This Belgian artist illustrates controversial modern-day issues that not everyone might find funny. But we, along with his 154K followers, enjoy Domien's artwork, and since this is not our first post on Bored Panda, we are sure you will find a chuckle in yourself when going over these as well.

While scrolling through these illustrations, you will notice their distinctive style. In a previous interview, Domien shared what has influenced his artwork: "I have always been an enormous pop-art lover since I was a child, so a lot of my style has been influenced by pop artists from the '60s and '70s. John Wesley, an American painter, is probably one of my biggest examples. He has a way of making rather explicit drawings in a way that makes them look innocent and kind. Alex Katz is also a major influence, in my opinion, he is the king of composition, making strange and awesome colorful settings that I can stare at for hours. When it comes to the cartoon part of what I do, Belgian cartoonist Jeroom is probably my biggest influence. He gets away with a lot of rude and controversial stuff just because he is so damn funny."

If you are curious to see his previous posts on Bored Panda, visit them here and here.

More info: Instagram | studiostoutpoep.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

9points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add, 'forgetting to wash your hands after going to the toilet', too

0
0points
reply
#2

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

9points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parents to kid "It's time we told you you're adopted.... your new parents will be here shortly"

0
0points
reply
#3

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

8points
POST
#4

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

8points
POST
#5

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

7points
POST
#6

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

7points
POST
#7

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

7points
POST
#8

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

6points
POST
#9

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

6points
POST
#10

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#11

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#12

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#13

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#14

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#15

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#16

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#17

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#18

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

5points
POST
#19

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#20

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#21

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#22

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#23

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#24

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#25

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#26

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

4points
POST
#27

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#28

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#29

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#30

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#31

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#32

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#33

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#34

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#35

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#36

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#37

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#38

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#39

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#40

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#42

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

3points
POST
#43

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#44

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#45

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#46

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#47

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#48

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#49

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#50

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#52

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#53

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#54

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#55

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

2points
POST
#56

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#57

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#58

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#59

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#60

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#62

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#63

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST
#64

New Candid Yet Unapologetic Comics By Belgian Artist Who Laughs At Everything

studio_stoutpoep Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!