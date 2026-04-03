12-Year-Old School Bully Arrested After Another Child Pays The Ultimate Price

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An incident that took place on February 17 at Reseda High School in Los Angeles has taken a serious turn after a 12-year-old student, whose identity has been protected, was arrested following the passing of a 12-year-old girl, Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa.

The sixth grader was allegedly hit in the head with a metal water bottle during a school altercation and later passed away after her condition worsened.

Highlights 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa passed away following a bullying incident at Reseda High School.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 12-year-old classmate in connection to the incident.

The Zavaleta family's attorney alleged that the school failed in its legal duty to intervene.

Her family believes the tragedy was preventable, as they accused the school of ignoring previous bullying incidents.

“Charge her as an adult. Make grown-up decisions, get charged as a grown-up,” wrote one user.

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A 12-year-old girl was arrested after her classmate passed away during a bullying incident

Image credits: GoFundMe

On April 2, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 12-year-old was arrested in connection with Zavaleta’s passing.

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According to the victim’s family, Zavaleta was struck in the head with a metal water bottle during a bullying incident at Reseda High School on February 17.

Relatives shared that she had stepped in to protect her younger sister, who was being bullied at the time.

Image credits: GoFundMe

The impact of the bottle left her with severe headaches, but after being taken to the emergency room, she was released the same day.

Days later, her condition worsened. She reportedly collapsed after suffering a brain haemorrhage and was rushed back to the hospital.

Image credits: GoFundMe

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While doctors placed her in an induced coma and performed emergency brain surgery, she passed away on February 25 after suffering heart failure.

“She stepped in when the school didn’t,” the family’s attorney, Robert Glassman, told People. “This tragedy highlights the very real consequences of unchecked bullying.”

Following the arrest, Zavaleta’s family called for accountability beyond the bully

Image credits: Guy David Gazit/YouTube

Zavaleta’s family has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging that prior bullying incidents involving Zavaleta’s sister were not addressed.

They alleged that the case goes beyond a single individual.

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“This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but an arrest alone does not equal justice,” Glassman said.

Image credits: GoFundMe

He further noted that there must be a closer look at what school officials knew and whether action could have been taken earlier.

“Schools have a legal duty to protect the children in their care,” he said. “When there are warning signs of escalating violence, intervention is not optional—it’s required.”

“This tragedy demands a full and transparent investigation, not just into the individuals involved, but into the systems that failed this child.”

After Zavaleta’s passing, the school and officials responded to the incident in a statement

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In a statement to KTLA, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it was “deeply saddened” by the student’s demise.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family, friends, and the entire school community,” the district stated.

Officials shared that they are cooperating with law enforcement and providing counseling and support services to those affected.

“The District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously,” the statement read.

Following her passing, a GoFundMe page was set up to cover her medical bills and funeral expenses. As of the time of writing, over $149,000 has been raised.

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“Major blood vessels in her brain ruptured, and she was rushed to UCLA Children’s Hospital, placed in an induced coma, and underwent complex emergency brain surgery,” wrote the organizer of the page.

“Her family remained by her side, praying and hoping she would come home, but at 3:30 a.m., her heart gave out.”

The heartbreaking incident has led many online to question school accountability and bullying

Image credits: Guy David Gazit/YouTube

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“Stop the bullying, we need better education, better schools,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Was the principal fired? Somebody at the school needs to be held accountable.”

Some comments focused on safety measures. “Ban those metal water bottles/cups from schools,” one user wrote.

At the same time, many expressed concerns about how common bullying still is. “It’s 2026, you’d think bullying has been a massive awareness already. Still surprised it goes on,” one person wrote.

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Image credits: CBS LA

According to Cyberbullying Research Center’s 2025 data, approximately 58% of students experienced bullying.

The incident has also raised a broader concern among parents. “We need to make minors accountable as well,” wrote one.

“Parents should not be afraid to send their kids to school,” another added.

“She’ll never see daylight,” wrote one user

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