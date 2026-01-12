Golden Globes Food Stuns Fans As It’s Revealed You Can Order It On DoorDash

ADVERTISEMENT

The 83rd Golden Globes may have wrapped up hours ago, but the internet is still chewing over one unexpected detail long after the final trophy was handed out: the food.

As images of the menu circulated across social media platforms, viewers were left divided over the minimalist dishes served to A-listers throughout the lengthy ceremony.

Highlights For the third year in a row, the 83rd Golden Globes served a high-end Japanese menu featuring signature dishes like miso black cod and yellowtail jalapeño.

Fans mocked the minimalist servings, questioning how A-listers survived the lengthy ceremony on such small amounts of food.

The exact $125 bento-style meal was made available to the public via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

What stunned the critics even more was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal could be ordered by the public on DoorDash.

The 83rd Golden Globes partnered with Nobu once again to serve Japanese food

Golden Globes food presentation with sushi plates, salads, a gold trophy centerpiece, and floral arrangement on a round table.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

For the third consecutive year, the Golden Globes partnered with Nobu Restaurants and world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

For the evening at the Beverly Hilton, the guests were served a selection of signature dishes, including yellowtail jalapeño, sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, salmon tartare with caviar, miso black cod, and assorted nigiri.

While the menu was undeniably luxe, social media users quickly zeroed in on the portion sizes.

Celebrities enjoying Golden Globes food at a formal event, with drinks and elegant table settings visible.

Image credits: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

“Looks yummy, but this would not fill me up,” one person wrote.

Another questioned, “This is all they let you eat FOR HOURS? Like the red carpet is still happening, it’s a very long ceremony.”

Others joked that the food would disappear in minutes. “I fear this would be gone in 30 minutes maximum,” one comment read.

Golden Globes food featuring Nobu sushi and dishes served on a tray, popular for ordering on DoorDash delivery.

Image credits: kylebuchanan

Another added, “Oh, they’ll be starving again.”

A few admitted they’d plan, “I would eat before I got there.”

Still, sushi lovers weren’t complaining. “I’m all in. Nobu does sushi right,” one fan said, while another praised the menu as “bold” but risky for a crowd of roughly 1,500 people, especially for anyone not into raw fish.

Fan questions Golden Globes food portions during long ceremony with DoorDash order option highlighted.

Image credits: lwishlknew

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Golden Globes food being available to order on DoorDash, surprising fans.

Image credits: PoorThing392258

What truly baffled the viewers was the revelation that the exact Golden Globes meal was available to the public.

For $125, Nobu offered a bento-style takeout box through DoorDash and Uber Eats at select locations.

The internet was left stunned after learning the Golden Globes meal was available on DoorDash

Chef presenting Golden Globes food dishes in a commercial kitchen, showcasing items available to order on DoorDash.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

The sleek black Nobu box with gold accents included yellowtail jalapeño, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a caviar cup topped with gold flakes, tuna, salmon, and tai nigiri, and the famous miso black cod.

However, taste testers at the Daily Mail were less convinced by the taste and the price.

While the black cod and yellowtail received praise, the lobster was described as bland.

Golden Globes food display featuring sushi and appetizers served on trays, available to order on DoorDash delivery.

Image credits: kylebuchanan

“Is this amount of food really worth $125? Personally, I think not,” said the taste reviewer.

Another reviewer echoed similar sentiments on the price, adding, “No, plus a delivery fee on top of that? Definitely not. I think your best bet is ordering sushi from your local spot and watching the Golden Globes.”

Social media reaction to Golden Globes food stuns fans as revealed you can order it on DoorDash during award season.

Image credits: catyposh

Tweet from Sancho Harrington questioning if stars actually eat their Golden Globes food, which fans can order on DoorDash.

Image credits: SanchoHarringtn

Last year’s Golden Globes also featured a Michelin-level Nobu menu.

The feast featured seaweed tacos topped with caviar, sashimi salad, miso black cod, tuna nigiri, and the Golden Globe Roll finished with 24-karat gold flakes.

The menu reportedly costs close to $200 per person.

The 2025 Golden Globes menu offered a similarly luxurious experience; however, award shows have a history of facing mockery

Assorted sushi and grilled fish served on a tray showcasing Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

Image credits: therealnobu

Despite the luxe visuals, awards-show dining has consistently faced mockery.

For instance, the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards were roasted online after photos showed attendees being served what many called “airplane food.”

As reported by Bored Panda, the snack plate included grapes, crackers, and cheese, which instantly went viral online and was brutally mocked.

Golden Globes food spread including sushi and snacks on display, later revealed available for order on DoorDash.

Image credits: kylebuchanan

Tweet about the Golden Globes food menu surprising fans with DoorDash availability for event attendees.

Image credits: emellghostlight

The criticism peaked when Abbott Elementary star Janelle James poked fun at the menu during her acceptance speech.

“The best thing about being nominated four times is I finally realized they’re never going to feed us at this thing,” she joked, drawing laughter and instant online praise.

Beyond the food, Nikki Glaser’s hosting dominated the award function’s online chatter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOBU (@noburestaurants)

While the menu sparked debate, the night’s biggest gossip inside the ballroom was arguably Nikki Glaser.

The host who returned for the second consecutive year set the tone for the night with her opening monologue.

She also made playful jabs at celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Interestingly, the most headline-worthy moment was when she made a politically-charged statement, saying, “There are so many A-listers. And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” referring to the recently discovered Jeffrey Epstein files.

Despite the food discourse and fashion critiques, the Golden Globes’ bold host stole the spotlight.

Fans were divided after learning what was on the menu at the star-studded ceremony

Tweet from Hilaliya revealing Nobu as Golden Globes food that fans can order on DoorDash, surprising many viewers.

Image credits: AmerHil

Tweet from verified user LindaLitzkey replying to @kylebuchanan with the text "Pfff the dream" and a thought cloud emoji.

Image credits: LindaLitzkey

Tweet from a user asking if others dislike sushi while discussing Golden Globes food available on DoorDash.

Image credits: elodiesabatino

Twitter user commenting on Golden Globes food, expressing frustration about the dish being served on an airplane.

Image credits: john_dough

Tweet showing a user praising Nobu sushi, related to Golden Globes food available to order on DoorDash.

Image credits: jicon

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing that Golden Globes food looks yummy but may not be filling, related to DoorDash orders.

Image credits: dickkoriandr

Twitter user Dave asking if utensils are provided or if only chopsticks come with the Golden Globes food ordered on DoorDash.

Image credits: davedoesphilly

Tweet reacting to Golden Globes food, questioning the lack of meat and asking if steak is available to order on DoorDash.

Image credits: elodiesabatino

Twitter user sav excitedly reacts to Golden Globes food, highlighting fans’ surprise it’s available to order on DoorDash.

Image credits: dickkoriandr

Golden Globes 2026 Winners

Best film – drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film – musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best animated film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best female actor – drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best male actor – drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor – musical or comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best male actor – musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting female actor

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

