skin, higher cheekbones, more defined eyebrows, smaller face, bigger lips… when does it end? The online world we live in is insane.”



In June 2025, when The View co-host Joy Behar said Frankel had “fake b**bs” after the latter’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami, the Skinnygirl founder explained: “These are a lift from maybe 15 or 20 years ago. I had very large breasts in high school. They were just saggy, floppy, so this is actually a lift, Joy.”



“I actually feel sorry for Joy that she hasn’t lived her life or doesn’t seem to be living her life with any joy because you have to be really miserable to take a swipe at something that is literally self-deprecating,” Frankel further added.

