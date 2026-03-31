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Mom Stabs Daughter In Tragic Episode, Says It Was To ‘Protect’ Her From Elon Musk
Mugshot of woman connected to mom stabs daughter tragic episode involving Elon Musk protection claim.
Crime, Society

Mom Stabs Daughter In Tragic Episode, Says It Was To ‘Protect’ Her From Elon Musk

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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New details have emerged in the case of Tyiece Oninski, a 41-year-old Wisconsin mother charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Oninski took her 14-year-old daughter, Kuren Rein’s, life on March 19, and according to a criminal complaint obtained by a local news outlet, she insisted she did so to “protect” the teenager from Elon Musk.

Highlights
  • Tyiece Oninski, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after fatally stabbing her 14-year-old daughter, allegedly to “protect” her from Elon Musk.
  • Family and neighbors are remembering the teenager as “kind, optimistic, and fun to be around.”
  • A local police authority has urged residents to check on fellow community members for any signs of distress or potential risk.

Oninski, per the complaint, also tried to harm herself but survived.

RELATED:

    The criminal complaint detailed the circumstances under which Tyiece Oninski ended her daughter’s life

    Young woman smiling joyfully in a field of bluebonnets, representing a tragic mom stabs daughter incident context.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Oninski tested positive for benzodiazepines (a prescription medication commonly used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and seizures) and amphetamines (used to increase alertness and energy in patients with ADHD).

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    She also tested positive for THC (the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis).

    She phoned 911 herself to report her actions.

    Mugshot of a woman involved in a tragic episode where a mom stabs daughter to protect her from Elon Musk claims.

    Image credits: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

    When the authorities asked her if she needed an ambulance for Rein, according to the police filing viewed by WMTV, an NBC-affiliated cable channel serving the concerned area, she replied, “She’s d*ad, honey. She needs a hearse.”

    Elon Musk in a dark suit looking serious during an indoor event with blurred background and soft lighting.

    Image credits: Pool

    Oninski added she “m**dered [Rein] to protect her from somebody else,” later explaining the person in question was the Tesla founder.

    It is unclear why she named the billionaire businessman in the case.

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    Young girl smiling on a couch wrapped in blankets holding a grey cat, related to mom stabs daughter tragic episode.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    When officers arrived at Oninski’s residence in the 2000 block of East Gorton Street in the Town of Turtle, they found her with gashes on her neck, both wrists, and her cheek.

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    Rein, meanwhile, was found face down, surrounded by a pool of blood, deceased from multiple stab wounds.

    Investigators noted a knife and sheath were found nearby, and a partial footprint was found inside the home.

    A detective then discovered that Oninski’s left foot appeared to have a red stain on the bottom.

    Oninski is being held at Rock County Jail on a $1 million bond determined by the court on Monday, March 30.

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    A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rein’s funeral costs, with those who knew her recalling her fondly

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom stabbing her daughter to protect her from Elon Musk.

    Image credits: DanielleA34203

    Woman with long red hair smiling indoors, related to mom stabs daughter tragic episode involving Elon Musk protection claim.

    Image credits: Facebook

    “Our hearts are shattered as we share the unimaginable loss of a beautiful 14-year-old life taken far too soon. This tragedy has left family, friends, and an entire community grieving in ways words cannot fully express,” the note posted on the fundraising website reads.

    The announcement informs that Rein’s funeral is set to take place on April 3, and the donated sum will go to her brother, Xavier.

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    Map showing location of tragic stabbing incident involving mom and daughter on Gorton Street in Turtle, Rock County.

    Image credits: WMTV

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    As of this writing, the campaign has collected $17K of its $26K goal.

    Megan Oninski, Rein’s aunt, speaking with WMTV, described her as “kind and optimistic.”

    The girl “maintained contagious optimism even in the darkest times,” she added.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a tragic stabbing incident involving a mother and daughter related to Elon Musk delusions.

    Image credits: delilahdoo1

    Teen daughter smiling outside Beloit Memorial High School with American flag, related to mom stabs daughter tragic episode story.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Aimee Sorensen, whose stepson was friends with Rein, said the kids regularly spent time together after finishing school at Beloit Memorial.

    “She was always fun to be around. She brought out the best in our son. He can be very quiet and shy, and she was always laughy and giggly and just always friendly and respectful,” she said.

    Rein’s neighbor, Karen Miller, described her as a great student who aspired to join the military and was fond of animals.

    Town of Turtle Police Chief Timothy Stec called the incident rare for a typically quiet community

    Teen girl taking a mirror selfie with long hair and casual clothes, related to mom stabs daughter tragic episode news.

    Image credits: WMTV

    In his conversation with WMTV, Stec said, “It’s a very tragic situation any time anything like this happens.”

    This incident, however, got his special attention because it “happened on a border with three communities.”

    “And I know there’s a school system involved with a lot of friends too, so it affects a lot of people, and that’s the tragedy of the whole event,” he went on to add.

    Residential street scene with houses, bare trees, and a parked car, related to mom stabbing daughter incident.

    Image credits: WMTV

    Stec said the last homicide in the Town of Turtle dates back to 2011, while issuing advice for community members. 

    “I recommend that they check on their neighbors and their family members and make sure everybody is doing okay. If they have family members that might need support for anything from mental illness to a*use, they should try to lead them to that support and help because it would benefit them tremendously,” he said.

    Young girl smiling with a young man in a casual home setting, relating to mom stabs daughter tragic episode protection.

    Image credits: WMTV

    Some reports claim Oninski at one point asked officers if she was on the news and appeared disappointed when informed she wasn’t.

    Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

    If convicted, she faces life behind bars.

    “Some people should never be allowed to keep their children,” a netizen opined 

    Comment discussing protection from Elon Musk after a tragic stabbing incident involving a mother and daughter.

    Text post with user comment discussing a tragic mom stabs daughter incident mentioning protection from Elon Musk.

    Text excerpt discussing a tragic episode involving a mom stabbing her daughter, mentioning protection from Elon Musk.

    Comment reading Very sad, only 14, rest in peace, expressing grief over mom stabbing daughter in tragic episode related to Elon Musk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with disgust to a tragic mom stabs daughter incident involving Elon Musk.

    Text post reading about someone’s friend’s Tesla being keyed, reflecting on people being insane and targeting the Tesla brand.

    Mom stabs daughter in tragic episode claiming it was to protect her from Elon Musk's influence and actions.

    Comment text on a white background expressing sympathy for a girl harmed by her mother in a tragic episode involving Elon Musk.

    Screenshot of online comment reading Poor girl RIP, related to mom stabs daughter tragic episode SEO topic.

    Text post by barb.m stating some people should never be allowed to keep their children related to mom stabbing daughter incident.

    Text post on a social platform with username somedude stating crazy people these days in black text on a white background.

    Alt text: Comment expressing heartbreak over a teenage girl in a tragic mom stabs daughter episode related to Elon Musk.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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