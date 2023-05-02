These "outrageous" shoes, as referred to by the designer herself, will catch the eye of every passerby. Though they may not be accessorized with everyday outfits, they will surely spice up your special occasion look.

Kira Goodey, an Australian designer, transforms heels into surreal, unusual, and exclusive shoes. They can almost be considered "sculptures to wear" since these creations are a work of art.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | kiragoodey.com

#1

Meet The Incredible And Surreal Shoes Of Kira Goodey

Clay S.
Clay S.
Not sure how I feel about metallic pink and snake skin

