We all want to surround ourselves with positive energy and nice people. After all, no man is an island and we all live in close proximity to one another.

In some cases, however, dealing with other people may be a daunting task. Some people in particular may be very difficult to be around. Think of that selfish relative everyone in your family avoids, or that manipulative coworker who seems to live for the drama.

What are subtle signs that someone is a 'bad' person?” someone wondered on Ask Reddit, and the question hit a soft spot for many. Below we wrapped up the most illuminating responses and red flags that people see in those they don’t want to cross paths with.

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Animals don't like them

foreveralonegirl1509 , Jvanree Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person They only do nice things when they want something in return.

sinclaire1022 , Budgeron Bach Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Using religion as an excuse or forcing their beliefs on others.

TheBarghest7590 , Chicago Man Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
I don't understand how a bad person, throwing quotes from the Bible or contradicts what they say verses what they do , and is ok with it

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When they refuse to wear a mask during a global pandemic.

exisq , Michael Amadeus Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person They make little belittling comments about everyone.

LollipopDreamscape , Yan Krukau Report

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Yes, when it goes on repeatedly it feels like you're going insane, eventually it just leads you to wanting to do anything to make whoever's talking shut the fck up.

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Not returning the shopping cart to the corral. It shows that they're too lazy and self-centered to do a small task that prevents damage to someone else's property.

doomsayeth , Paul Seling Report

Josephine Blogs
Josephine Blogs
Google "The Shopping Cart Theory"

Moral elitism, especially the subtle kind. If you have to tell us you're this perfect wholesome empath healer every 5 seconds, you're probably hiding something.

anon Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person If someone regularly complains about their friends behind their back to you, chances are they are complaining about you as well. Steer clear of people like this.

kirstyr435f741a2 , Keira Burton Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person They find out really personal information about you and use it against you in front of people or at their sickest convenience. Cough sister in law cough.

bannocknsaltpork , Gustavo Fring Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Mean to animals or service workers

Subject-Career , Helena Jankovičová Kováčová Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person They litter

wireheadwirehead , The Chaos Painter Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When someone says 'lighten up' or 'it was just a joke' when they say something offensive. It's deflecting from the offended person's feelings, and it's an invalidation method. It's often used as a way for the toxic person to feel okay about making sexist/racist/homophobic-leaning jokes or micro-aggressions.

books_baking_broadway , Polina Zimmerman Report

"If you loved me you'd..."

I've been guilty of this one and someone mentioned that in a similar thread. I've done my best to be better ever since.

MissAJHunter Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Bashing or being rude to service staff.

sandyra , Ksenia Chernaya Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person when someone is a bad listener (but likes to talk abut themselves) . Sounds like a minor thing but at the core of it is lack of empathy. It's an early sign of toxicity

justforneet , cottonbro studio Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person “I’ve got no filter...”

Tends to go with people who do rude things just because they’re “not allowed” to do them.

RonaldCherrycoke , Timur Weber Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person they only interact with you when it’s convenient for them and they’re never happy for other people’s successes

lakeland234 , SHVETS production Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person From the most important to the least:

They take small digs at you or your life, unprovoked.

They put doubt in your perception.

They make you feel awful about being yourself.

They feel insulted when they shouldn't be.

They bring you down.

They think they're better than others.

SignificantPeak Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person People who don’t pick up after their dog.
This tells me they’re inconsiderate, rude, lazy, irresponsible, unhygienic, selfish, gross, disrespectful, negligent, careless, and vile.
(And I don’t mean occasionally forgetting a doggy bag or something. I mean people who don’t in general)

anon , pixabay Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When they lie about really mundane, meaningless things. It might not seem like a big deal in the moment, but they're probably just not a truthful person in any situation.

francisphelan , Liza Summer Report

Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Ooooh....I think this one's a sign of some deep seated childhood trauma - so not necessarily a 'bad' person, just someone with many issues - however mean it sounds, you still may need to avoid them until they realise, and seek the help they need.

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When they don't think they've done anything wrong after saying something hurtful, and they just tell the person to 'get over it' or say something like, 'Why do you care what they say?' Because hurtful words HURT. THEY HARM PEOPLE.

theatahgurl14 , SHVETS production Report

Sofia
Sofia
"when they're always right"

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person People who always have to one-up you. I have a work colleague who, if I mention I have a headache, has to counteract with all of her aches and pains and explain that what I feel can't possibly compare. It's not a competition.

sobia88 , Karolina Grabowska Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When they’re rude to teachers for no reason. Like, when they try to be 'funny' but it’s not funny at all.

pematthews23 , Max Fischer Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person They never take accountability for their actions. No matter the situation, it always someone else’s fault.

AgentMandarinOrange , cottonbro studio Report

“If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best”

the_big_ripper Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person Anyone who starts a sentence with 'I'm not racist, but...'

shellbellgibbo80 , Polina Zimmerman Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
I'm not racist, I just hate people………

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When someone writes you off as 'crazy' or 'dumb' for disagreeing with them. Instead of engaging in an argument or discussion, they try to win by diminishing your credibility and breaking down your confidence.

egwenger , Timur Weber Report

Rick
Rick
Pretty much all social media interactions.

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person A subtle one is the person who acts very different around different groups. Like, they are a super-nice person around you, but then when they're in a group, they act like a jerk and say it's just an act for the 'guys' or whatever. Nah man, that's just you. And you're a jerk even if you're only a jerk 50% of the time.

aroc422 , Ron Lach Report

I’m usually wary of people who say, 'I just call it as I see it' or 'I’m just blunt!' As if those are virtues. I feel like they use it as an excuse to hurt people’s feelings.

wallacebabe Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When they have to keep telling you something about themselves, it's usually a sign they're guilty of the thing they're trying to convince you they're not. Such as, 'I don't lie,' 'I'm not a liar,' 'I never lie,' 'I hate liars,' etc. That person is probably a pathological liar.

trismi928 , Yan Krukau Report

People who pull the 'silent treatment.' You're a grown-ass adult. Stop acting like a 4-year-old.

c49a679543 Report

34 Subtle Red Flags That Indicate Someone Is A Bad Person When someone constantly brings up the past. They can’t and won’t let it go, no matter how many times you explain and apologize, and they hold it against you every time.

lexiveronicaj , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

When all of their other relationships are toxic. Like, they don't have a great relationship with any of their other friends, and they don't have a great relationship with any of their family/chosen family.

addisawn Report

When they constantly tell you how incredible they are (attractive, smart, etc). Some try to be subtle about it and will tell you stories about how others think they're so incredible, but it's the same principle.

debbiedebs Report

