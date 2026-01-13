“He’s Right”: Stellan Skarsgård Speaks Out On The Critics Choice Awards’ “Disappointing” Food

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Stellan Skarsgård did not mince his words when asked about the food served at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The biggest stars in Hollywood attended the awards show on January 4 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Given the three-hour length of the ceremony and the status of its guests, many expected the A-listers to be treated to fancy dishes.

However, it was later revealed that actors were served a “snack plate” for dinner, which featured cheese, crackers, grapes, a spoonful of hummus, tomatoes, and other small bites.

The dish, described as “sad” by netizens, appeared in a photo showing Leonardo DiCaprio alongside his on-screen daughter, Chase Infinity.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared a close-up on his X account, writing, “Hello from the Critics Choice Awards and our dinner, this snack plate.”

Hello from the Critics Choice Awards and our dinner, this snack plate. Follow along for updates… pic.twitter.com/e5RKwiIdcZ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 4, 2026

Janelle James just won her first Critics’ Choice award ever, and her speech was perfect lol “The best thing about being nominated 4 times is I finally realized they’re never gonna feed us at this thing. It’s gonna be grapes and ice cream every year, but this makes up for it!” pic.twitter.com/gViHD2fksg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026

Even Janelle James called out the organizers on stage when she accepted the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary.

“The best thing about being nominated four times is realizing they’re never gonna feed us at this thing,” she quipped while holding her trophy. “It’s gonna be grapes and ice cream every year, but this makes up for it!”

Stellan Skarsgård was also unimpressed with the snack plate.

Stellan Skarsgård seated at Critics Choice Awards table with food and guests during the event.

The Sentimental Value actor was pictured staring at his dinner with a serious expression



A viral photo showed the 74-year-old with his Sentimental Value co-stars. While Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter posed for a selfie at the table, Stellan was looking at his meager dinner plate with a concerned expression.

The Golden Globe winner was asked about the image in an interview with Etalk, during which the reporter suggested he appeared to be “enjoying” his food.

“No, I’m not. If you look at the picture, I’m NOT enjoying the food,” the actor clarified, before repeating, “I’m very disappointed in the food.”

Stellan Skarsgård speaking to media, dressed formally, commenting on Critics Choice Awards’ disappointing food experience.

He also admitted that he looked “grumpy” in the photo, contrasting his expression with that of his “happy” co-stars.

“It was disappointment over the food,” he confirmed once again.

Stellan Skarsgård speaking about Critics Choice Awards disappointing food during an interview in formal attire.

Stellan made it clear that he was “disappointed” with the dinner served at the glitzy event



Stellan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sentimental Value but lost to Frankenstein’s Jacob Elordi. The following week, however, he won a Golden Globe in the same category.

Reacting to the Swedish actor’s hilarious food rant, one Reddit user wrote, “It’s so refreshing seeing honest people in Hollywood.”

“Love that he tripled down on his disappointment,” someone else added.

“Valid reaction. These award shows go on for hours, they should at least have something nice to eat,” another user noted.

“I looked up the food and he is right to be miffed,” echoed another Redditor. “It’s giving ‘What I could cobble together for dinner at family get-togethers that year I was a vegetarian.’”

Others compared the snack plate to the disappointing meal served at the infamous Fyre Festival or to airplane food.

The Critics’ Choice Awards was also roasted for the food served to A-listers at the 2024 ceremony.

Server carrying pizza bags at a formal event addressing Critics Choice Awards disappointing food critics.

At the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, guests were served pizza slices in bags

The Color Purple‘s Fantasia Barrino Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey were recorded as they received individually wrapped slices of pizza.

In the clip, Fantasia asked, “Where are the lamb chops?” while Oprah pointed to her face and said, “I’m not messing up my lips!”

Oprah Winfrey and guests at the Critics Choice Awards, highlighting disappointing food with pizza in a bag on the table.

At the Golden Globes last Sunday (January 11), stars were served food from the Japanese restaurant and celebrity favorite Nobu.

The menu was far fancier and heartier, reportedly including yellowtail jalapeño, a caviar cup, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a trio of nigiri, and miso black cod.

For dessert, attendees were treated to white chocolate mousse, a pistachio sponge, and a matcha cake topped with a Golden Nobu coin.

It marked the third consecutive year that the founder of Nobu, chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, provided dinner for the Golden Globes.

Winners and presenters at the ceremony also took home luxury goodie bags featuring yacht charters, stays at five-star hotels, rare French wine, and skincare sets, among other items and experiences collectively valued at just under $1 million.

Hello from the Golden Globes and our dinner, this reliably tasty array of Nobu sushi pic.twitter.com/qVmMnFZvrJ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

After the Oscars in March, fans might spot celebrities at the iconic California burger chain In-N-Out.

“When people are in LA, one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out,” Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars four times, explained in an interview with People.

“Also, you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald’s, but on award show night, it’s In-N-Out.”



While some fans supported the actor, other netizens judged him for complaining about the food



