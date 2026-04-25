Substitute Teacher, 27, Charged With “Improper Relationship” With Students

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A Texas substitute teacher has been charged with serious charges after authorities accused her of having an improper relationship with students.

Angela Palmares, a 27-year-old who worked for the Llano Independent School District, was arrested after school officials reported concerning behavior involving communication with students outside school hours.

Highlights Angela Palmares, a 27-year-old substitute teacher, was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for an improper relationship with students in Texas.

The Llano Independent School District immediately removed Palmares from their substitute list.

Palmares is currently held on a $150,000 bond as authorities continue to investigate the extent of the communication and identify any other impacted students.

While officials have not revealed the full nature of the relationship, the case quickly drew strong reactions online.

Some made jokes about it, while others raised concerns about student safety in schools.

“If the teacher is like this, how can a student not fall in love?” one user wrote.

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A 27-year-old was flagged for inappropriate communication with a student

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According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the case began on April 21, 2026, when the Llano Independent School District informed authorities about an alleged improper relationship between Palmares and a student.

Superintendent Mac Edwards later explained that the concern involved “inappropriate communication with students, specifically through a social media platform outside of the school day.”

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As soon as the report was made, Palmares was removed from the district’s list of available substitute teachers.

Investigators then conducted interviews, collected evidence, and secured an arrest warrant.

Angela Palmares was immediately removed from the list of substitute teachers

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Palmares was arrested the following day in Bell County without incident. Jail records also showed she is being held on a $150,000 bond.

She has been charged with second-degree improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a felony offense in Texas.

Authorities have not shared how many students were involved or their ages, and police also did not provide details about the exact nature of the communication.

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That’s not even annoying anymore, it’s just…frustrating. When any man/boy gets SAed by even a slightly attractive(or not) woman, people will call him ‘lucky’ or say ‘What is his problem?Is he gay?’ or some bullshit pic.twitter.com/1Lc0cfozJq — Nastiko☆ (@Nastiko_0308) April 24, 2026

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“The district takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment to students,” Edwards said in his statement to families.

He also confirmed that the district had contacted the parents of the impacted students.

The sheriff’s office added that the investigation remains ongoing and asked anyone with more information to come forward.

As the story spread online, netizens were split between jokes and serious concerns about school safety

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Netizens immediately shared their divided reactions, with several comments focused on how different teachers seem compared to older generations.

“Bruh, teacher in the 90 looked like the bus driver from South Park,” one person wrote, while another joked, “Where did all those Lord of the Rings orc teachers go?”

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Others added, “My teachers were either butch or 90 lmao,” and “If the teacher is like this, how can a student not fall in love?”

But many people were far more serious, emphasizing that schools need stronger protection systems for students.

“Everywhere in schools, excluding bathrooms and locker rooms, needs cameras at this point. Parents need access to check in during school and event hours,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Reminds me of my babysitter who used to play with me!!!”

This isn’t the first case where a female teacher has been charged for having inappropriate relationships with a student

Image credits: Llano County Sheriff’s Office

One major case covered by Bored Panda involved Marisa Noel, a Louisiana fifth-grade teacher who was eventually charged with 25 crimes involving two young students.

What started as one complaint quickly turned into a much larger investigation after a second victim was identified.

She was charged with first-degree r*pe, multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, child ab*se material charges, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

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Another similar case involved Indiana school secretary Alicia Hughes, who was arrested after her husband reportedly caught her with an 18-year-old student.

During the investigation, police also found evidence that she had allegedly been involved with a 17-year-old student and had inappropriate contact with him on multiple occasions.

One more case came into light in Wisconsin, where a former teacher, Madison Bergmann, was sentenced after sending around 35,000 explicit messages to an 11-year-old student over just three months.

Investigators also found handwritten notes linked to the case.

“What’s wrong with you people?” wrote one user

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