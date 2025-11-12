A cake certainly doesn’t need to be stunning to be scrumptious. It's what's on the inside that counts! But if your strawberry loaf looks like an adorable field of flowers and mushrooms, you’re going to leave everyone’s jaw on the floor. We took a trip to the Baking subreddit and gathered some of their community's most impressive creations below. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will leave you simultaneously impressed and craving a slice of cake. And be sure to upvote the creations that you consider too beautiful to eat!

If you’ve spent dozens of hours watching The Great British Bake Off , you might feel extremely confident in your ability to make a delicious cake . You understand how to pair complementary flavors and how to achieve the perfect fluffy texture. But another element of baking that only true experts can master is aesthetics.

#1 My Husband Asked For A Pb&j Birthday Cake, So I Made Him A Sandwich Share icon

#2 I Had Thousands Of Sprinkles, A Pair Of Tweezers And A Dream. 22 Hours Later, Van Gogh's Starry Night Was Completed! Share icon

#3 Cookie Monster Cake Share icon

The masterpieces on this list were clearly created with love and amazing attention to detail. But even if you’re someone who only makes muffins from box mixes or purchases birthday cakes from the grocery store, you might be able to take some inspiration from these photos. The most important ingredient that truly makes something delicious and comforting is love. And if you take the time to spruce up those store-bought cupcakes or Betty Crocker muffins, your friends and family members will definitely be able to tell. Plus, practice makes perfect! The first time you pipe a cake, it might look like something that belongs on Netflix’s Nailed It! But with a bit more experience, you’ll be creating gorgeous cakes before you know it. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Happy Halloween! Made This Moody Animal Skeleton Cake To Celebrate Share icon

#5 My Favourite Thing To Make Is Floral Cupcakes Share icon

#6 Family Member Was Retiring From UPS So I Made Him This Cake. The Good News Is He's Still Speaking To Me Share icon

If you’re already an avid baker and can confidently make something that your friends will be salivating over, it might be time to venture into the world of decorative baking. You don’t have to start whipping up hyperrealistic cakes or loaves of focaccia that belong in an art museum. But if you want your cakes to catch the eye of everyone who encounters them, Sam at Sugar Spun Run has some tips. ADVERTISEMENT First, let’s start with the basics. You might need to acquire some tools and gear, such as a nice cake platter, a cake leveler, a piping bag and piping tips. Sam also notes that three-layer cakes look nicer than those with only two tiers. But before you start stacking and frosting, make sure your cakes are level. This will make them even and balanced, so they don’t topple over.

#7 We Made A Special Cupcake Board For A Special Birthday 💐 Share icon

#8 Made A Spongebob Themed Birthday Cake For My Brother 🎈🦀 Share icon

#9 My Birthday Cake. I Made For Myself Share icon

Sam also points out that it’s important to choose your frosting wisely when assembling a cake. For decorative cakes, it’s best to make a sturdy frosting that can easily be manipulated. It should spread without dragging crumbs around the cake, but you shouldn’t have to worry about it sliding off the sides. It’s also a good idea to make more frosting than you think you’ll need, just in case. And before you get to decorating, spread a thin crumb coat on your cake. Then place the whole thing in the fridge or freezer for 20 minutes to let it set.

#10 Daughter Asked For A Duck Birthday! Share icon

#11 Dog Shaped Cake For Human Owner’s Birthday Share icon

#12 I Made An Axolotl Tart Share icon

If you want to add an easy but stunning detail to the top of your cake, you can make a ganache drip. And after that’s set, it’s time to do some piping. You may want to pipe around the outside of the top of your cake, as well as the bottom edge. And if that doesn’t turn out perfectly, sprinkles will become your best friend!

#13 My Wife Made A Wicked Cake For Our Son's Birthday Party And I Am Blown Away Share icon

#14 My First Buttercream Flowers… Turned Into A “Smash” Cake Share icon

#15 Throwback To My 24th Birthday When I Made My Own Cake Share icon

Now, if you want to start with cupcakes instead of a huge, three-tier cake, Whitney at Sugar & Sparrow has some simple decorating techniques that can quickly elevate your baking game. To create a gorgeous rosette, all you need to do is pipe a nice swirl. And if you want to pipe open stars, you can simply use a 4B piping tip to squeeze many tiny stars onto the top of your cupcakes.

#16 So Many Shades Of Pink In Our Latest Bouquet Of Buttercream Flowers 💐🩷 Share icon

#17 The Final 30 Cake! I Went With Both Colors To Give Guests More Options. It Was A Hit!! Share icon

#18 This Time I Baked An Apple Pie 🍂 Share icon

Another cute cupcake option is the “pom pom.” Whitney explains that this can be achieved by holding a 104 piping tip vertically and squiggling little lines all around the cupcake. And if you want ruffles, hold the same piping tip flat against the cupcake with the larger edge pointed towards the center of the cake. Move the tip slightly up and down in a circular motion around the cupcake. And keep repeating until you have gorgeous little ruffles!

#19 Birthday Cake. For Me, By Me 😄 Share icon

#20 A Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party! 🧠 Share icon

#21 My Perfectly Sharp Edged And Iced Bunt Makes My Heart Happy! Reposting For Those I Offended. Please Take The Time To Read Share icon

Cupcakes are great for decorating because, depending on what toppings you use, you can turn them into adorable animals or plants. For example, Oreos can be turned into precious little bats on top of your cupcakes. Meanwhile, some piping can turn your cupcakes into the cutest hedgehogs. And if you want a batch full of succulent cupcakes, all you need is some piping tools, food coloring and patience.

#22 Made This For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday Share icon

#23 Some Of The Flowers That Went Out This Week Share icon

#24 Peach Blueberry Pie Share icon

Are you feeling inspired to elevate your baking game after scrolling through this list, pandas? We hope you appreciate all of the love and effort that went into creating these gorgeous baked goods. Keep upvoting the ones that stand out to you, and let us know in the comments below what the most impressive creation you’ve ever baked was. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list with baked goods that are too gorgeous to eat, look no further than right here!

#25 Shortbread Bees 🐝 Share icon

#26 Been Exclusively A Lurker, But I Was Super Proud Of My First Isomalt Attempt And Wanted To Share (Home/Hobby Baker) Share icon

#27 Spent The Weekend Making 6 Dozen Floral Cupcakes! Share icon

#28 Made And Gave Away Some Little Halloween Cakes 🧡 Share icon

#29 Simple Fruit Tart Share icon

#30 Blueberry Crumble Cheesecake Share icon

#31 Trust The Process Rat Cake Share icon

#32 A Customer Liked The Kirby Cake So Much That I Made It Again Share icon

#33 Swedish Princess Cake (Prinsesstårta) 🇸🇪 Share icon

#34 The Cake And The Inspo Share icon

#35 Totoro Themed Cake For My Friends 2 Year Old Birthday Share icon

#36 Axolotl Cake The Wife Made For Our Sons Birthday Tomorrow Share icon

#37 He’s A Little On The Chubby Side… Share icon

#38 Winnie Pooh Foccacia Art Share icon

#39 They're Nothing Compared To Other Cakes/Cupcakes Posted In This Subreddit But I Love How My Cupcakes For A Beach Themed Shower Turned Out! Share icon

#40 Vintage Swan Cake Share icon Thought i’d show off this swan pavlova cake i did a couple days ago! It’s a chocolate espresso cake with belgian chocolate bourbon ganache, bourbon whipped cream, and vanilla bean swiss meringue buttercream! I think it’s my favorite i’ve ever done.



#41 Blueberry Pie Share icon

#42 Pb&j On (Short)bread 😄 Share icon Shortbread cookies with peanut butter frosting and homemade raspberry filling.

They were SO good. Im actually making another batch today because the first ones were devoured in less than a day 😄

I used 3 different recipes and just did my own thing. I dont mind linking the ones I used if anyone would like them.



#43 Zodiac Cake For My Gemini Niece ♊️ Share icon

#44 Fondant Fancies Form The Great British Bake Off Share icon

#45 We Made This Little Wedding Cake For A Small Ceremony For The Loveliest Couple Share icon

#46 Breakup Cake For My Bestie Share icon

#47 My Nephew Asked For A Switch Cake For His Birthday. Apparently I Misunderstood The Assignment. (Just Kidding, Had To Prank The Kid First.) Share icon

#48 Made A 5 Layer Cake With An Hour Drive And No Game Plan Share icon

#49 Pistachio Rose Cardamom Cake Share icon

#50 My Ferrero Brulee Entremet I Made For My Partners Birthday Share icon

#51 Post-Halloween Cupcakes Share icon

#52 This Melted Candle Cake Share icon

#53 I Only Bake For My Kids’ Birthdays—here’s My Attempt At The Very Hungry Caterpillar For My Daughter’s 4th! Share icon

#54 Made An Effort For My Son's Birthday! Share icon

#55 My Mom Was Famous For Her Pie Crust. I Learned Her Recipe And Entered The Local Fair Competition In Her Honor Share icon

#56 Would You Consider This Too Much Buttercream Frosting? Share icon

#57 Chocolate & Raspberry Cupcakes 🧁 Share icon

#58 Rate My Banana Pudding Presentation (Don’t Look Too Close At The Corners) Share icon

#59 Cheesecake That Made My Friend Cry Share icon One of my best friends is sleeping on my couch after escaping her ex. I wanted to make her 30th birthday special because it's been such a rough year for her. She said her grandma used to make a cherry cheesecake so I attempted to recreate it. Upon having the first bite, she burst into tears because it tasted exactly how her grandma used to make. The power of baking.



#60 *legitimately* My First Time Share icon

#61 Made For My Niece’s 4th Birthday Share icon

#62 Seaside Memories On A Cake - For My Husband's Birthday!! Share icon

#63 First Timer !! Share icon

#64 Cat Cake For My Coworkers Birthday. Also Included Her Cats Pictured As A Reference Share icon

#65 Made My Own Wedding Cake Share icon

#66 Confetti Cake For My Husband’s Birthday 🥳 Share icon

#67 I Tried To Make Pop Tarts But They Look Like Toaster Strudels Share icon

#68 I Wanted To Decorate My Cheesecake In An Unusual Way. Here's What I Came Up With Share icon

#69 First Time Making A Lemon Tart Share icon

#70 Strawberry Lobster Cake, Perfect For Summer ! Share icon

#71 Cake For My Son’s Birthday Share icon

#72 One Of My Very Best Friends Is Celebrating 3 Years Of Sobriety And Asked Me To Make Her A Cookies And Cream Cake Share icon

#73 Made A Food Coma Unicorn Cake For My Coworkers Birthday But It Came Out So Messy 😭 Share icon

#74 Judges, I Present To You Churro Cheesecake Donuts From Scratch Share icon

#75 Dad's First Try At Piping. My 5-Y.o. Wanted A Rainbow, I Gave Her A Rainbow Share icon

#76 Yummy Biscuits I Made :d Share icon

#77 Made These Insane S’mores Cookies With A Graham Cracker Bottom Share icon

#78 Lemon, Raspberry, And Poppyseed Cake I Made For My Partners Birthday!🍰🍓 Share icon

#79 Hands Down The Best Chocolate Cake I’ve Ever Made - Aka “Bruce” Share icon

#80 Husband's Birthday Cake Share icon

#81 Fun Cupcakes 🎪 Share icon

#82 I’m Two Year‘S Sober Tomorrow Share icon

#83 Chocolate Cake Share icon

#84 I Work At A Donut Shop And We Sell Enormous Cinnamon Rolls. I Made These Bad Boys Today! Share icon

#85 Shortbread Mooncakes Made From Scratch By Hand Share icon

#86 Pistachio Cheesecake 😍 Share icon

#87 I Present: Banana Pudding Cake! Share icon

#88 Lemon Poppy Seed Cake With Raspberry And Lemon Glaze Share icon

#89 Thought To Myself “Wow I Could Really Use A Peanut Butter Cookie” And Then I Remembered That I’m An Adult With Free Will And A Stand Mixer Share icon

#90 For This Week I Made Regular Cheesecake With Two Different Drizzles: Dark Chocolate, And Salted Caramel Share icon

#91 Cake I Made For A Birthday Of A Relative That They Didn't Even Thank Me For 🫠 Share icon

#92 Got So Much Positive Feedback Share icon

#93 A Cake To Say Good Bye To Peach Season Share icon

#94 My First Swiss Roll! Share icon

#95 Wonky Patrick Star Cake - I’m So Proud! Share icon

