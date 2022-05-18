22Kviews
I Am A Professional Photographer And I Create Surreal Scenes Using Photoshop (28 Pics)
Hi! I'm Lila and I'm a professional photographer and digital artist from Athens, Greece.
I combine my photos in Adobe Photoshop in order to make surreal scenes. I like to "look at usual things with unusual eyes". Hope you like my art! For more images, check out my socials! You can find the links below.
More info: twitter.com | Instagram | lil-tales.tumblr.com
This is the stongest one so far, I´d subtitle it "Natur VS Industry", great photoshop, well done.
My passion for photography started from my father who was working as a journalist at some point and I used to take his camera to take photos. The camera he had was a SHUMY toy camera from the 60s.
I started painting at an early age. I took some painting lessons at the age of 16 and after 3 years I got into photography school. During my studies, I started experimenting with image editing programs, like Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects and that's how pretty much digital art caught my interest.
I've always liked surrealism. Somehow it all started with painting and literature. I remember reading a book of Poe and making images in my head. Then music videos and cinema made me want to make surreal images because I was watching scenes and I was like "Wow I want to make that".
I am passionate about this type of art because it allows you to freeze a moment in time. That moment becomes a memory and then digitally you can convert that moment into whatever you want. Seeing my images, I want people to activate their own imagination and from an image make their own story inside their head.
wasn't there a story about an old lady who lived in a shoe? Maybe she lives here.
I want to continue creating and expressing myself through my art, hoping that at some point my work may leave an impact. For more of my work, check out my Instagram!
"No, Darrel, you can't pole dance." "Mom why not?!" "You're a fish Darrel remember?!" Two years later:
Wow, Lila. You're super talented. Should have a gallery showing
Incredible!!!
Some of the photoshops´re really bizarre, some are funny, I can´t do any photoshop without a mobile phone, I follow the artist now on Instagram and here on Bored Panda. Will just check out the Twitter account too, thanks for posting.
