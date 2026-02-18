Fans Spot A Major Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Reference In Game Of Thrones

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyonel Baratheon debuted in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and quickly emerged as a fan-favorite character.

Game of Thrones fans have now spotted a reference to the Baratheon ancestor in the main series long before the character appeared in live action.

On X, one user shared a glimpse of the surprising moment that bridges the gap between the original series and its most recent spin-off. The post quickly went viral, garnering more than half a million views.

Highlights Fans discovered that Lyonel Baratheon was mentioned in Game of Thrones years before his live-action debut in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it reference ties directly to Ned Stark’s fateful investigation into the Baratheon lineage.

Actor Daniel Ings nearly played two major GoT characters before landing Lyonel in the spin-off.

“In my GoT rewatch and omg Lyonel Baratheon mention,” the fan wrote.

The Lyonel Baratheon reference led to a major Game of Thrones moment

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones, armored warrior smiling while mounted on horse in foggy setting

Fans noticed that Lyonel Baratheon was mentioned in the sixth episode of Game of Thrones. When Ned Stark researches the Baratheon family tree, he mentions Lyonel as being “black of hair.”

The trait is in line with the other Baratheon clan members, including Lyonel’s descendant and King of the Seven Kingdoms, Robert Baratheon. However, his sons, Joffrey and Tommen Baratheon, did not possess black hair.

in my GOT rewatch and omg Lyonel Baratheon mention. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Hwmao9wGzb — 𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@ayaajess) February 17, 2026

The discovery led Ned into a conflict with Cersei Lannister, which eventually caused his demise. Given the importance of Ned’s passing in the original series, fans were in disbelief over the episode’s Lyonel Baratheon reference.

“Gosh, this universe is so interconnected,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s dope watching the spin-offs and catching the references from the main GoT.”

Lyonel Baratheon actor Daniel Ings almost appeared in Game of Thrones

A man wearing an antler crown and cloak, seated at a table with candles, referencing Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

While Lyonel perished nearly 50 years before the events of Game of Thrones, actor Daniel Ings, who plays the role in the spin-off, almost appeared in the main series. He had auditioned for not one but two key characters.

Firstly, Ings was reportedly in contention for the role of Theon Greyjoy in the pilot episode but ultimately lost out to Alfie Allen. He also tested for the part of Prince Oberyn Martell, but Pedro Pascal was eventually cast to play him in the fourth season.

In a chat with Vulture, Ings conceded that the other actors were the right choices for their respective roles.

Ings also revealed that he improvised aspects of the character along with showrunner Ira Parker, leading to the creation of Lyonel’s signature foul-mouthed wit.

“I wanted him to feel slightly irreverent and loose and a bit unpredictable,” he said.

Ira Parker reflects on Daniel Ings’ A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms casting

Armored knight with antlered helmet and shield, representing a major Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reference in Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Paste Magazine, Parker confessed that he “hadn’t written this character very well” by the time he was auditioning actors. However, when Ings stepped in to test for the role, he was convinced that the Lovesick actor was the right choice.

“He brought all of himself to the role. It’s not fair for me to say that Lyonel was in any way fully formed on the pages of our scripts,” Parker shared.

The showrunner also praised Ings for adding unpredictability to the character. He compared the actor to the likes of Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson due to his ability to simultaneously scare and make viewers smile.

Man in medieval armor with antler helmet, representing a major Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reference in Game of Thrones.

“It’s a lot rarer than people think, and Daniel has got it,” he added.

The first season of the spin-off will conclude with the sixth and final episode airing on February 22, 2026. While the show has been renewed for a second season, it is unclear whether Ings will reprise his role.

The actor will next appear in the upcoming Star Wars universe movie Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy, and starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.