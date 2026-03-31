Mom Stabs Daughter In Tragic Episode, Says It Was To ‘Protect’ Her From Elon Musk

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New details have emerged in the case of Tyiece Oninski, a 41-year-old Wisconsin mother charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Oninski took her 14-year-old daughter, Kuren Rein’s, life on March 19, and according to a criminal complaint obtained by a local news outlet, she insisted she did so to “protect” the teenager from Elon Musk.

Highlights Tyiece Oninski, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after fatally stabbing her 14-year-old daughter, allegedly to “protect” her from Elon Musk.

Family and neighbors are remembering the teenager as “kind, optimistic, and fun to be around.”

A local police authority has urged residents to check on fellow community members for any signs of distress or potential risk.

Oninski, per the complaint, also tried to harm herself but survived.

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The criminal complaint detailed the circumstances under which Tyiece Oninski ended her daughter’s life

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Oninski tested positive for benzodiazepines (a prescription medication commonly used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and seizures) and amphetamines (used to increase alertness and energy in patients with ADHD).

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She also tested positive for THC (the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis).

She phoned 911 herself to report her actions.

Image credits: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

When the authorities asked her if she needed an ambulance for Rein, according to the police filing viewed by WMTV, an NBC-affiliated cable channel serving the concerned area, she replied, “She’s d*ad, honey. She needs a hearse.”

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Oninski added she “m**dered [Rein] to protect her from somebody else,” later explaining the person in question was the Tesla founder.

It is unclear why she named the billionaire businessman in the case.

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When officers arrived at Oninski’s residence in the 2000 block of East Gorton Street in the Town of Turtle, they found her with gashes on her neck, both wrists, and her cheek.

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Rein, meanwhile, was found face down, surrounded by a pool of blood, deceased from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators noted a knife and sheath were found nearby, and a partial footprint was found inside the home.

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A detective then discovered that Oninski’s left foot appeared to have a red stain on the bottom.

Oninski is being held at Rock County Jail on a $1 million bond determined by the court on Monday, March 30.

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A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rein’s funeral costs, with those who knew her recalling her fondly

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“Our hearts are shattered as we share the unimaginable loss of a beautiful 14-year-old life taken far too soon. This tragedy has left family, friends, and an entire community grieving in ways words cannot fully express,” the note posted on the fundraising website reads.

The announcement informs that Rein’s funeral is set to take place on April 3, and the donated sum will go to her brother, Xavier.

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Image credits: WMTV

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As of this writing, the campaign has collected $17K of its $26K goal.

Megan Oninski, Rein’s aunt, speaking with WMTV, described her as “kind and optimistic.”

The girl “maintained contagious optimism even in the darkest times,” she added.

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Aimee Sorensen, whose stepson was friends with Rein, said the kids regularly spent time together after finishing school at Beloit Memorial.

“She was always fun to be around. She brought out the best in our son. He can be very quiet and shy, and she was always laughy and giggly and just always friendly and respectful,” she said.

Rein’s neighbor, Karen Miller, described her as a great student who aspired to join the military and was fond of animals.

Town of Turtle Police Chief Timothy Stec called the incident rare for a typically quiet community

Image credits: WMTV

In his conversation with WMTV, Stec said, “It’s a very tragic situation any time anything like this happens.”

This incident, however, got his special attention because it “happened on a border with three communities.”

“And I know there’s a school system involved with a lot of friends too, so it affects a lot of people, and that’s the tragedy of the whole event,” he went on to add.

Image credits: WMTV

Stec said the last homicide in the Town of Turtle dates back to 2011, while issuing advice for community members.

“I recommend that they check on their neighbors and their family members and make sure everybody is doing okay. If they have family members that might need support for anything from mental illness to a*use, they should try to lead them to that support and help because it would benefit them tremendously,” he said.

Image credits: WMTV

Some reports claim Oninski at one point asked officers if she was on the news and appeared disappointed when informed she wasn’t.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

If convicted, she faces life behind bars.

“Some people should never be allowed to keep their children,” a netizen opined