22 Twisted Comics For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor By Rémi Lascault (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Rémi Lascault is a French art director and comic artist who gained a significant online following with his dark and witty four-panel comics. His style could be easily described as "rough," and the artist himself admits this is the best description for his work. Lascault's comics start off seemingly normal but then they take unexpected twists that fall into absurd, weird, and somewhat creepy territory. His comics rely on visual storytelling that doesn’t require any dialogue.
The artist's occupation lies primarily in advertising, but his passion for comics keeps him motivated and inspired to put together clever twists and dark humor stories that make people laugh and think. Rémi mentioned in one of the previous posts that he draws inspiration from various sources, including everyday observations, objects, and conversations, as well as the work of artists like Joan Cornellà and Gudim. Although his style may not resonate with everyone, Lascault's over 70K Instagram followers demonstrate the huge appeal of his comics.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Bored Panda reached out to Rémi Lascault again, to find out more about his work. First, we asked him what are some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, and what keeps him motivated to continue creating. Rémi shared with us: “For me, the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist is to entertain people, to make them laugh or have (hopefully) a good time for an instant, whoever they are, and wherever they are. That keeps me motivated. And with time, I got to work and meet great people to continue to do so.”
Asked how his art style has evolved over time and what factors influenced these changes, the artist said: “My style evolves all the time, and I like to try new ones. If I always do the same thing, I kind of get bored. Also, I now work on an Ipad instead of paper, because it takes fewer tools to bring with me when I want to work. I think it has also changed my style a bit. I will probably come back to paper for some projects in the future, and why not try also new techniques?”
We were wondering what in Lascault’s opinion makes a good comic, and what are some common mistakes that artists should avoid. Rémi told us: “I guess a good comic is a comic that someone will enjoy. It doesn't need to be liked by everyone, as long as it's not destructive toward anyone. I think things should never be taken for granted, and I think artists should always challenge themselves to try new things. A common mistake is to be scared of mistakes, and never try anything new.”
Lastly, we asked Rémi how he manages to stay up to date with current trends and developments in the comic industry, and how he sees the industry evolving in the future. The artist explained: “I'm following a lot of artists, blogs, and websites to stay up to date with current trends and developments, always happy to discover a new artist. I also read a lot of comic books, and I like to ask booksellers for advice on new books, they often know so much! I think new technologies, like AI, will bring a lot of new things into the comic industry, maybe some will be bad, but I'm sure there will also be some great stuff!”