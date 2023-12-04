ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a ride on public transport sometimes seems like the closest we regular people get to starring in our very own TV show, featuring surprise guest appearances by eccentric characters.

One day, you might find yourself sitting next to Big Bird, and the next, you're crammed between a professional yodeler and a double of Mona Lisa.

Documenting all of these encounters, the social media project 'Subway Creatures' shares people's submitted pictures from their memorable commute moments, reminding us just how unpredictable everyday life can be.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok