Kit Harington’s “Embarrassing” Comment About Kissing Sophie Turner Resurfaces As Game Of Thrones Jokes Continue
Kit Harington in Game of Thrones costume with fur cloak and scar, reflecting on his embarrassing comment about kissing Sophie Turner.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Kit Harington’s “Embarrassing” Comment About Kissing Sophie Turner Resurfaces As Game Of Thrones Jokes Continue

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner’s new kissing video has sent the internet spiraling. 

In a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming movie, The Dreadful, the former Game of Thrones stars are seen filming an intimate scene

The clip quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 17 million views on X and drawing mixed reactions from netizens. Many fans found the footage of the actors, who previously played siblings on the HBO fantasy drama, uncomfortable to watch. 

Highlights
  • A behind-the-scenes kiss between Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in their new film The Dreadful has sparked viral backlash from Game of Thrones fans.
  • Viewers joked about Harington’s “Targaryen roots” after his infamous romance with aunt Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series.
  • The former onscreen siblings admitted they were uncomfortable filming the intimate scenes.

The feeling was mutual for Harington and Turner, who were “both retching” while shooting the kissing scene.  

“It’s really weird for all of us,” Turner said. 

RELATED:

    Game of Thrones fans react to Kit Harington and Sophie Turner’s kissing scene

    Kit Harington in Game of Thrones costume with fur cloak and scar, reflecting on his comment about kissing Sophie Turner.

    Kit Harington in Game of Thrones costume with fur cloak and scar, reflecting on his comment about kissing Sophie Turner.

    Image credits: HBO

    After the behind-the-scenes video surfaced online, Game of Thrones fans had a collective breakdown. Many were in disbelief after seeing the onscreen siblings share a kiss and found it cringeworthy. 

    “Eeeeww. I’m sorry, but that’s brother and sister, idc,” one fan exclaimed. 

    Others pointed to the Targaryen origins of Harington’s character as an explanation for the viral moment. 

    “Maybe Jon Snow is finally accepting his Targaryen roots!!” one fan wrote. 

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones wearing fur costumes in a dark scene.

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones wearing fur costumes in a dark scene.

    Image credits: HBO

    Several netizens joked that the actor was making a trend of kissing his onscreen family members after Jon Snow’s relationship with Daenerys Targaryen, despite the two being blood-related.

    “First his aunt, now his sister,” a second commented. 

    As a result, Harington could not beat the allegations of being a “true Targaryen,” especially since the bloodline is known for “keeping it in the family.”

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner on filming intimate scenes for their new movie

    Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones wearing a fur cloak with autumn leaves in the background.

    Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones wearing a fur cloak with autumn leaves in the background.

    Image credits: HBO

    In a July 2025 interview with Vogue, Turner, 29, opened up about her reunion with Harington in the upcoming gothic horror movie, which she is also producing. 

    The Tomb Raider actress shared that she and her former onscreen brother would be playing lovers in the new project. She jokingly apologized to GoT fans, confirming that the film would feature intimate scenes between her and Harington.

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a snowy Game of Thrones scene reflecting on an embarrassing kissing comment.

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a snowy Game of Thrones scene reflecting on an embarrassing kissing comment.

    Image credits: HBO

    In a later appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner revealed she was the one who suggested Harington play her partner. However, she later realized that it would be “weird” for viewers, given their past roles. 

    “I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot … that’s my brother.’”

    Turner also admitted that she and Harington, 39, were “both retching” while filming the intimate moments. 

    Meanwhile, Harington told E! News in November 2025 that he was uncomfortable filming the kissing scenes, but not because he previously played Turner’s onscreen brother. 

    “It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me,” he said.

    George R.R. Martin planned an uncomfortable relationship for Jon Snow

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner embracing in a snowy scene from Game of Thrones, sparking jokes and comments.

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner embracing in a snowy scene from Game of Thrones, sparking jokes and comments.

    Image credits: HBO

    While GoT fans are no strangers to weird familial romances, franchise creator George R.R. Martin almost took things too far with a planned relationship for Jon Snow. 

    According to the author’s original outline shared by his UK publisher Waterstones, Martin intended for Jon and his youngest sister, Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams), to share a secret romantic relationship.  

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in dark medieval attire, scene from Game of Thrones with candlelit stone walls.

    Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in dark medieval attire, scene from Game of Thrones with candlelit stone walls.

    Image credits: HBO

    He also wanted to expand the dynamic into a love triangle between Jon, Arya, and Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage. However, he later dropped these initial plans for a more conventional brother-sister bond between Jon and Arya.

    Harington and Turner may be looking to move from the sibling image with their upcoming project, but the Game of Thrones universe continues to expand.

    The spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will wrap up its first season on February 22, while House of the Dragon is set to return with its third season later this year. 

    Game of Thrones is currently streaming on HBO Max.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

