‘Real Headache’: Sophie Turner Injury Halts Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Reboot

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Filming on the Tomb Raider reboot starring Sophie Turner came to an abrupt halt this week after she was reportedly injured.

In September 2025, Turner was cast as Lara Croft, based on the popular video game character of the same name. Principal photography began in January 2026 but was paused after Turner reportedly suffered a “minor injury.”

Highlights Filming on the Tomb Raider reboot paused after Sophie Turner suffered a reported injury.

Conflicting reports suggest the shutdown could last two weeks or up to six months.

Production concerns grow as much of the costly first season has already been filmed.

As she recovers, sources say the production shutdown could drastically affect the Prime Video series, with producers allegedly considering replacing Turner.

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How does Sophie Turner’s injury affect the Tomb Raider reboot?

Image credits: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

On Monday, reports surfaced that Sophie Turner had been injured, and Amazon MGM Studios announced that filming of the reboot was temporarily paused.

While the studio did not provide details, the project was put on hiatus “as a precaution” to allow her time to recover.

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“We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement to Deadline.

Image credits: Prime Video

According to the publication, the shutdown is expected to last two weeks. However, The Sun reported that the injury might be more serious, potentially causing a six-month halt.

“It’s been chaos on set, and now the whole show is in jeopardy,” they said.

Sources close to the project reportedly told the publication that the producers allegedly considered replacing Turner.

The reboot, rumored to cost $100 million, has already filmed a large portion of its first season with Turner, “causing a real headache for producers.”

Sophie Turner previously discussed her “perpetual” back injury

Image credits: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

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During an appearance on The Julia Cunningham Show in January, Turner, 30, discussed her grueling training routine for the role.

The Game of Thrones star revealed that she had been training for eight hours a day, five days a week, since landing the Lara Croft role.

While training, she discovered she suffered from a “perpetual back problem.”

Insiders believe that long hours of physical filming for the upcoming series may have triggered her back injury.

“It’s been a hugely physical role and pushed her to the limit,” a source told The Sun.

Sophie Turner teased her different take on Lara Croft

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

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Neither the actress nor a representative has provided clarification on the injury. Given conflicting reports about the extent of her injuries, it remains unclear whether the break will last two weeks or longer.

After her casting was confirmed, the actress admitted she was “thrilled beyond measure” to be playing the iconic character.

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“I am giving everything I’ve got,” she said.

Turner is the third actress to portray Lara Croft in live action. Angelina Jolie played the role in two films in the early 2000s, while Alicia Vikander took over in the 2018 reboot.

Image credits: Amazon Game Studios

In a conversation with the LA Times earlier this year, Turner reflected on how her iteration would differ from the character’s usual depiction as a “s*x bombshell.” She described the character as “unashamedly capable” and was excited to explore her other side.

“She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all,” Turner added.

A television series featuring the character was announced in May 2024, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as head writer and co-showrunner. However, it does not yet have a confirmed release date.

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Tomb Raider will stream on Prime Video.