History books love to celebrate the military giants - the Napoleons, the Pattons, the seemingly unstoppable forces that changed the world. But what about those jaw-dropping moments when David actually beat Goliath? Throughout history, underdogs have pulled off some truly astonishing victories that left the experts scratching their heads and rewriting their textbooks.

From tiny nations defeating superpowers to brilliant strategies that turned certain defeat into unexpected triumph, these battles remind us that nothing in war is ever guaranteed. We've collected 30 of history's most surprising military upsets - the ones where the winners weren't supposed to have a prayer, but somehow emerged victorious anyway. Grab your reading glasses and prepare to be amazed by these military miracles that nobody saw coming!