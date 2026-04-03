Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

12-Year-Old School Bully Arrested After Another Child Pays The Ultimate Price
Young girl holding a photo project indoors, related to 12-year-old school bully incident and child arrest.
Crime, Society

12-Year-Old School Bully Arrested After Another Child Pays The Ultimate Price

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
10

33

10

ADVERTISEMENT

An incident that took place on February 17 at Reseda High School in Los Angeles has taken a serious turn after a 12-year-old student, whose identity has been protected, was arrested following the passing of a 12-year-old girl, Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa.

The sixth grader was allegedly hit in the head with a metal water bottle during a school altercation and later passed away after her condition worsened.

Highlights
  • 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa passed away following a bullying incident at Reseda High School.
  • The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 12-year-old classmate in connection to the incident.
  • The Zavaleta family's attorney alleged that the school failed in its legal duty to intervene.

Her family believes the tragedy was preventable, as they accused the school of ignoring previous bullying incidents. 

“Charge her as an adult. Make grown-up decisions, get charged as a grown-up,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    A 12-year-old girl was arrested after her classmate passed away during a bullying incident

    Young girl holding photos in a classroom setting related to a 12-year-old school bully arrest case.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    On April 2, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 12-year-old was arrested in connection with Zavaleta’s passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the victim’s family, Zavaleta was struck in the head with a metal water bottle during a bullying incident at Reseda High School on February 17.

    Relatives shared that she had stepped in to protect her younger sister, who was being bullied at the time.

    Two children outside a building, with one child giving the other a piggyback ride in a playful moment.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The impact of the bottle left her with severe headaches, but after being taken to the emergency room, she was released the same day.

    Days later, her condition worsened. She reportedly collapsed after suffering a brain haemorrhage and was rushed back to the hospital.

    Man comforting a child in hospital bed with medical equipment, reflecting impact of 12-year-old school bully incident.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Comment expressing relief and support for justice after a 12-year-old school bully arrest and tragic outcome.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing condolences after 12-year-old school bully incident with tragic consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While doctors placed her in an induced coma and performed emergency brain surgery, she passed away on February 25 after suffering heart failure.

    “She stepped in when the school didn’t,” the family’s attorney, Robert Glassman, told People. “This tragedy highlights the very real consequences of unchecked bullying.”

    Following the arrest, Zavaleta’s family called for accountability beyond the bully

    Image credits: Guy David Gazit/YouTube

    Zavaleta’s family has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging that prior bullying incidents involving Zavaleta’s sister were not addressed.

    They alleged that the case goes beyond a single individual.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but an arrest alone does not equal justice,” Glassman said.

    Woman with two children at night on Hollywood Walk of Fame near Christopher Reeve star, highlighting 12-year-old school bully news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    He further noted that there must be a closer look at what school officials knew and whether action could have been taken earlier.

    “Schools have a legal duty to protect the children in their care,” he said. “When there are warning signs of escalating violence, intervention is not optional—it’s required.”

    “This tragedy demands a full and transparent investigation, not just into the individuals involved, but into the systems that failed this child.”

    After Zavaleta’s passing, the school and officials responded to the incident in a statement

    Family posing outdoors on green lawn with two girls in dresses and a boy in casual clothes, related to 12-year-old school bully news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a statement to KTLA, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it was “deeply saddened” by the student’s demise.

    “Our thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family, friends, and the entire school community,” the district stated.

    Officials shared that they are cooperating with law enforcement and providing counseling and support services to those affected.

    “The District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously,” the statement read.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the arrest of a 12-year-old school bully following a serious incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating the girl deserves to be locked up, discussing a 12-year-old school bully arrest.

    Following her passing, a GoFundMe page was set up to cover her medical bills and funeral expenses. As of the time of writing, over $149,000 has been raised.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Major blood vessels in her brain ruptured, and she was rushed to UCLA Children’s Hospital, placed in an induced coma, and underwent complex emergency brain surgery,” wrote the organizer of the page.

    “Her family remained by her side, praying and hoping she would come home, but at 3:30 a.m., her heart gave out.”

    The heartbreaking incident has led many online to question school accountability and bullying

    Young girl sitting at a table holding a fork with a plate of fries and sausage topped with sauce in front, school bully topic.

    Image credits: Guy David Gazit/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Stop the bullying, we need better education, better schools,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Was the principal fired? Somebody at the school needs to be held accountable.”

    Some comments focused on safety measures. “Ban those metal water bottles/cups from schools,” one user wrote.

    At the same time, many expressed concerns about how common bullying still is. “It’s 2026, you’d think bullying has been a massive awareness already. Still surprised it goes on,” one person wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memorial candles and posters remembering a child victim in a 12-year-old school bully case.

    Image credits: CBS LA

    According to Cyberbullying Research Center’s 2025 data, approximately 58% of students experienced bullying. 

    The incident has also raised a broader concern among parents. “We need to make minors accountable as well,” wrote one.

    “Parents should not be afraid to send their kids to school,” another added.

    “She’ll never see daylight,” wrote one user

    Comment about a child's understanding of consequences related to a 12-year-old school bully arrest case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about parents of a 12-year-old school bully and consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing concerns about school bullying, 12-year-old bully behavior, and its serious impact on children and families.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post discussing a school bullying incident and hospital negligence after a child was harmed.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing anger towards a 12-year-old school bully after a tragic incident.

    Social media comment discussing the impact of bullying and calling for stronger laws against school bullying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing schools for ignoring bullying until it’s too late, posted with a blurred profile icon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about school bullies and the impact of bullying on children and families.

    Comment expressing frustration with school staff inaction after 12-year-old school bully incident involving another child.

    Comment about bullying awareness in 2026, highlighting ongoing issues with school bullying despite expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the arrest of a 12-year-old school bully and related parental responsibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment stating Violence in Defense, Never in Anger related to 12-year-old school bully arrest news.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a child affected by a 12-year-old school bully incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing accountability in bullying and knowing right from wrong at a young age.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing relief about parents being held accountable for minors, relating to 12-year-old school bully arrest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post expressing anger and concern about a 12-year-old school bully incident with serious consequences.

    Comment on social media expressing a view on children witnessing parental behavior related to school bullying consequences.

    Comment discussing the heartbreaking consequences of a 12-year-old school bully incident and lessons for children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to a 12-year-old school bully arrest and its consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the impact of school bullying and the importance of addressing reports seriously to prevent harm.

    Comment expressing sadness over two kids losing their lives related to 12-year-old school bully incident.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    33

    10

    33

    10

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try a 12-year old as an adult? Someone actually thinks sending a child to adult prison is a good idea?

    0
    0points
    reply
    siegerook avatar
    Siege Rook
    Siege Rook
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insanity. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth thinking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There needs to be stricter rules about bullying, obviously. If there's more than one instance of bullying, the child needs to be removed from school and remanded to parent's care, followed by court ordered counseling for the child, in addition to family counseling and parenting classes. Make these parents take more accountability.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What schools should have is a no-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying. There are already schools that present the parents with a form that states clearly that bulllying in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated and will result in clearly stated penalties. If you want your kid to go to that particular school, you sign the form and accept the policy. As a parent, it's then your job to tell your kids what is expected of them at school. Bullying is not something that a school can remedy because that's often not where the root cause lies: it lies at home and is therefore in the parents' remit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sylvain_5 avatar
    Sylvain
    Sylvain
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop using the word bully. It doesn't reflect the reality of the actions or the consequences. They are criminals.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try a 12-year old as an adult? Someone actually thinks sending a child to adult prison is a good idea?

    0
    0points
    reply
    siegerook avatar
    Siege Rook
    Siege Rook
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insanity. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth thinking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There needs to be stricter rules about bullying, obviously. If there's more than one instance of bullying, the child needs to be removed from school and remanded to parent's care, followed by court ordered counseling for the child, in addition to family counseling and parenting classes. Make these parents take more accountability.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What schools should have is a no-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying. There are already schools that present the parents with a form that states clearly that bulllying in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated and will result in clearly stated penalties. If you want your kid to go to that particular school, you sign the form and accept the policy. As a parent, it's then your job to tell your kids what is expected of them at school. Bullying is not something that a school can remedy because that's often not where the root cause lies: it lies at home and is therefore in the parents' remit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sylvain_5 avatar
    Sylvain
    Sylvain
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop using the word bully. It doesn't reflect the reality of the actions or the consequences. They are criminals.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT