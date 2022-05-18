My passion for photography started from my father who was working as a journalist at some point and I used to take his camera to take photos. The camera he had was a SHUMY toy camera from the 60s.

I started painting at an early age. I took some painting lessons at the age of 16 and after 3 years I got into photography school. During my studies, I started experimenting with image editing programs, like Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects and that's how pretty much digital art caught my interest.