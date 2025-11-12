96 Gorgeous Baked Goods That Prove Some People Are Magicians In The Kitchen (New Pics)
If you’ve spent dozens of hours watching The Great British Bake Off, you might feel extremely confident in your ability to make a delicious cake. You understand how to pair complementary flavors and how to achieve the perfect fluffy texture. But another element of baking that only true experts can master is aesthetics.
A cake certainly doesn’t need to be stunning to be scrumptious. It's what's on the inside that counts! But if your strawberry loaf looks like an adorable field of flowers and mushrooms, you’re going to leave everyone’s jaw on the floor. We took a trip to the Baking subreddit and gathered some of their community's most impressive creations below. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will leave you simultaneously impressed and craving a slice of cake. And be sure to upvote the creations that you consider too beautiful to eat!
My Husband Asked For A Pb&j Birthday Cake, So I Made Him A Sandwich
I Had Thousands Of Sprinkles, A Pair Of Tweezers And A Dream. 22 Hours Later, Van Gogh's Starry Night Was Completed!
Cookie Monster Cake
The masterpieces on this list were clearly created with love and amazing attention to detail. But even if you’re someone who only makes muffins from box mixes or purchases birthday cakes from the grocery store, you might be able to take some inspiration from these photos.
The most important ingredient that truly makes something delicious and comforting is love. And if you take the time to spruce up those store-bought cupcakes or Betty Crocker muffins, your friends and family members will definitely be able to tell. Plus, practice makes perfect! The first time you pipe a cake, it might look like something that belongs on Netflix’s Nailed It! But with a bit more experience, you’ll be creating gorgeous cakes before you know it.
Happy Halloween! Made This Moody Animal Skeleton Cake To Celebrate
My Favourite Thing To Make Is Floral Cupcakes
Family Member Was Retiring From UPS So I Made Him This Cake. The Good News Is He's Still Speaking To Me
If you’re already an avid baker and can confidently make something that your friends will be salivating over, it might be time to venture into the world of decorative baking. You don’t have to start whipping up hyperrealistic cakes or loaves of focaccia that belong in an art museum. But if you want your cakes to catch the eye of everyone who encounters them, Sam at Sugar Spun Run has some tips.
First, let’s start with the basics. You might need to acquire some tools and gear, such as a nice cake platter, a cake leveler, a piping bag and piping tips. Sam also notes that three-layer cakes look nicer than those with only two tiers. But before you start stacking and frosting, make sure your cakes are level. This will make them even and balanced, so they don’t topple over.
We Made A Special Cupcake Board For A Special Birthday 💐
Made A Spongebob Themed Birthday Cake For My Brother 🎈🦀
My Birthday Cake. I Made For Myself
Sam also points out that it’s important to choose your frosting wisely when assembling a cake. For decorative cakes, it’s best to make a sturdy frosting that can easily be manipulated. It should spread without dragging crumbs around the cake, but you shouldn’t have to worry about it sliding off the sides.
It’s also a good idea to make more frosting than you think you’ll need, just in case. And before you get to decorating, spread a thin crumb coat on your cake. Then place the whole thing in the fridge or freezer for 20 minutes to let it set.
Daughter Asked For A Duck Birthday!
Dog Shaped Cake For Human Owner’s Birthday
I Made An Axolotl Tart
If you want to add an easy but stunning detail to the top of your cake, you can make a ganache drip. And after that’s set, it’s time to do some piping. You may want to pipe around the outside of the top of your cake, as well as the bottom edge. And if that doesn’t turn out perfectly, sprinkles will become your best friend!
My Wife Made A Wicked Cake For Our Son's Birthday Party And I Am Blown Away
My First Buttercream Flowers… Turned Into A “Smash” Cake
Throwback To My 24th Birthday When I Made My Own Cake
Now, if you want to start with cupcakes instead of a huge, three-tier cake, Whitney at Sugar & Sparrow has some simple decorating techniques that can quickly elevate your baking game. To create a gorgeous rosette, all you need to do is pipe a nice swirl. And if you want to pipe open stars, you can simply use a 4B piping tip to squeeze many tiny stars onto the top of your cupcakes.
So Many Shades Of Pink In Our Latest Bouquet Of Buttercream Flowers 💐
The Final 30 Cake! I Went With Both Colors To Give Guests More Options. It Was A Hit!!
This Time I Baked An Apple Pie 🍂
Another cute cupcake option is the “pom pom.” Whitney explains that this can be achieved by holding a 104 piping tip vertically and squiggling little lines all around the cupcake. And if you want ruffles, hold the same piping tip flat against the cupcake with the larger edge pointed towards the center of the cake. Move the tip slightly up and down in a circular motion around the cupcake. And keep repeating until you have gorgeous little ruffles!
Birthday Cake. For Me, By Me 😄
A Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party! 🧠
My Perfectly Sharp Edged And Iced Bunt Makes My Heart Happy! Reposting For Those I Offended. Please Take The Time To Read
OP"So for all of you who I offended with my poor wording I apologize. I couldn’t edit original post so I will try to rectify through the tears here. I do have OCD- been medicated for many years. I have been on disability for 4+ years due to a combo of HyperPOTS, hemiplegic migraines, anxiety, depression, and have other diagnosis such as hyperthyroidism, hypoglycemia, Barrett’s esophagus, ADD and more. These are not internet diagnoses. I have been formally diagnosed and see specialists regularly. Baking is NOT therapeutic for me. It stresses me BEYOND belief. I’m am overly paranoid and usually end up in bed for days afterwards due to the amount of stress I put on myself. I’m rarely excited about anything. I never look at my work and think “good job”. I see every crack and crumble that is out of place. I usually won’t even eat what I bake because I’ve stressed over it so much. " part 2 below
Cupcakes are great for decorating because, depending on what toppings you use, you can turn them into adorable animals or plants. For example, Oreos can be turned into precious little bats on top of your cupcakes. Meanwhile, some piping can turn your cupcakes into the cutest hedgehogs. And if you want a batch full of succulent cupcakes, all you need is some piping tools, food coloring and patience.
Made This For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday
Some Of The Flowers That Went Out This Week
Peach Blueberry Pie
Are you feeling inspired to elevate your baking game after scrolling through this list, pandas? We hope you appreciate all of the love and effort that went into creating these gorgeous baked goods. Keep upvoting the ones that stand out to you, and let us know in the comments below what the most impressive creation you've ever baked was.
Shortbread Bees 🐝
Beelishious! OP: "I saw a picture on Pinterest (included, last pic) of these cute little bee cookies and decided to make my own. I just used a basic shortbread recipe filled with a dark chocolate ganache and dipped the butts in melted chocolate 🐝" links to a site, but will bee hidden if linked to that. Even more pics on reddit, and even better ones!
Been Exclusively A Lurker, But I Was Super Proud Of My First Isomalt Attempt And Wanted To Share (Home/Hobby Baker)
Spent The Weekend Making 6 Dozen Floral Cupcakes!
Made And Gave Away Some Little Halloween Cakes 🧡
Simple Fruit Tart
Blueberry Crumble Cheesecake
Trust The Process Rat Cake
A Customer Liked The Kirby Cake So Much That I Made It Again
Swedish Princess Cake (Prinsesstårta) 🇸🇪
The Cake And The Inspo
Totoro Themed Cake For My Friends 2 Year Old Birthday
Axolotl Cake The Wife Made For Our Sons Birthday Tomorrow
He’s A Little On The Chubby Side…
Winnie Pooh Foccacia Art
They're Nothing Compared To Other Cakes/Cupcakes Posted In This Subreddit But I Love How My Cupcakes For A Beach Themed Shower Turned Out!
Vintage Swan Cake
Thought i’d show off this swan pavlova cake i did a couple days ago! It’s a chocolate espresso cake with belgian chocolate bourbon ganache, bourbon whipped cream, and vanilla bean swiss meringue buttercream! I think it’s my favorite i’ve ever done.
Blueberry Pie
Pb&j On (Short)bread 😄
Shortbread cookies with peanut butter frosting and homemade raspberry filling.
They were SO good. Im actually making another batch today because the first ones were devoured in less than a day 😄
I used 3 different recipes and just did my own thing. I dont mind linking the ones I used if anyone would like them.
Zodiac Cake For My Gemini Niece ♊️
Fondant Fancies Form The Great British Bake Off
We Made This Little Wedding Cake For A Small Ceremony For The Loveliest Couple
Breakup Cake For My Bestie
My Nephew Asked For A Switch Cake For His Birthday. Apparently I Misunderstood The Assignment. (Just Kidding, Had To Prank The Kid First.)
Made A 5 Layer Cake With An Hour Drive And No Game Plan
Pistachio Rose Cardamom Cake
My Ferrero Brulee Entremet I Made For My Partners Birthday
Post-Halloween Cupcakes
This Melted Candle Cake
I Only Bake For My Kids’ Birthdays—here’s My Attempt At The Very Hungry Caterpillar For My Daughter’s 4th!
Made An Effort For My Son's Birthday!
My Mom Was Famous For Her Pie Crust. I Learned Her Recipe And Entered The Local Fair Competition In Her Honor
Would You Consider This Too Much Buttercream Frosting?
Chocolate & Raspberry Cupcakes 🧁
Rate My Banana Pudding Presentation (Don’t Look Too Close At The Corners)
Cheesecake That Made My Friend Cry
One of my best friends is sleeping on my couch after escaping her ex. I wanted to make her 30th birthday special because it's been such a rough year for her. She said her grandma used to make a cherry cheesecake so I attempted to recreate it. Upon having the first bite, she burst into tears because it tasted exactly how her grandma used to make. The power of baking.