Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Golden Globes Food Stuns Fans As It’s Revealed You Can Order It On DoorDash
Chef presenting Golden Globes food dishes in a kitchen, highlighting the option to order the food on DoorDash.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Golden Globes Food Stuns Fans As It’s Revealed You Can Order It On DoorDash

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

23

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The 83rd Golden Globes may have wrapped up hours ago, but the internet is still chewing over one unexpected detail long after the final trophy was handed out: the food.

As images of the menu circulated across social media platforms, viewers were left divided over the minimalist dishes served to A-listers throughout the lengthy ceremony.

Highlights
  • For the third year in a row, the 83rd Golden Globes served a high-end Japanese menu featuring signature dishes like miso black cod and yellowtail jalapeño.
  • Fans mocked the minimalist servings, questioning how A-listers survived the lengthy ceremony on such small amounts of food.
  • The exact $125 bento-style meal was made available to the public via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

What stunned the critics even more was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal could be ordered by the public on DoorDash.

RELATED:

    The 83rd Golden Globes partnered with Nobu once again to serve Japanese food

    Golden Globes food presentation with sushi plates, salads, a gold trophy centerpiece, and floral arrangement on a round table.

    Golden Globes food presentation with sushi plates, salads, a gold trophy centerpiece, and floral arrangement on a round table.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    For the third consecutive year, the Golden Globes partnered with Nobu Restaurants and world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For the evening at the Beverly Hilton, the guests were served a selection of signature dishes, including yellowtail jalapeño, sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, salmon tartare with caviar, miso black cod, and assorted nigiri.

    While the menu was undeniably luxe, social media users quickly zeroed in on the portion sizes.

    Celebrities enjoying Golden Globes food at a formal event, with drinks and elegant table settings visible.

    Celebrities enjoying Golden Globes food at a formal event, with drinks and elegant table settings visible.

    Image credits: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

    “Looks yummy, but this would not fill me up,” one person wrote.

    Another questioned, “This is all they let you eat FOR HOURS? Like the red carpet is still happening, it’s a very long ceremony.”

    Others joked that the food would disappear in minutes. “I fear this would be gone in 30 minutes maximum,” one comment read.

    Golden Globes food featuring Nobu sushi and dishes served on a tray, popular for ordering on DoorDash delivery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Golden Globes food featuring Nobu sushi and dishes served on a tray, popular for ordering on DoorDash delivery.

    Image credits: kylebuchanan

    Another added, “Oh, they’ll be starving again.”

    A few admitted they’d plan, “I would eat before I got there.”

    Still, sushi lovers weren’t complaining. “I’m all in. Nobu does sushi right,” one fan said, while another praised the menu as “bold” but risky for a crowd of roughly 1,500 people, especially for anyone not into raw fish.

    Fan questions Golden Globes food portions during long ceremony with DoorDash order option highlighted.

    Fan questions Golden Globes food portions during long ceremony with DoorDash order option highlighted.

    Image credits: lwishlknew

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Golden Globes food being available to order on DoorDash, surprising fans.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Golden Globes food being available to order on DoorDash, surprising fans.

    Image credits: PoorThing392258

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What truly baffled the viewers was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal was available to the public.

    For $125, Nobu offered a bento-style takeout box through DoorDash and Uber Eats at select locations.

    The internet was left stunned after learning the Golden Globes meal was available on DoorDash

    Chef presenting Golden Globes food dishes in a commercial kitchen, showcasing items available to order on DoorDash.

    Chef presenting Golden Globes food dishes in a commercial kitchen, showcasing items available to order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

    The sleek black Nobu box with gold accents included yellowtail jalapeño, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a caviar cup topped with gold flakes, tuna, salmon, and tai nigiri, and the famous miso black cod.

    However, taste testers at the Daily Mail were less convinced by the taste and the price.

    While the black cod and yellowtail received praise, the lobster was described as bland.

    Golden Globes food display featuring sushi and appetizers served on trays, available to order on DoorDash delivery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Golden Globes food display featuring sushi and appetizers served on trays, available to order on DoorDash delivery.

    Image credits: kylebuchanan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Is this amount of food really worth $125? Personally, I think not,” said the taste reviewer.

    Another reviewer echoed similar sentiments on the price, adding, “No, plus a delivery fee on top of that? Definitely not. I think your best bet is ordering sushi from your local spot and watching the Golden Globes.”

    Social media reaction to Golden Globes food stuns fans as revealed you can order it on DoorDash during award season.

    Social media reaction to Golden Globes food stuns fans as revealed you can order it on DoorDash during award season.

    Image credits: catyposh

    Tweet from Sancho Harrington questioning if stars actually eat their Golden Globes food, which fans can order on DoorDash.

    Tweet from Sancho Harrington questioning if stars actually eat their Golden Globes food, which fans can order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: SanchoHarringtn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last year’s Golden Globes also featured a Michelin-level Nobu menu.

    The feast featured seaweed tacos topped with caviar, sashimi salad, miso black cod, tuna nigiri, and the Golden Globe Roll finished with 24-karat gold flakes.

    The menu reportedly costs close to $200 per person.

    The 2025 Golden Globes menu offered a similarly luxurious experience; however, award shows have a history of facing mockery

    Assorted sushi and grilled fish served on a tray showcasing Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

    Assorted sushi and grilled fish served on a tray showcasing Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: therealnobu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the luxe visuals, awards-show dining has consistently faced mockery.

    For instance, the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards were roasted online after photos showed attendees being served what many called “airplane food.”

    As reported by Bored Panda, the snack plate included grapes, crackers, and cheese, which instantly went viral online and was brutally mocked.

    Golden Globes food spread including sushi and snacks on display, later revealed available for order on DoorDash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Golden Globes food spread including sushi and snacks on display, later revealed available for order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: kylebuchanan

    Tweet about the Golden Globes food menu surprising fans with DoorDash availability for event attendees.

    Tweet about the Golden Globes food menu surprising fans with DoorDash availability for event attendees.

    Image credits: emellghostlight

    The criticism peaked when Abbott Elementary star Janelle James poked fun at the menu during her acceptance speech.

    “The best thing about being nominated four times is I finally realized they’re never going to feed us at this thing,” she joked, drawing laughter and instant online praise.

    Beyond the food, Nikki Glaser’s hosting dominated the award function’s online chatter

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by NOBU (@noburestaurants)

    While the menu sparked debate, the night’s biggest gossip inside the ballroom was arguably Nikki Glaser.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The host who returned for the second consecutive year set the tone for the night with her opening monologue.

    She also made playful jabs at celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly, the most headline-worthy moment was when she made a politically-charged statement, saying, “There are so many A-listers. And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” referring to the recently discovered Jeffrey Epstein files.

    Despite the food discourse and fashion critiques, the Golden Globes’ bold host stole the spotlight.

    Fans were divided after learning what was on the menu at the star-studded ceremony

    Tweet from Hilaliya revealing Nobu as Golden Globes food that fans can order on DoorDash, surprising many viewers.

    Tweet from Hilaliya revealing Nobu as Golden Globes food that fans can order on DoorDash, surprising many viewers.

    Image credits: AmerHil

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from verified user LindaLitzkey replying to @kylebuchanan with the text "Pfff the dream" and a thought cloud emoji.

    Tweet from verified user LindaLitzkey replying to @kylebuchanan with the text "Pfff the dream" and a thought cloud emoji.

    Image credits: LindaLitzkey

    Tweet from a user asking if others dislike sushi while discussing Golden Globes food available on DoorDash.

    Tweet from a user asking if others dislike sushi while discussing Golden Globes food available on DoorDash.

    Image credits: elodiesabatino

    Twitter user commenting on Golden Globes food, expressing frustration about the dish being served on an airplane.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user commenting on Golden Globes food, expressing frustration about the dish being served on an airplane.

    Image credits: john_dough

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user praising Nobu sushi, related to Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

    Tweet showing a user praising Nobu sushi, related to Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: jicon

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing that Golden Globes food looks yummy but may not be filling, related to DoorDash orders.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing that Golden Globes food looks yummy but may not be filling, related to DoorDash orders.

    Image credits: dickkoriandr

    Twitter user Dave asking if utensils are provided or if only chopsticks come with the Golden Globes food ordered on DoorDash.

    Twitter user Dave asking if utensils are provided or if only chopsticks come with the Golden Globes food ordered on DoorDash.

    Image credits: davedoesphilly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Golden Globes food, questioning the lack of meat and asking if steak is available to order on DoorDash.

    Tweet reacting to Golden Globes food, questioning the lack of meat and asking if steak is available to order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: elodiesabatino

    Twitter user sav excitedly reacts to Golden Globes food, highlighting fans’ surprise it’s available to order on DoorDash.

    Twitter user sav excitedly reacts to Golden Globes food, highlighting fans’ surprise it’s available to order on DoorDash.

    Image credits: dickkoriandr

    Golden Globes 2026 Winners

    Best film – drama

    • Frankenstein
    • Hamnet
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners

    Best film – musical or comedy

    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
    • One Battle After Another

    Best animated film

    • Arco
    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
    • Elio
    • KPop Demon Hunters
    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    • Zootopia 2

    Best female actor – drama

    • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
    • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
    • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
    • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
    • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
    • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

    Best male actor – drama

    • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
    • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
    • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
    • Michael B Jordan – Sinners
    • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
    • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Best female actor – musical or comedy

    • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
    • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
    • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
    • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
    • Emma Stone – Bugonia

    Best male actor – musical or comedy

    • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
    • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
    • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
    • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
    • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

    Best supporting female actor

    • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
    • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
    • Amy Madigan – Weapons
    • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

    Best supporting male actor

    • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
    • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
    • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
    • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
    • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
    • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

    Best director

    • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
    • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
    • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
    • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
    • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
    • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    23

    0

    23

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Food
    Homepage
    Trending
    Food
    Homepage
    Next in Food
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT