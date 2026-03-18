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“Scary”: Stylist Exposes Troubling Detail Behind Demi Moore’s Oscars Look That Left Fans Speechless
Demi Moore at Oscars in a striking feathered gown, stylist exposes troubling detail of her scary red carpet look.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Scary”: Stylist Exposes Troubling Detail Behind Demi Moore’s Oscars Look That Left Fans Speechless

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Demi Moore made a striking entrance in a feathered Gucci number on the red carpet of the 2026 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.

Her black-and-green outfit, which appeared to mimic a peacock, earned mixed reactions on social media, with some users calling it “suitable for the Met Ball” and others labeling it “strange” and “scary.”

Highlights
  • Celebrity stylists believe Demi Moore’s feathered Oscars dress may have been designed to divert attention from her thinner frame.
  • The experts believe Moore’s Oscar dress came as a response to her Actors Award ensemble, which was strapless and highlighted her slender frame aggressively.
  • Stylists say the ultra-thin trend has returned in Hollywood, revealing that even already-slender actresses are turning to weight-loss injections.

A day after the much-coveted awards event, several stylists also weighed in on Moore’s fashion, arguing its design came as a response to a previous dress worn by the actress.

Their analysis focused on the continued scrutiny of Moore’s thinner frame, which was noted both on Sunday and earlier this month at the Actors Awards.

RELATED:

    Demi Moore’s Oscars dress was deliberately designed to cover her up, the stylists said 

    Demi Moore wearing a black feathered gown on stage at the Oscars, styled with a troubling scary detail revealed by a stylist.

    Image credits: Rich Polk/Penske Media

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    Moore’s Oscars ensemble featured a high-drama bodice, with black feathers reaching her chin and spreading outward to her arms.

    “It seems like Demi is trying to avoid more scrutiny,” a New York City–based celebrity stylist told Page Six, speculating that the feathers may have been intentionally used to veil the actress.

    Demi Moore wearing a dark feathered gown at the Oscars with a stylist revealing a scary detail about her look.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    “The extravagant feathers put most of the focus on her face and piercing eyes while covering the majority of her upper body, hiding her clavicle,” the stylist explained.

    This was the opposite of Moore’s March 1 Actors Award Schiaparelli Haute Couture pick, which highlighted her lean arms and prominent collarbones in an off-shoulder look.

    Twitter reply criticizing Demi Moore’s Oscars look, calling it scary and mentioning exposed bones beneath feathers.

    Image credits: akroncrackrono1

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    Woman in a black textured gown with a dramatic white tulle detail posing indoors, highlighting a scary Oscars look trend.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

    “Demi Moore looks unwell,” a viewer wrote at the time, while another added, “Demi is shrinking.”

    Stylist Amanda Saunders, who has worked with figures such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Perez, called Moore’s Oscars dress a “wow fashion moment.” She added that she believed it used texture and color effectively to distract viewers from “one area.”

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    The gown “hid” most of Moore’s body, she too opined.

    Social media users dissected Moore’s thin frame despite the supposed attempt at a cover-up

    Demi Moore on the red carpet wearing a dramatic black and white gown with a voluminous textured detail.

    Image credits: demimoore

    “Oh, honey, the feathered skeleton look doesn’t work,” one X user said, while another advised Moore to “stop doing Oz**pic.”

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    “Demi looks a**rexic, and I can’t see past that,” wrote a third.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Demi Moore’s Oscars look, highlighting a scary stylist detail.

    Image credits: MLife5467

    Black feather duster resembling a costume piece, linked to the scary stylist detail behind Demi Moore’s Oscars look.

    Image credits: AbbeRL

    “What is attractive about looking like a toothpick? Take me back to the 1940s, where women looked like women,” a fourth expressed.

    Back view of Demi Moore in a voluminous white and black detailed gown with an updo hairstyle, highlighting a scary Oscars look.

    Image credits: demimoore

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    “She is no longer recognizable,” said another, while someone else echoed, “I don’t like what she’s done to herself.”

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    “Eat something, for the love of God, and all that is holy,” another user added.

    Industry insiders believe actresses feel pressured to be skinnier than their colleagues, using medication to achieve the look

    Woman in an elegant black dress with white feathered detail posing against a neutral textured wall in a scary fashion style.

    Image credits: demimoore

    A stylist previously revealed how those who dress celebrities these days are in an awkward position

    Page Six reported on Sunday that it spoke to an A-list stylist who shared that even the most slender actresses are “microdosing” on weight-loss injections these days.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Demi Moore’s Oscars look with a comment calling it scary and horrible.

    Image credits: DollfaceSword

    Tweet from BrAnonymousOminous praising a fashion look, mentioning a scary stylist detail behind Demi Moore’s Oscars appearance.

    Image credits: brianjruiz

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    Stylists want their clients to look their best, but they also want them to be healthy, the industry insider said, adding, “You can’t tell these actresses they’re too skinny,” because they will just say someone else “is smaller than I am!”

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    “There’s a stigma now to having any weight,” another stylist and former Vogue editor told the outlet.

    User Louise Mabille replying to a tweet with a comment saying have seen worse, timestamped March 15, 2026 at 10:34 PM.

    Image credits: LouiseMabille2

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    The trend is forcing dressers to “throw a jacket” on their clients to cover up their bones. 

    Another said that when they make a strapless dress, they “layer it with a shirt underneath.”

    Actresses such as Jameela Jamil have criticized the return of the ultra-thin trend in showbiz

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    Demi Moore in a striking feathered gown posing on the red carpet at the Oscars with a spooky and dramatic look.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Jamil, who has been open about her struggle with disordered eating, first spoke about the rise of the “aesthetic of emaciation among women in Hollywood” in a November 2025 TikTok.

    “It is not body-shaming to comment on the fact,” she said at the time, adding that she was “worried” for both her peers and young girls who may think “they are not normal if flesh grows on their bodies.”

    Tweet by Catharine Suzanne commenting on a scary dress, reacting to a fashion event discussion.

    Image credits: Brusu

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    Tweet from stylist Kristy commenting on Demi Moore’s Oscars look, highlighting a scary feather detail fans noticed.

    Image credits: iam_kristy40

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    Following the 2026 BAFTAs, she took to Instagram to discuss the trend again, saying the women at the award ceremony “were scarily thin.”

    “Everyone looks like they could snap. It’s a specifically fragile type of thin,” she added.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, Teyana Taylor, and Hannah Waddingham were among those flagged by netizens for looking lighter than usual due to the supposed use of weight-loss medications.

    Moore has not admitted to using injectables for weight loss, despite the persistent speculation.

    “That dress looks like it came straight out of a dark fantasy film,” a netizen said about Moore’s Oscars fit

    Tweet from stylist discussing Demi Moore’s Oscars look, mentioning a scary feather-heavy detail at the top of the dress.

    Image credits: saavedrakorinna

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    Tweet by Asim Ali praising Demi Moore’s Oscars look as beautiful, with a red heart emoji, posted March 15, 2026.

    Image credits: AsimAli521399

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Demi Moore’s Oscars look, highlighting a scary stylist detail that left fans speechless.

    Image credits: TshidiPruddie

    Social media comment questioning Demi Moore’s Oscars look, describing the outfit as scary and tinkly.

    Image credits: nzcopy

    Tweet showing a user describing Demi Moore’s Oscars look as scary, like a dark fantasy dress.

    Image credits: delish_farms

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    Twitter reply praising Demi Moore’s Oscars look described as scary by a stylist, posted by Chef Neeya.

    Image credits: coco_jays

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Demi Moore’s Oscars look with a stylist exposing a scary troubling detail.

    Image credits: ayubaDalwa

    Twitter comment discussing Demi Moore’s Oscars dress, highlighting a stylist’s scary detail that left fans speechless.

    Image credits: J044662378

    Tweet by Kelssss praising Demi Moore’s scary Oscars look, describing it as reminiscent of Maleficent in a fan reply.

    Image credits: chasingcars0406

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying Strange but I like it, referencing a scary stylist detail about Demi Moore’s Oscars look.

    Image credits: MelodyM662010

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    Social media post showing a user praising a response, discussing a scary stylist detail about Demi Moore’s Oscars look.

    Image credits: meritofapproval

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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