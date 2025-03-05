Against All Odds: 30 War Victories That Defied Military Experts
History books love to celebrate the military giants - the Napoleons, the Pattons, the seemingly unstoppable forces that changed the world. But what about those jaw-dropping moments when David actually beat Goliath? Throughout history, underdogs have pulled off some truly astonishing victories that left the experts scratching their heads and rewriting their textbooks.
From tiny nations defeating superpowers to brilliant strategies that turned certain defeat into unexpected triumph, these battles remind us that nothing in war is ever guaranteed. We've collected 30 of history's most surprising military upsets - the ones where the winners weren't supposed to have a prayer, but somehow emerged victorious anyway. Grab your reading glasses and prepare to be amazed by these military miracles that nobody saw coming!
Battle Of Lacolle Mills (1814)
The Battle of Lacolle Mills occurred on March 30, 1814, during the War of 1812, near Lacolle, Quebec. Major General James Wilkinson led a force of 4,000 Americans aiming to capture a British outpost at Lacolle Mills. Defending the position, Major Richard Handcock commanded 80 British soldiers, reinforced by 400 Canadian militia and First Nations warriors. Despite their numerical superiority, the Americans faced strong resistance and suffered significant casualties. Unable to breach the defenses, they retreated, marking the end of the last American invasion of Lower Canada.
Result: British victory.
British forces: 80 soldiers (plus 400 reinforcements); 11 killed, 46 wounded, 4 missing.
American forces: 4,000 troops; 13 killed, 51–128 wounded, 13 missing.
Battle Of Edessa (260 Ad)
The Battle of Edessa occurred in 260 AD, during the Roman–Persian Wars, near the city of Edessa (modern-day Şanlıurfa, Turkey). Emperor Valerian led the Roman Empire's forces against the Sasanian Empire, commanded by Shapur I. The Romans suffered a catastrophic defeat, resulting in the unprecedented capture of Emperor Valerian and his entire army. This event marked a significant turning point, highlighting the rising power of the Sasanian Empire and contributing to political instability within the Roman Empire.
Result: Decisive Sasanian victory; capture of Emperor Valerian and his army.
Roman forces: Approximately 70,000 troops; entire force captured or killed.
Sasanian forces: Numbers unknown; casualties minimal.
Battle Of Cajamarca (1532)
The Battle of Cajamarca occurred on November 16, 1532, during the Spanish conquest of the Inca Empire, in the city of Cajamarca, located in present-day Peru. This encounter involved a small Spanish force led by Francisco Pizarro and the entourage of the Incan ruler Atahualpa. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Spanish launched a surprise attack, resulting in the capture of Atahualpa and the massacre of thousands of his unarmed attendants. This event marked a significant turning point, leading to the eventual downfall of the Inca Empire and the establishment of Spanish colonial rule in South America.
Result: Decisive Spanish victory; capture of Atahualpa and significant Incan casualties.
Spanish forces: Approximately 168 soldiers; minimal casualties reported.
Incan forces: Atahualpa's entourage included about 7,000 unarmed attendants; thousands were killed during the confrontation.
Battle Of Saločiai (1794)
The Battle of Saločiai took place on June 8, 1794, during the Kościuszko Uprising, a Polish-Lithuanian revolt against Russian and Prussian rule. The battle occurred near Saločiai, in present-day Lithuania, as part of a broader struggle to restore the sovereignty of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Led by Tadeusz Kościuszko, Polish-Lithuanian forces, supported by France, clashed with the Russian Imperial Army. The victory at Saločiai was a significant moment in the uprising, strengthening the resistance against foreign domination.
Result: Polish-Lithuanian victory.
Polish-Lithuanian forces: 600 troops and 5 cannons (Light casualties).
Russian forces: 2,500–3,500 troops and 11 guns (Heavy casualties).
Battle Of Agincourt (1415)
The Battle of Agincourt took place on October 25, 1415, during the Hundred Years' War between England and France. The battle occurred near Azincourt, in northern France. King Henry V of England led his forces in an invasion of Normandy, aiming to assert his claim to the French throne. Despite being weakened by disease and previous battles, the English army faced a numerically superior French force. Utilizing strategic positioning and the effective deployment of longbowmen, the English achieved a decisive victory. This triumph significantly boosted English morale and marked a turning point in the war, showcasing the effectiveness of the English military tactics against a larger adversary.
Result: English victory.
English forces: Approximately 6,000–8,100 troops, including a large contingent of longbowmen; casualties were minimal, with up to 600 killed.
French forces: Estimates range from 14,000–15,000 to up to 25,000 troops, comprising men-at-arms, archers, and crossbowmen; suffered heavy casualties, with around 6,000 killed, many of whom were of the French nobility, and 700–2,200 captured.
Battle Of Blood River (1838)
The Battle of Blood River occurred on December 16, 1838, during the Great Trek in South Africa, along the Ncome River in present-day KwaZulu-Natal. Andries Pretorius led 464 Voortrekkers against an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Zulu warriors under the command of King Dingane's generals. The Voortrekkers formed a defensive laager and repelled multiple Zulu assaults with superior firepower. The battle resulted in significant Zulu casualties, with over 3,000 killed, while the Voortrekkers suffered only three wounded. The Ncome River, running red with blood, became known as Blood River.
Result: Voortrekker victory.
Voortrekker forces: 464 men; three wounded, no fatalities.
Zulu forces: 10,000–20,000 warriors; over 3,000 killed.
Battle Of Alesia (52 Bc)
The Battle of Alesia occurred in September 52 BC during the Gallic Wars, marking a decisive confrontation between the Roman Republic, led by Julius Caesar, and a coalition of Gallic tribes under Vercingetorix. After a series of engagements, Vercingetorix retreated to the fortified settlement of Alesia, where Caesar laid siege. The Romans constructed dual fortifications—an inner wall to contain the Gauls and an outer wall to block reinforcements. Despite a large relief force, Caesar's troops held firm, leading to Vercingetorix's surrender, solidifying Roman control over Gaul.
Result: Decisive Roman victory.
Roman forces: Approximately 60,000-75,000 troops; significant casualties, details unknown.
Gallic forces: Besieged force estimated between 80,000-100,000; relief force possibly between 100,000-250,000; heavy casualties, many killed or captured.
Battle Of Fei River (383)
The Battle of Fei River, also known as the Battle of Feishui, occurred in 383 AD during the Eastern Jin dynasty. The confrontation took place near the Fei River, in what is now Lu'an, Anhui Province, China. This battle was pivotal in Chinese history, where the Eastern Jin forces, despite being vastly outnumbered, faced the Former Qin dynasty led by Fu Jiān. The Eastern Jin army, commanded by Xie An and Xie Xuan, used strategic maneuvers and psychological tactics to secure a decisive victory. The defeat of the Former Qin dynasty precipitated its rapid decline, ensuring the survival and stability of the Eastern Jin regime in southern China.
Result: Decisive Eastern Jin victory.
Eastern Jin forces: Approximately 80,000 elite Beifu troops; minimal casualties.
Former Qin forces: Estimates of 870,000 troops, though likely exaggerated; suffered catastrophic losses, with over 700,000 casualties.
Battle Of Sidi Barrani (1940)
The Battle of Sidi Barrani occurred from December 10 to 11, 1940, during Operation Compass, the first major British offensive in the Western Desert Campaign of World War II. The battle took place along the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, where Sidi Barrani had been occupied by the Italian 10th Army after their invasion of Egypt in September 1940. The British Western Desert Force, under Major-General Richard O'Connor, launched a surprise attack against Italian positions, aiming to drive them out of Egypt and disrupt their defenses. Using superior tactics and mobility, the British forces swiftly overwhelmed the Italian fortified camps, leading to a decisive victory and forcing the Italians into a rapid retreat.
Result: Decisive Allied victory; recapture of Sidi Barrani and significant Italian retreat.
Allied forces: Approximately 36,000 troops; casualties were relatively light, with 624 reported.
Italian forces: Approximately 60,000 troops; suffered heavy losses, with 2,194 killed, 2,286 wounded, and 38,300 taken prisoner.
Battle Of Cochin (1504)
The Battle of Cochin took place between March 16 and July 3, 1504, during the early Portuguese conflicts in India. The battle occurred in Cochin (modern-day Kochi, India) and was fought between the Portuguese Empire, allied with the Kingdom of Cochin, and the Zamorin of Calicut. The Zamorin, seeking to eliminate Portuguese influence and subdue Cochin, launched a massive siege with overwhelming numbers. However, the vastly outnumbered Portuguese forces, commanded by Duarte Pacheco Pereira, successfully defended the city. Their superior tactics, use of naval artillery, and fortified positions led to a decisive victory, securing Portuguese presence in India.
Result: Decisive Portuguese victory; failed siege by the Zamorin of Calicut.
Portuguese and Cochin forces: Approximately 150 Portuguese soldiers and several hundred Cochinese allies; minimal casualties.
Zamorin’s forces: Estimated 60,000 troops; suffered around 19,000 casualties (5,000 in combat, 13,000 from disease).
Siege Of Suiyang (757)
The Siege of Suiyang occurred between February 18 and November 24, 757, during the An Lushan Rebellion against China's Tang dynasty. The siege took place in Suiyang, present-day Shangqiu, Henan Province. Rebel forces of the Yan dynasty, numbering over 150,000 and led by Yin Ziqi, sought to capture the strategic city. Despite being vastly outnumbered, the Tang defenders, commanded by Zhang Xun, held the city for several months. As supplies dwindled, the situation became dire, leading to extreme measures. Historical records indicate that approximately 20,000 to 30,000 civilians were eaten by Tang forces during the siege, with some estimates reaching up to 50,000. This tragic event underscores the severe hardships endured during prolonged sieges in ancient warfare.
Result: Yan victory.
Tang forces: Initially 9,800 defenders; over 9,400 killed, with 36 executed.
Yan forces: Over 150,000 troops; approximately 60,000 killed.
Other casualties: up to 50,000 Suiyang civilians eaten
Battle Of Hodów (1694)
The Battle of Hodów took place on June 11, 1694, during the Polish–Ottoman War (1683–1699) near Hodów, in present-day Ukraine. A Crimean Tatar force of 25,000–70,000 invaded Polish territory, facing 400 Polish cavalrymen. Despite being vastly outnumbered, the defenders fortified their position and repelled multiple assaults. Running low on ammunition, they used Tatar arrowheads as bullets. Unable to break the Polish defense, the Tatars retreated. The battle is known as the “Polish Thermopylae” for its heroic stand.
Result: Polish–Lithuanian victory.
Polish–Lithuanian forces: 400 cavalrymen (Fewer than 100 casualties).
Crimean Tatar forces: 25,000–70,000 troops (1,000–2,000 killed).
Battle Of Gate Pa (1864)
The Tauranga Campaign took place from early 1864, part of the New Zealand Wars, centered around Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty region. The conflict aimed to suppress the Māori Kīngitanga Movement, which challenged British authority. Key battles included the Battle of Gate Pā on April 29, 1864, where Māori forces scored a significant victory, and the Battle of Te Ranga on June 21, 1864, resulting in a decisive British victory. The campaign ended with the surrender of 578 Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui on July 21 and 25, 1864, leading to land confiscations.
Result: British victory.
British forces: Approximately 1,700 troops at Gate Pā; 31 killed, 80 wounded.
Māori forces: Approximately 230 warriors at Gate Pā; 25 killed, unknown wounded.
Battle Of Kapyong (1951)
The Battle of Kapyong occurred between April 22 and 25, 1951, during the Korean War. The engagement took place in the Kapyong Valley, South Korea. As part of the Chinese Spring Offensive, the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade, including Australian, Canadian, New Zealand, and other United Nations Command (UNC) units, established defensive positions against the advancing Chinese People's Volunteer Army (PVA). Despite being heavily outnumbered, notably by the 118th and 60th Divisions, the UNC forces successfully held their ground, preventing a potential breakthrough.
Result: United Nations victory.
United Nations forces: Approximately 2,000 troops; 59 killed, 111 wounded.
Chinese forces: Approximately 20,000 troops; 6,000 killed, many wounded.
Battle Of Omdurman (1898)
The Battle of Omdurman took place on September 2, 1898, during the Mahdist War, near Omdurman, close to Khartoum, Sudan. Led by Major General Sir Herbert Kitchener, the Anglo-Egyptian forces aimed to reclaim Sudan from the Mahdist forces, who had controlled the region since 1881. Kitchener’s army, equipped with modern rifles, machine guns, and artillery, faced the Mahdist army commanded by Abdullah al-Taashi. Despite being outnumbered, the Anglo-Egyptians decisively defeated the Mahdists, effectively ending their control over Sudan.
Result: Decisive Anglo-Egyptian victory.
Anglo-Egyptian forces: Approximately 25,800 troops; 48 killed, 434 wounded.
Mahdist forces: Estimated 52,000 warriors; 9,700 killed, 10,000-16,000 wounded, 5,000 captured.
Battle Of Majuba Hill (1881)
The Battle of Majuba Hill occurred on February 27, 1881, during the First Boer War, near Charlestown, in present-day KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Major General Sir George Pomeroy Colley led a British force to occupy the strategic high ground of Majuba Hill in an attempt to relieve besieged garrisons and assert control. However, the British were ill-prepared for defense. 400 Boer fighters, led by Commandant Nicolaas Smit, executed a surprise attack, using superior marksmanship and knowledge of the terrain. The result was a decisive Boer victory, leading to the signing of a peace treaty and the restoration of self-governance to the South African Republic.
Result: Decisive Boer victory.
British forces: Approximately 405 troops; 92 killed, 134 wounded, 59 captured.
Boer forces: Approximately 400 fighters; 2 killed, 6 wounded.
Battle Of Kircholm (1605)
The Battle of Kircholm occurred on September 27, 1605, during the Polish–Swedish War (1600–1611), near the town of Kircholm, present-day Salaspils, Latvia. The battle saw a numerically inferior Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth force, commanded by Great Hetman Jan Karol Chodkiewicz, confront the larger Swedish army led by King Charles IX. Using strategic feints and a decisive cavalry charge, particularly by the renowned Winged Hussars, the Polish–Lithuanian forces achieved a swift and overwhelming victory in about 20 minutes. This battle is celebrated as one of the greatest triumphs of Commonwealth cavalry, halting Swedish advances in the region.
Result: Decisive Polish–Lithuanian victory.
Polish–Lithuanian forces: Approximately 3,600 troops, including 1,000 infantry, 2,600 cavalry, and 5 cannons; casualties were minimal, with around 100 killed and 200 wounded.
Swedish forces: Approximately 10,868 troops, including 8,368 infantry, 2,500 cavalry, and 11 cannons; suffered heavy losses, with an estimated 5,500 to 8,000 killed or wounded.
Battle Of Gaugamela (331 Bc)
The Battle of Gaugamela occurred on October 1, 331 BC, during Alexander the Great's campaign against the Persian Empire. The battle took place near Gaugamela, close to present-day Mosul, Iraq. Facing the Persian king Darius III, Alexander's forces, though outnumbered, employed superior tactics and battlefield strategy to secure a decisive victory. This triumph led to the fall of the Achaemenid Empire and significantly expanded Alexander's dominion across Asia.
Result: Decisive Macedonian victory; collapse of the Achaemenid Empire.
Macedonian forces: Approximately 47,000 troops; casualties were relatively light, with estimates ranging from 1,100 to 1,500.
Persian forces: Ancient sources claim numbers between 250,000 and 1,000,000, but modern estimates suggest 50,000 to 250,000; casualties were substantial, with tens of thousands killed, wounded, or captured.
Battle Of Carrhae (53 Bc)
The Battle of Carrhae occurred in 53 BC near Carrhae (modern-day Harran, Turkey), during the Roman–Parthian Wars. Roman Triumvir Marcus Licinius Crassus led an expedition against the Parthian Empire, seeking military glory and wealth. Despite numerical superiority, the Roman forces were unprepared for the Parthians' cavalry tactics. The Parthian general Surena utilized horse archers and heavily armored cataphracts to devastating effect, encircling and decimating the Roman legions. Crassus was killed during failed negotiations, and the battle marked one of Rome's most significant defeats, halting its eastern expansion and establishing the Euphrates River as a boundary between the two empires.
Result: Decisive Parthian victory; significant Roman losses and the death of Crassus.
Roman forces: Approximately 36,000–43,000 troops, including 28,000–35,000 legionaries, 4,000 cavalry, and 4,000 light infantry; casualties were severe, with about 20,000 killed, 10,000 captured, and the remainder managing to escape.
Parthian forces: Around 10,000 cavalry, comprising 1,000 cataphracts and 9,000 horse archers; casualties were minimal.
Boudican Revolt (C. Ad 60–61)
The Boudican Revolt occurred in AD 60–61 in Roman Britain, led by Queen Boudica of the Iceni tribe. The uprising was sparked by the Romans' annexation of Iceni territory, the flogging of Boudica, and the assault of her daughters. Allied with the Trinovantes, the rebels attacked and destroyed Camulodunum (modern Colchester), Londinium (London), and Verulamium (St Albans), resulting in significant loss of life among Roman settlers. The Roman governor, Gaius Suetonius Paulinus, regrouped his forces and ultimately defeated the much larger Briton army in a decisive battle at an unknown location. Following the defeat, Boudica is believed to have died, either by poisoning herself or due to illness.
Result: Roman victory.
Boudican forces: Ancient sources, such as Cassius Dio, claim up to 230,000 warriors, but modern estimates suggest 20,000–40,000; casualties were heavy, with approximately 80,000 Britons killed.
Roman forces: Approximately 10,000 troops, including legions and auxiliaries; Roman casualties were around 400.
Battle Of Rorke's Drift (1879)
The Battle of Rorke's Drift occurred from January 22 to 23, 1879, during the Anglo-Zulu War. The engagement took place at the Rorke's Drift mission station near the Buffalo River, Natal, South Africa. Following the British defeat at Isandlwana earlier that day, a Zulu force of 3,000–4,000 warriors, led by Prince Dabulamanzi kaMpande, attacked the British garrison of about 150 troops, commanded by Lieutenants John Chard and Gonville Bromhead. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the defenders repelled repeated assaults for 12 hours, resulting in 11 Victoria Crosses awarded.
Result: British victory.
British forces: Approximately 150 troops; 17 killed, 15 wounded.
Zulu forces: Approximately 3,000–4,000 warriors; 351 killed, 500 wounded.
Operation Desert Storm (1991)
Operation Desert Storm commenced on January 17, 1991, as the combat phase of the Gulf War (1990–1991), following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990. The operation began with a massive aerial and naval bombardment to establish air supremacy and degrade Iraqi military capabilities. This was followed by a ground assault starting on February 24, 1991, known as Operation Desert Sabre, which lasted approximately 100 hours and led to the liberation of Kuwait. The coalition forces, comprising 35 nations led by the United States, achieved a decisive victory, resulting in the withdrawal of Iraqi troops from Kuwait and the restoration of its sovereignty.
Result: Decisive coalition victory; liberation of Kuwait.
Coalition forces: Approximately 750,000 personnel; casualties included 292 killed and 467 wounded.
Iraqi forces: Estimated at 650,000 personnel; suffered significant losses, with approximately 20,000 to 35,000 killed and 75,000 wounded.
Battle Of Tumu (1449)
The Battle of Tumu, also known as the Tumu Crisis, occurred on September 1, 1449, during the Ming dynasty's conflict with the Oirat Mongols. The battle took place near the Tumu Fortress, in present-day Huailai County, Hebei Province, China. In response to an invasion led by Esen Taishi, Emperor Yingzong of the Ming (also known as Zhengtong) personally led a large force to confront the Mongols. However, due to poor leadership and logistical challenges, the Ming army was decisively defeated, resulting in the capture of Emperor Yingzong. This catastrophe exposed the vulnerabilities within the Ming military, leading to a reorganization of leadership and military strategies.
Result: Decisive Mongol victory; capture of Emperor Yingzong.
Ming forces: Approximately 500,000 troops; over 200,000 killed.
Mongol forces: Approximately 20,000 troops; minimal casualties.
Battle Of Amphipolis (422 Bc)
The Battle of Amphipolis occurred in 422 BC during the Peloponnesian War, near the city of Amphipolis in northern Greece. This engagement was between Athenian forces, led by Cleon, and Spartan forces, commanded by Brasidas. The battle resulted in a decisive Spartan victory, with both commanding generals killed in action. This confrontation significantly influenced the course of the war, leading to the subsequent Peace of Nicias in 421 BC.
Result: Decisive Spartan victory; death of both Cleon and Brasidas.
Athenian forces: Approximately 2,000 troops; suffered about 600 casualties.
Spartan forces: Approximately 2,500 troops; incurred minimal casualties, with only 7 reported.
Battle Of Dupplin Moor (1332)
The Battle of Dupplin Moor occurred on August 11, 1332, during the Second War of Scottish Independence. The battle took place near Perth, in central Scotland. Edward Balliol, son of former King John Balliol, led a force of disinherited Scottish nobles and English supporters against the Scottish army loyal to the young King David II. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Balliol's forces employed effective tactics, including the use of longbowmen, to secure a decisive victory. This battle marked a significant moment in the conflict, leading to Balliol's brief ascension to the Scottish throne.
Result: English/Balliol victory.
Scottish forces: Estimated between 15,000 to 40,000 troops; suffered high casualties, including the deaths of commanders such as Donald, Earl of Mar. English/Balliol forces: Approximately 1,500 troops; casualties were minimal, with 35 men-at-arms reported killed.
Siege Of Eger (1552)
The Siege of Eger took place in 1552 during the Ottoman–Habsburg wars, specifically within the context of the Habsburg–Ottoman War of 1551–1562. The siege occurred at Eger Castle, located in the northern part of the Kingdom of Hungary. Ottoman forces, led by Kara Ahmed Pasha, aimed to capture the strategically significant fortress as part of their expansion into Central Europe. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Hungarian defenders, under the command of István Dobó, successfully repelled the Ottoman attacks. This defense became a symbol of national resilience and patriotism in Hungary.
Result: Hungarian victory.
Hungarian forces: Approximately 2,100–2,300 defenders, including soldiers, peasants, and a few dozen women; casualties were relatively light.
Ottoman forces: Estimates suggest up to 35,000–40,000 troops; suffered heavy casualties, with significant losses during repeated assaults.
Capture Of Belgrade By Fritz Klingenberg (1941)
The Capture of Belgrade by Fritz Klingenberg occurred on April 12, 1941, during the German invasion of Yugoslavia in World War II. SS-Hauptsturmführer Fritz Klingenberg, leading a small reconnaissance unit from the SS Division Das Reich, crossed the Danube River into Belgrade, the Yugoslav capital, after their vehicles were halted by a destroyed bridge. With minimal resistance from the disordered city, due to prior artillery and aerial bombardment, Klingenberg's group raised the German flag over the German embassy and used bluff and audacity to convince local authorities to surrender the city ahead of the main German forces.
Result: German forces captured Belgrade.
German forces: Small reconnaissance unit led by Klingenberg, comprising 7 soldiers; no casualties reported.
Yugoslav forces: The city’s defenses were neutralized from prior bombardments; specific troop numbers and casualties are not documented.
Battle Of Kiev (1941)
The Battle of Kiev took place from August 23 to September 26, 1941, during World War II, near the city of Kiev in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. This engagement was a significant part of Operation Barbarossa, the German invasion of the Soviet Union. German forces, under the command of Field Marshals Gerd von Rundstedt and Fedor von Bock, executed a massive encirclement maneuver, trapping a substantial portion of the Soviet Southwestern Front. The operation resulted in one of the largest encirclements in military history, leading to catastrophic losses for the Soviet forces and a decisive German victory.
Result: Decisive German victory; massive encirclement and destruction of Soviet forces.
German forces: Included elements of Army Group South and Army Group Center; specific troop numbers vary among sources.
Soviet forces: Approximately 627,000 troops encircled; with 452,700 killed, missing, or captured, and 15,000 wounded.
Battle Of Brownstown (1812)
The Battle of Brownstown occurred on August 5, 1812, during the War of 1812, near Brownstown Creek, present-day Brownstown Township, Michigan. Major Thomas Van Horne led 200 Ohio militia to escort a supply convoy to Fort Detroit. As they crossed the creek, they were ambushed by 24 Native American warriors, including Shawnee chief Tecumseh, Chickamauga chief Daimee, and Wyandot chief Roundhead. Despite their small number, the Native Americans inflicted significant casualties as the American militia panicked and retreated. The attack disrupted American supply lines in the Detroit frontier.
Result: Native American victory.
Native American forces: 24 warriors; 1 killed.
American forces: 200 militia; 18 killed, 12 wounded, 70 missing.
Battle Of Longewala (1971)
The Battle of Longewala took place from December 4 to 7, 1971, during the Indo-Pakistani War. The battle occurred at the Longewala border post, located in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India. A small contingent of approximately 120 Indian soldiers, led by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, defended the post against a much larger Pakistani force aiming to capture it as a strategic point. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Indian defenders utilized their advantageous position and called for air support, which played a key role in repelling the attack.
Result: Indian victory.
Indian forces: Approximately 120 personnel; 2 killed.
Pakistani forces: Estimated between 2,000 and 7,000 personnel, supported by 30 to 100 tanks; 200 killed, 36 tanks destroyed, and 500+ vehicles destroyed or abandoned.