ADVERTISEMENT

If anyone is a master of straightforward and bold humor disguised as innocent drawings, it's Domien Delforge.

Domien is a Belgian artist famous for exaggerating modern-day issues by highlighting their absurdity. His art serves as a mirror to society, reflecting the contradictions of our everyday lives with a humorous touch. In an interview with Bored Panda, Domien shared how he navigates the fine line between humor and potential controversy.

“I feel there really isn't a line that shouldn't be crossed. In my opinion, anything can be a subject to make a cartoon about. I'm surprised most by the conservative reactions to my drawings. A lot of young people who feel women are created with the sole purpose of serving men and cooking dinner comment on my page. I always knew we were far from equality, that's why I use this subject a lot, but still, I'm always surprised by the immense amount of haters on posts about equality and human rights,” wrote Domien.

More info: Instagram | studiostoutpoep.com | Facebook