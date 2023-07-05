All About Photo Magazine Awards 2023: Here Are 25 Of The Most Beautiful Black And White Photographs
We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #32: B&W. These incredible photographers hail from 15 countries across 5 continents, and their photography reflects their distinct artistic style and individual approach to capturing the essence of black and white imagery. It was an incredible experience to explore their impressive collections and captivating photographs. Undeniably, black and white photography continues to hold a significant position in our hearts and imaginations.
Black and white photographs possess a poetic quality that is truly remarkable. Timeless in nature, the nuanced tonal scale of black and white photography accentuates its subjects and enhances the interplay of light, resulting in a sublime visual presentation. Its classical and often nostalgic allure encapsulates genuine beauty, allowing for a stark clarity that reveals the true essence and identity of the subject. As aptly stated by Canadian photojournalist Ted Grant, when you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls!
Secret Graden By Fenqiang Liu
I employ the oak branches and hanging moss in this photograph to craft a natural frame that complements the Great Egret. By capturing the bird in mid-flight as it gracefully launches from the tree, I aim to freeze a perfect moment in time and showcase its elegance, harmonizing with the surrounding environment. The interplay of light and shadow becomes the pivotal element, with the darkened sky creating a mysterious impression, and carefully placed light beams behind the bird during the post process accentuate the bird's most beautiful features. Enhanced by the timeless black and white tones, the image exudes a sense of ether-realism, evoking nostalgia and reverence for nature's boundless beauty.
This image is part of my ongoing project, Secret Garden, which aims to capture the exquisite moments of Great Egrets in their natural Florida habitat, showcasing their unparalleled beauty in all its splendor. My vision for this concept arises from overwhelming excitement and a burning desire to share my experiences with others. As the power of a live encounter far surpasses any portrayal, I strive to create an equally thrilling visual experience for the viewer. Through meticulously composed images, the use of light, and some digital enhancements, I want to challenge the boundary of traditional photography and create an ideal paradise beyond realism and inspire viewers with a fantasy world in my imagination. The Great Egret, with its pure and otherworldly presence, serves as the perfect embodiment of a celestial bird in this visionary utopia.
The diversity of their work spans from visual storytelling to capturing the serene beauty of tranquil landscapes, as well as evocative portraits that delve deep into the soul of the subject. Each selected portfolio showcases a distinct approach to the unifying theme of black and white photography. Whether employing film or digital techniques, embracing deep blacks or subtle grays, every photographer presents a unique perspective that sets them apart.
The Winner of AAP Magazine 32 is Alain Schroeder (Belgium) with the series Kim City.
The Second place winner is Anastasia Pagonas (United States) with the image Cozette.
The Third place winner is Fenqiang Liu (United States) with the series Secret Garden.
The other winners featured in the Merit Award's Gallery are:
Eric Kunsman (United States), Beamie Young (United States), Andre Bogaert (United Kingdom), Hioe Jason (Indonesia), Andrea Bettancini (Italy), Jaejoon Ha (South Korea), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Paul Gibert (United States/Spain), Gerald Assouline (France), Johan Willems (Belgium), Jonas Scheck (Netherlands), Abdulrahman Adi (Syria/Germany), Joan Morse (United States), Manuel Besse (France), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Kevin Lyle (United States), Martin Miklas (Portugal), Max Marienko (United States), Pelin Guven (China), Mitchell Anolik (United States), Carl Young (United States) and Demetrio Jereissati (Brazil).
Cheetah With Cubs By Johan Willems
Melasti Ceremony By Jason Hioe
Cowboy Humor By Joan Morse
From the series 'Labor and grace - A day in the life of a Cuban tobacco farm.'
A L’origine By Manuel Besse
Wave 9 By Gavin Libotte
From the series 'New Wave.'
Kim City By Alain Schroeder
Pyongyang, North Korea
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) remains one of the most isolated and secretive nations in the world. Since its creation in 1948, the country has been ruled by three generations of the Kim dynasty currently under the control of his grandson, Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un. It is a self-reliant socialist society based on an extreme interpretation of the cult of personality and devotion fueled by a large dose of propaganda.
The festivities honoring the 70th anniversary of the creation of North Korea on September 9, 1948, include the opening ceremony of the Mass Games at the May Day Stadium. Visitors are shown only a confined area of Pyongyang; one of the modern high-risers in recently constructed districts of the city. Visits to the city’s national monuments are a required portion of the pre-determined, inflexible itinerary. Chaperoned and surveilled by two official government guides at all times is standard practice for foreign visitors. You are told what to do, what to look at or not, and what to photograph. Shots of people working, carrying goods, or not well-dressed are forbidden, pushing one to show only an idealized vision of the city. The environment is totally controlled and there is no choice but to follow the rules. So remember when you look at the images, as Magritte, the Belgian surrealist painter, would say: "This is not North Korea."
On The Waterfront By Andrea Bettancini
From the series 'The Beat of Africa.'
Sister On Her Way To Church By Jaejoon Ha
From the series 'Around Seoul.'
Ghost Walker By Max Marienko
From the series 'Charade.'
Cozette By Anastasia Pagonas
I am interested in euphoria: both subtle and blatant. I was in a religious cult for 12 years during my 20s where access to the subject matter of my youth was off limits: no sex, drugs, or rock n’ roll. In its absence, I discovered children and animals, two species I experience as instinctual and uncorrupted by pretense. This Holga photograph was pure luck. My devotion to seeking out the subject matter that interests me spread my luck net far and wide. Kids and/or animals doing things is a fantastic photographic premise. Euphoria is guaranteed somewhere along the way.
Messaging On The Move By Andre Bogaert
From the series 'Tokyo in Black & White.'
Crimson Tide By Martin Miklas
From the series 'A Journey of the Fish.'
Unknown Number - 85 Cafe, 1140 Grand Avenue, Las Vegas, Nm 87701 By Eric Kunsman
From the series 'Life-Lines Throughout the United States.'
Machu Picchu (A Personal Journey) By Demetrio Jereissat
Concrete Bridge V By Klaus Lenzen
Portalism By Kevin Lyle
Polka-Dot-Pond By Beamie Young
From the series 'Reflections.'
Kelp And Surfers By Paul Gibert
From the series 'New Wave.'
Waiting For Trieste Italie 2019 By Gerald Assouline
From the series 'Elsewhere like a Dream.'
Firefighters Looking Through A Thermal Camera By Jonas Scheck
From the series 'Firefighter exercise.'
Abdulrahman Adi
Sunrise And Fog By Mitchell Anoli
From the series 'Sunrise in Black and White.'
Despite By Pelin Guven
Doubling Back By Carl Young
From the series 'Self-Contained World.'
