Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Daughter Threatens Mom With Not Coming Home For A Visit Unless She Makes Her Special Lasagna, Gets Served Malicious Compliance Instead
34points
Food, Parenting1 hour ago

Daughter Threatens Mom With Not Coming Home For A Visit Unless She Makes Her Special Lasagna, Gets Served Malicious Compliance Instead Interview

Adelaide Ross and
Justinas Keturka

Although many students in university enjoy the freedom that comes with moving away from home, there are certain things they can’t help but miss. Free groceries, being able to toss some of their laundry into mom and dad’s washes, and of course, delicious, home-cooked meals.

But after this student agreed to only visit her parents if one of her favorite dishes would be waiting for her, she quickly realized that she had made a terrible mistake. Below, you’ll find the full story of how her mother taught her a lesson, which was recently shared on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers have left.

This student agreed to visit her parents only if one of her favorite meals would be waiting for her

Image credits: Daniel Herron (not the actual photo)

But after spending the whole weekend there, she wished that she could take back her request

Image credits: Richard (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman added to the story to clarify a few points

Image credits: Successful_Tutor4306

She also responded to several comments from readers and shared additional information about the situation

“I was stuck in traffic, listening to malicious compliance Reddit stories on YouTube, when I started wondering whether I had a story from my own life”

We all have that one meal that our parents make better than anyone else in the world ever could. Maybe it’s not even a meal, but rather chocolate-chip cookies, strawberry jam or hot cocoa. Whatever it is, there’s something about it that will always hold a special place in your heart and will instantly transform you back to childhood. These foods often mean much more to us as we get older and move away from home, and apparently, sometimes, they’re the whole reason we visit home in the first place. To learn more about this hilarious tale of malicious compliance, we reached out to the Reddit user who shared the story, Successful_Tutor4306, and she was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.      

This story took place about 22 years ago, so first, we wanted to know what inspired the OP to share it now. “I was stuck in traffic, listening to malicious compliance Reddit stories on YouTube, when I started wondering whether I had a story from my own life,” she explained. “Then I recalled the lasagna incident and decided I’d share it, and possibly give 5 or 10 people something to chuckle about. I did not expect it to blow up the way it did. It was a bit overwhelming, to be honest.”

Image credits: Anna Guerrero (not the actual photo)

“I’ve used my mother’s recipe a few times, although I can never really get it to taste quite like hers”

We were also curious if her mother ever ended up addressing the lasagna incident or if there was simply an unspoken understanding that the lesson had been learned. “We laughed about it often for the first year of 3 after the incident, but less often as the years passed and it faded into memory,” Successful_Tutor4306 shared. 

And as far as whether or not the OP’s mother used malicious compliance other times in her life, she told Bored Panda, “It’s possible that she did, but I cannot recall any other incident.” And it sounds like Successful_Tutor4306 doesn’t often utilize it either. “The only thing that I recall doing that could even come close to qualifying, is giving a friend an empty gift bag when she answered ‘nothing’ to my question about what she wanted for her birthday. But it doesn’t really count, as I had her gift in my handbag, so it’s more a prank than malicious compliance.”

Thankfully, this experience didn’t ruin the OP’s love for lasagna, as she says it’s still a favorite. “I’ve used my mother’s recipe a few times, although I can never really get it to taste quite like hers.” But it did teach her a lesson, which she’d like to pass on to others. “Don’t ever try to blackmail your parents.” Mom and dad always know best, right?

Image credits: Ioan Bilac (not the actual photo)

“Don’t ever try to blackmail your parents”

Finally, the OP wanted to clarify that the experience was all in good fun. “I thought it was a nice, wholesome and funny story to share and was rather taken aback that a handful of people read something different into it. So I want to make it clear that it was done, and received, in the best of humor. There was never any ill intent from either side. Oh, and my mom is awesome.”

I have to admit that lasagna is one of my favorite foods as well, so I would be more than happy to eat it for a few days. But two weeks might be pushing it… We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever been in a similar situation with one of your own favorite foods? And do you think you’d get sick of the same delicious home-cooked meal after eating it too many days in a row? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring a mother teaching her daughter a very similar lesson, we recommend reading this piece next!

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Readers applauded the mother for her brilliant act and shared their own love for lasagna in the comments

Some even shared stories of similar personal experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda