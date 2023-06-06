A family is more than just the sum of its members. A family is built from the sweet moments that they share together, and in the modern era, TikTok can be one of the many platforms where people can share their sweet family moments with the world.

With time, our scientific understanding of the importance of family only deepens with more research and data. On the other hand, changing social norms are expanding the definition of what “family” means to different people, which has the potential to extend that beneficial sense of belonging and unconditional love to groups that may have felt excluded in the past.

As you browse these sweet family moments from the modern era, we hope you recognize your own family’s lovely quirks in some of them!