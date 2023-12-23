Relatives Refuse To Apologize For Offensive Jokes, Regret It After Learning They Won’t Get Gifts

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a large family to celebrate with during the holiday season can be a huge blessing. The more the merrier during gatherings, and the holidays can feel extra special when you’re surrounded by loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

However, a large family can also be a curse if not every relative is open-minded. Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit, detailing how one man decided to place a few of his family members on the naughty list after overhearing them making offensive comments during their Christmas celebration.

This man was excited to host his family’s Christmas gathering at him and his boyfriend’s new home

Image credits: Binyamin Mellish / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But after hearing some offensive comments made by family members, he decided that not everyone deserved their Christmas presents

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freestocks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Julia Larson / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tommyandone / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Clint Patterson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwRa-buggy

Image credits: Mercedes Mehling / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The majority of LGBT+ individuals still face discrimination today

While it can be painful to keep Christmas presents from loved ones who you were excited to spoil this holiday season, no one is entitled to gifts. That’s why the naughty list exists, after all, and I’m pretty sure Santa would not be okay with homophobia. Despite the fact that over 7% of adults in the United States identify as LGBTQ+, discrimination against queer people has still not been eradicated.

Stonewall reports that less than half of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people feel comfortable being open and honest about their sexual orientation or gender identity in front of all of their family members. And one in five LGBT individuals have been the target of negative comments or inappropriate conduct from colleagues at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

64% of queer people have experienced anti-LGBT violence or abuse, and nearly a quarter of LGBT people have witnessed healthcare workers make discriminatory comments in regards to someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Image credis: carlo_p / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Nearly half of the members of the gay community are estranged from at least one relative

It’s heartbreaking enough that non-straight people experience hate and violence anywhere, but unfortunately, this discrimination often doesn’t even end at home. One 2023 survey of 3,695 LGBT adults between the ages of 18 and 25 in the UK found that 46% of them are estranged from at least one relative, and nearly a third noted that they’re unsure if their parents or guardians would actually accept them as they are.

Although 62% of adults in the US now say that they would be comfortable with one of their children coming out to them as gay, there are still 13% of adults who say they would not be comfortable with having a queer child at all. Nearly one in five parents also admit that they wouldn’t be comfortable if their child wanted to start using they/them pronouns.

Despite the progress that has been made for the LGBT+ community in recent decades, it still requires bravery to come out of the closet, and sadly, homophobic jokes are still not seen as offensive by everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tommyandone / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

It’s important to teach children from a young age that homophobia is no laughing matter

The uncle who shared this story on Reddit understood that his cousins and niece are younger and may not be aware of how harmful their comments were. But this was the perfect opportunity to educate them, as homophobia will continue to rear its ugly head until adults ensure that kids and young adults know not to make such hurtful remarks.

While parents might be tempted to ignore or avoid the topic of homosexuality, it’s important to normalize it from a young age, or it may become stigmatized in young people’s minds. If they’ve never seen or heard about gay people until they’re teens, they might consider them to be strange. Or worse, they might be downright hateful towards them. And for young queer people trying to understand their own identities, it can be extremely confusing to never have your own feelings acknowledged and validated.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this uncle was right to keep the gifts he bought for his relatives? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, look no further than right here.

The man later responded to a couple of replies from readers and shared additional information on the situation

Readers assured the uncle that he did nothing wrong and sent messages of support to him and his boyfriend