Hi! I'm Lila and I'm a professional photographer and digital artist from Athens, Greece.

I combine my photos in Adobe Photoshop in order to make surreal scenes. I like to "look at usual things with unusual eyes". Hope you like my art! For more images, check out my socials! You can find the links below. 

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | lil-tales.tumblr.com

#1

I Create Surreal Scenes In Photoshop

lilα_fr3npl
Marion Friedl
This is the stongest one so far, I´d subtitle it "Natur VS Industry", great photoshop, well done.

My passion for photography started from my father who was working as a journalist at some point and I used to take his camera to take photos. The camera he had was a SHUMY toy camera from the 60s.

I started painting at an early age. I took some painting lessons at the age of 16 and after 3 years I got into photography school. During my studies, I started experimenting with image editing programs, like Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects and that's how pretty much digital art caught my interest. 
#2

lilα_fr3npl
#3

lilα_fr3npl
Eagle Girl
I think this is what we call "A fish out of water"

I've always liked surrealism. Somehow it all started with painting and literature. I remember reading a book of Poe and making images in my head. Then music videos and cinema made me want to make surreal images because I was watching scenes and I was like "Wow I want to make that". 
#4

lilα_fr3npl
#5

lilα_fr3npl
Lennah Palbachm
Oh, this reminds me of the magic mirror

I am passionate about this type of art because it allows you to freeze a moment in time. That moment becomes a memory and then digitally you can convert that moment into whatever you want. Seeing my images, I want people to activate their own imagination and from an image make their own story inside their head.
#6

lilα_fr3npl
Why?
Sorry folks! Our takeoff has been delayed indefinitely.

#7

lilα_fr3npl
Gretchen Rohrer
wasn't there a story about an old lady who lived in a shoe? Maybe she lives here.

I want to continue creating and expressing myself through my art, hoping that at some point my work may leave an impact. For more of my work, check out my Instagram!
#8

lilα_fr3npl
#9

lilα_fr3npl
#10

lilα_fr3npl
#11

lilα_fr3npl
#12

lilα_fr3npl
I've been watching you since
"No, Darrel, you can't pole dance." "Mom why not?!" "You're a fish Darrel remember?!" Two years later:

#13

lilα_fr3npl
K Tigress
The key to unlocking amazing and colourful dreams.

#14

lilα_fr3npl
#15

lilα_fr3npl
#16

lilα_fr3npl
Cathy Cote
must pass through to get to the next plain of existence

#17

lilα_fr3npl
Victoria Montgomery
Looks like a weird kinda horror? Maybe

#18

lilα_fr3npl
#19

lilα_fr3npl
sharron lynn parsons
This isn't too bad, somewhat interesting !!!

#20

lilα_fr3npl
Kayleigh A
I do not know what to think of this

#21

lilα_fr3npl
#22

lilα_fr3npl
#23

lilα_fr3npl
#24

lilα_fr3npl
#25

lilα_fr3npl
#26

lilα_fr3npl
#27

lilα_fr3npl
#28

lilα_fr3npl
