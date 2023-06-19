This Belgian artist illustrates controversial modern-day issues that not everyone might find funny. But we, along with his 154K followers, enjoy Domien's artwork, and since this is not our first post on Bored Panda, we are sure you will find a chuckle in yourself when going over these as well.

While scrolling through these illustrations, you will notice their distinctive style. In a previous interview, Domien shared what has influenced his artwork: "I have always been an enormous pop-art lover since I was a child, so a lot of my style has been influenced by pop artists from the '60s and '70s. John Wesley, an American painter, is probably one of my biggest examples. He has a way of making rather explicit drawings in a way that makes them look innocent and kind. Alex Katz is also a major influence, in my opinion, he is the king of composition, making strange and awesome colorful settings that I can stare at for hours. When it comes to the cartoon part of what I do, Belgian cartoonist Jeroom is probably my biggest influence. He gets away with a lot of rude and controversial stuff just because he is so damn funny."

