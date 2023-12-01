Recently, one Reddit user started a discussion online asking people to share minor indicators that actually show that people are living miserable lives. Folks online shared various opinions and when you think about them in this context, they actually make sense.

Unfortunately, there are also many people who are not happy with their lives. They feel sad more often than happy. And while sometimes people tend to put on a ‘mask’ so nobody can tell how they actually are feeling, some of their actions may show reality is a little bit different than they want everybody around them to see.

Every one of us has bad days. But then we have good days and doing things that we love makes us, at least for a bit, forget our problems. However, once happiness fades, we go back to reality. Well, some people like their reality as they feel joyful every day, all of their issues or worries are solvable, they have a cozy home they can’t wait to go back to and always have somebody who’s impatiently waiting for them to come back home.

#1 They don't get excited to go home after work / find reasons to stay at work longer

#2 Sometimes, when they seem less excited or stop doing things they used to love, it might mean things aren't going well for them.

#3 Super independent because they learned not to rely on anybody

#4 Disproportionate reactions. Their reactions to most things are normal or even low key, but occasionally they have a huge response to something minor. Key sign of trauma.

#5 They nonchalantly talk about traumatizing things like it’s no big deal when everyone else is horrified

#6 They have advice--good advice--for people who've just experienced trauma. Or for how to handle oddly specific and f****d up situations.

#7 I worked in a large office environment for 30+ years and over time I observed that the people who had hard lives, often were the ones who were hyper into things like office Christmas or birthday parties. I think it was often the only celebrations they got to be part of.

#8 They look tired everytime you see them.

They're very interested in what you've got going on, but don't really share themselves.

They're distracted

#9 Misappropriated anger

#10 When they look for happiness in other people... and their whole day can be ruined if a certain person says or does something that they dont like

#11 This might be a weird one but people who are constantly unfazed. Bad things will happen, like the kind of bad things that make everyone freak out, and they just coast like it’s just another normal day.

#12 They're just trying to hold it together, but close friends and family can see the cracks. Just be nice to everyone, you might not see the cracks yet.

#13 They wince if anyone around them moves quickly.

#14 they look tired, absolutely "energy low powered" and sometimes they give the best advice to others that they should use for themselves

#15 For me. The cleaning and house duties start slacking. Dishes stay in the sink overnight. I haven’t swept for a while. But my faux face is on. Bright and happy.

#16 They put others down

#17 Always s**t-talking other people, no matter what.



Always gossiping about others.

#18 If you ask them what their life would be like in a perfect world, they can’t even come up with an answer. They’re too lost to even think about it.

#19 You say “how’s it going?”



They say, “it’s goin…”



They are dead inside

#20 When s**t hits the fan and everybody is running around waving their arms screaming you can spot them. There will always be one guy who just sorta looks a bit tired, rolls up his sleeves and starts methodically fixing the things within his power to do so whilst just blatantly ignoring the catastrophe around him. To everybody else the end is nigh. To him, this is tuesday.

#21 They drink a lot. Might not be subtle

#22 They perceive a neutral stimulus in a negative way. E.g. those group of people just laughed. They MUST be b***hing about me.

#23 They become desperate for outside validation

#24 That's really nice of you to ask.



Not everyone is bombastic. Some people are disheveled and isolate themselves because they are unhappy and they don't know how to deal with people.

#25 When they seem to live vicariously through movies, TV, tik tok.



They don't talk about what's happening to themselves, they talk about what they SAW someone else do, real or fictional.



Follow Up - Most of us do not a plethora of adventures like some character in an Ernest Hemingway novel. But - we should all strive lose ourselves and find ourselves in something besides someone else's life or imagination. Take a trip. Do a 10K. Get a side gig where you meet crazy people. Create a really cool cosplay.

#26 don’t brush their teeth, hygiene

#27 They are overly concerned about what other people are doing. Happy people just want everyone else to be happy.

#28 They yell at fast food workers

#29 Their need to constantly flaunt themselves and their possessions.

#30 Eating a load of ready meals, because they don't have anyone to cook for or with so food is just a chore.



Similarly they eat the same thing over and over again, because all food tastes kind of bland.



Avoiding going home, so taking longer routes homes, staying late at work, going grocery shopping just to get out of the house.



Most of their social interactions are via text or social media or with colleagues and or service workers like cashiers.



They never seem to have a good night's sleep.



They don't talk about their evening weekend plans, or when they do, it always seems to be chores or something non committal that they can do alone - "I don't know, I'll probably just watch Netflix."



Cleaning is either not done at all, because there's no energy, or it is extremely well done because they have nothing else to do.



They can't really tell you how they envision the future - they don't dare to dream big, or dream at all, because those dreams keep being crushed.



When they do dream, the dreams are kept at arm's length - "I'd love to get a house next year, but I probably won't be able to afford it."





Am I describing my own life?



Yep.

#31 They don't react to nothing anymore. They still compliment, feel things, show love, but it's subdued....like they've seen s**t. And they got this stare like "bro I get what you're telling me, but the s**t I've been through, I don't got time for this"

#32 Whenever they go to a bar - they are alone, and not even the drunk people will approach you because you look like you are either about to cry or punch a hole in the wall.



I know this from personal experience.

#33 Losing weight not on purpose

#34 They become “invisible people”, when they can. They are polite, keep to themselves, but disappear into their home and don’t engage with others because it’s draining and/or mentally exhausting. They may or may not feel lonely, but realise that life has hit too many times, and all they want to do is feel safe and quiet at the end of their day.

#35 When people make it sound like their life is perfect.. on Facebook.

#36 They always smile but their eyes are sad

#37 Endlessly posting all day, every day, on social media.

#38 Forgetting what day it is. Rat chewed or worn and torn clothing. Have to ask permission from spouse to do anything extra. Oddly unfazed and numb when things go wrong. Lives to participate in spirit and theme ‘staff morale’ days. Always eats alone but probably doesn’t eat. If anything it looks hastily tossed together. Napping in the restroom or car. Poor hygiene. Skin issues. Over apologetic. Worried or paranoid what people think. Missing a lot. They will never have seen the TV show you are taking about. They didn’t go on vacation. You won’t meet any of their people outside of work. The purse rattles. People call for them. They just agree with things passively. They forget or mix up regular info

#39 When I come across those "snark" subs on here with people spending hours wasting time keeping tabs on some obscure reality star or influencer that they really have to go out of their way to keep up with just to talk s**t about them. I KNOW their lives are s**t.

#40 Their eyes are red. Not from drinking, but from crying in private.

#41 When something is offered to them they always feel like they don't deserve it. They always politely decline any kind of offer. For example if you know they are hard on money and you don't want to go out to eat alone so you offer to pay for a meal for them to come with you. They made decline at not because they aren't hungry or don't want to hang out with you but because they feel they don't deserve to have their meal paid for. Usually some kind of sign of abuse of them being unworthy in the eye of a spouse or a parental figure etc



UPDATE:



I didn't expect this many replies. To clarify what I'm reading on a lot of them, there is no one size fits all. People can act this way for many different reasons whether they were taught that giving was good and receiving was bad or for religious reasons. Maybe everything they have ever done with family of friends was transactional and they were held as an emotional hostage. Maybe somebody feels they disappointed others by asking for help like they were getting in the way. The list is endless and I have learned a lot by reading a lot of these replies.



Many of these experiences aren't always labeled as abusive or toxic by those who go through them and I think sometimes that can be part of the issue. It keeps people trapped in this way of thinking due to their experiences when it is not their fault. In my eyes, when your experiences cause you to feel you can't accept something from somebody without it coming back to bite you in the a*s, that's abuse.

#42 They only socialize with coworkers.



They don't talk much about things they did on the weekend, or when they took those two weeks off.



Their hobbies are primarily passive, solo activities like watching television, playing video games, listening to podcasts, or reading books.