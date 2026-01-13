Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He’s Right”: Stellan Skarsgård Speaks Out On The Critics Choice Awards’ “Disappointing” Food
Stellan Skarsgu00e5rd at Critics Choice Awards event, speaking about the disappointing food served at the ceremony.
“He’s Right”: Stellan Skarsgård Speaks Out On The Critics Choice Awards’ “Disappointing” Food

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Actor Stellan Skarsgård did not mince his words when asked about the food served at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The biggest stars in Hollywood attended the awards show on January 4 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Given the three-hour length of the ceremony and the status of its guests, many expected the A-listers to be treated to fancy dishes.

Highlights
  • Stellan Skarsgård openly criticized the disappointing snack plate served at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.
  • The Critics’ Choice dinner only included cheese, crackers, grapes, and tomatoes.
  • Janelle James also exposed the meager portions during her acceptance speech, saying actors were not "fed."


    Stellan Skarsgård speaking at an event, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, addressing Critics Choice Awards food criticism.

    Stellan Skarsgård criticized the meager food served at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards
    Stellan Skarsgård speaking at an event, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, addressing Critics Choice Awards food criticism.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    However, it was later revealed that actors were served a “snack plate” for dinner, which featured cheese, crackers, grapes,  a spoonful of hummus, tomatoes, and other small bites.

    The dish, described as “sad” by netizens, appeared in a photo showing Leonardo DiCaprio alongside his on-screen daughter, Chase Infinity.

    New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared a close-up on his X account, writing, “Hello from the Critics Choice Awards and our dinner, this snack plate.”

    Even Janelle James called out the organizers on stage when she accepted the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary

    “The best thing about being nominated four times is realizing they’re never gonna feed us at this thing,” she quipped while holding her trophy. “It’s gonna be grapes and ice cream every year, but this makes up for it!”

    Stellan Skarsgård was also unimpressed with the snack plate. 

    Stellan Skarsgård seated at Critics Choice Awards table with food and guests during the event.

    The Sentimental Value actor was pictured staring at his dinner with a serious expression
    Stellan Skarsgård seated at Critics Choice Awards table with food and guests during the event.

    Image credits: MadmanFilms

    A viral photo showed the 74-year-old with his Sentimental Value co-stars. While Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter posed for a selfie at the table, Stellan was looking at his meager dinner plate with a concerned expression.

    The Golden Globe winner was asked about the image in an interview with Etalk, during which the reporter suggested he appeared to be “enjoying” his food.

    “No, I’m not. If you look at the picture, I’m NOT enjoying the food,” the actor clarified, before repeating, “I’m very disappointed in the food.”

    Stellan Skarsgård speaking to media, dressed formally, commenting on Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food experience.

    Stellan Skarsgård speaking to media, dressed formally, commenting on Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food experience.

    Image credits: Etalk

    Comment from Meghan MacGregor criticizing Critics Choice Awards disappointing food, mentioning desire for a good meal over a mini charcuterie board.

    Comment by Jenise Stone saying the food was worse than airline food, expressing disappointment at Critics Choice Awards food quality.

    He also admitted that he looked “grumpy” in the photo, contrasting his expression with that of his “happy” co-stars.

    “It was disappointment over the food,” he confirmed once again.

    Stellan Skarsgård speaking about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food during an interview in formal attire.

    Stellan made it clear that he was “disappointed” with the dinner served at the glitzy event
    Stellan Skarsgård speaking about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food during an interview in formal attire.

    Image credits: Etalk

    Stellan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sentimental Value but lost to Frankenstein’s Jacob Elordi. The following week, however, he won a Golden Globe in the same category.

    Reacting to the Swedish actor’s hilarious food rant, one Reddit user wrote, “It’s so refreshing seeing honest people in Hollywood.”

    Commenter Tyler Holloway sharing opinion on Critics Choice Awards disappointing food and reactions from attendees.

    “Love that he tripled down on his disappointment,” someone else added.

    “Valid reaction. These award shows go on for hours, they should at least have something nice to eat,” another user noted.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Etalk (@etalkctv)

    “I looked up the food and he is right to be miffed,” echoed another Redditor. “It’s giving ‘What I could cobble together for dinner at family get-togethers that year I was a vegetarian.’”

    Others compared the snack plate to the disappointing meal served at the infamous Fyre Festival or to airplane food. 

    The Critics’ Choice Awards was also roasted for the food served to A-listers at the 2024 ceremony.

    Server carrying pizza bags at a formal event addressing Critics Choice Awards disappointing food critics.

    At the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, guests were served pizza slices in bagsServer carrying pizza bags at a formal event addressing Critics Choice Awards disappointing food critics.

    Image credits: Oprah Daily

    The Color Purple‘s Fantasia Barrino Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey were recorded as they received individually wrapped slices of pizza.

    In the clip, Fantasia asked, “Where are the lamb chops?” while Oprah pointed to her face and said, “I’m not messing up my lips!”

    Oprah Winfrey and guests at the Critics Choice Awards, highlighting disappointing food with pizza in a bag on the table.

    Oprah Winfrey and guests at the Critics Choice Awards, highlighting disappointing food with pizza in a bag on the table.

    Image credits: Oprah Daily

    At the Golden Globes last Sunday (January 11), stars were served food from the Japanese restaurant and celebrity favorite Nobu.

    The menu was far fancier and heartier, reportedly including yellowtail jalapeño, a caviar cup, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a trio of nigiri, and miso black cod. 

    Commenter Billy B Andrianopoulos reacting to Critics Choice Awards disappointing food with a critical tone.

    For dessert, attendees were treated to white chocolate mousse, a pistachio sponge, and a matcha cake topped with a Golden Nobu coin.

    It marked the third consecutive year that the founder of Nobu, chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, provided dinner for the Golden Globes.

    Winners and presenters at the ceremony also took home luxury goodie bags featuring yacht charters, stays at five-star hotels, rare French wine, and skincare sets, among other items and experiences collectively valued at just under $1 million.

    After the Oscars in March, fans might spot celebrities at the iconic California burger chain In-N-Out.

    “When people are in LA, one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out,” Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars four times, explained in an interview with People.

    “Also, you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald’s, but on award show night, it’s In-N-Out.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing critics choice awards disappointing food options.

    Commenter Sara Guenther sharing her opinion on Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food, specifically the spanakopita served.

    Comment by Nance Espinosa saying Looks like children’s finger food in a social media post about Critics Choice Awards food.

    Commenter Alexis Reilly reacting with surprise to the Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food discussion.

    Comment by Takiyah Cummings suggesting hiring the lady who did charcuterie boards for the Grammys years ago.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food and high snack plate prices.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food and high snack plate prices.

    Comment by Mary Ramirez criticizing Critics Choice Awards food, suggesting feeding the homeless instead of attendees.

    Commenter Sami Mota expressing opinions about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food waste in a social media post.

    Comment by Carol Catroppa expressing opinion on Critics Choice Awards food being healthy and encouraging celebration.

    User comment about Critics Choice Awards food and camera concerns, discussing heavy meals and plate garnishes during filming.

    Comment by Brianna Smith discussing Critics Choice Awards snacks versus dinner at the awards ceremony.

    Comment from Michelle Cora expressing sympathy towards poor people, with a sad emoji, discussing food and criticism.

    Comment from SB Hanks discussing Critics Choice Awards disappointing food, emphasizing gratitude for having food.

    Comment by Michael Doraby sharing personal opinion on actors and unimportant topics in a social media post.

    Comment from Ruth Arnold about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food, highlighting chefs needing to make dinner later.

    Shelley Simpson-Ranciglio commenting on social media about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food experience.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
