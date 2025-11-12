ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve spent dozens of hours watching The Great British Bake Off, you might feel extremely confident in your ability to make a delicious cake. You understand how to pair complementary flavors and how to achieve the perfect fluffy texture. But another element of baking that only true experts can master is aesthetics. 

A cake certainly doesn’t need to be stunning to be scrumptious. It's what's on the inside that counts! But if your strawberry loaf looks like an adorable field of flowers and mushrooms, you’re going to leave everyone’s jaw on the floor. We took a trip to the Baking subreddit and gathered some of their community's most impressive creations below. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will leave you simultaneously impressed and craving a slice of cake. And be sure to upvote the creations that you consider too beautiful to eat!

#1

My Husband Asked For A Pb&j Birthday Cake, So I Made Him A Sandwich

Close-up of delicious baked goods featuring peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made with homemade bread.

miscellaneousmao Report

    #2

    I Had Thousands Of Sprinkles, A Pair Of Tweezers And A Dream. 22 Hours Later, Van Gogh's Starry Night Was Completed!

    Baked goods designed to resemble Starry Night with detailed edible beads and icing on a wooden serving board.

    Barbi0za Report

    #3

    Cookie Monster Cake

    Blue furry-themed baked goods cake with large eyes and cookies, showcasing creative baked goods artistry.

    Chemical_Low8650 Report

    The masterpieces on this list were clearly created with love and amazing attention to detail. But even if you’re someone who only makes muffins from box mixes or purchases birthday cakes from the grocery store, you might be able to take some inspiration from these photos.

    The most important ingredient that truly makes something delicious and comforting is love. And if you take the time to spruce up those store-bought cupcakes or Betty Crocker muffins, your friends and family members will definitely be able to tell. Plus, practice makes perfect! The first time you pipe a cake, it might look like something that belongs on Netflix’s Nailed It! But with a bit more experience, you’ll be creating gorgeous cakes before you know it.

    #4

    Happy Halloween! Made This Moody Animal Skeleton Cake To Celebrate

    Dark gothic cake with skeleton cat and snake designs, decorated with red frosting roses, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    Veeeeezy Report

    #5

    My Favourite Thing To Make Is Floral Cupcakes

    Box of gorgeous baked goods with intricate floral frosting designs in pink, yellow, and white colors.

    Veeeeezy Report

    #6

    Family Member Was Retiring From UPS So I Made Him This Cake. The Good News Is He's Still Speaking To Me

    Realistic baked goods shaped like an Amazon package, showcasing gorgeous baked goods magic in the kitchen.

    iamnotchris Report

    If you’re already an avid baker and can confidently make something that your friends will be salivating over, it might be time to venture into the world of decorative baking. You don’t have to start whipping up hyperrealistic cakes or loaves of focaccia that belong in an art museum. But if you want your cakes to catch the eye of everyone who encounters them, Sam at Sugar Spun Run has some tips.

    First, let’s start with the basics. You might need to acquire some tools and gear, such as a nice cake platter, a cake leveler, a piping bag and piping tips. Sam also notes that three-layer cakes look nicer than those with only two tiers. But before you start stacking and frosting, make sure your cakes are level. This will make them even and balanced, so they don’t topple over. 
    #7

    We Made A Special Cupcake Board For A Special Birthday 💐

    Baked goods decorated with intricate flower designs in pink, purple, and white, showcasing gorgeous kitchen baking skills.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #8

    Made A Spongebob Themed Birthday Cake For My Brother 🎈🦀

    Birthday cake decorated with underwater-themed baked goods and blue frosting showing seashells and seaweed details.

    theguildsbook Report

    #9

    My Birthday Cake. I Made For Myself

    Marble glazed cake with pink macarons and decorative accents showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry on wooden surface.

    Tigrismacska Report

    Sam also points out that it’s important to choose your frosting wisely when assembling a cake. For decorative cakes, it’s best to make a sturdy frosting that can easily be manipulated. It should spread without dragging crumbs around the cake, but you shouldn’t have to worry about it sliding off the sides. 

    It’s also a good idea to make more frosting than you think you’ll need, just in case. And before you get to decorating, spread a thin crumb coat on your cake. Then place the whole thing in the fridge or freezer for 20 minutes to let it set.

    #10

    Daughter Asked For A Duck Birthday!

    Decorated baked goods cake with pond scene featuring ducks, lily pads, grass, and reeds, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    ReverendSpiderby Report

    #11

    Dog Shaped Cake For Human Owner’s Birthday

    3D dog-shaped cake made with intricate frosting details, showcasing stunning baked goods that look like real pets.

    Aggressive-Sundae885 Report

    #12

    I Made An Axolotl Tart

    Axolotl-themed baked goods with colorful icing and detailed lily pad decorations on a round wooden board.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    If you want to add an easy but stunning detail to the top of your cake, you can make a ganache drip. And after that’s set, it’s time to do some piping. You may want to pipe around the outside of the top of your cake, as well as the bottom edge. And if that doesn’t turn out perfectly, sprinkles will become your best friend!
    #13

    My Wife Made A Wicked Cake For Our Son's Birthday Party And I Am Blown Away

    Colorful birthday cake with pink and green icing, floral decorations, and dripping frosting showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    130tucker Report

    #14

    My First Buttercream Flowers… Turned Into A “Smash” Cake

    Decorated cake with pastel flowers and butterflies showcasing gorgeous baked goods and baking artistry.

    joylarkbaker Report

    #15

    Throwback To My 24th Birthday When I Made My Own Cake

    Rainbow layered baked goods birthday cake with pink and orange frosting, slice served on a plate on a bee-patterned blanket.

    picnes Report

    Now, if you want to start with cupcakes instead of a huge, three-tier cake, Whitney at Sugar & Sparrow has some simple decorating techniques that can quickly elevate your baking game. To create a gorgeous rosette, all you need to do is pipe a nice swirl. And if you want to pipe open stars, you can simply use a 4B piping tip to squeeze many tiny stars onto the top of your cupcakes.  
    #16

    So Many Shades Of Pink In Our Latest Bouquet Of Buttercream Flowers 💐🩷

    Intricately designed baked goods resembling a bouquet of pink and purple flowers, showcasing kitchen artistry.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #17

    The Final 30 Cake! I Went With Both Colors To Give Guests More Options. It Was A Hit!!

    Chocolate number cakes decorated with macarons, wafers, and piped frosting showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    wannabeginger Report

    #18

    This Time I Baked An Apple Pie 🍂

    Decorative baked goods featuring a bird design made from pie crust on a fruit-filled pie, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    Training_Stop1637 Report

    Another cute cupcake option is the “pom pom.” Whitney explains that this can be achieved by holding a 104 piping tip vertically and squiggling little lines all around the cupcake. And if you want ruffles, hold the same piping tip flat against the cupcake with the larger edge pointed towards the center of the cake. Move the tip slightly up and down in a circular motion around the cupcake. And keep repeating until you have gorgeous little ruffles!
    #19

    Birthday Cake. For Me, By Me 😄

    Blue frosted cake decorated with chocolate bunnies, strawberries, and white flowers on a gold cake stand, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #20

    A Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party! 🧠

    Realistic brain-shaped baked goods with glossy red syrup on a plate, showcasing creative and gorgeous baked goods skills.

    _spookygirl_ Report

    #21

    My Perfectly Sharp Edged And Iced Bunt Makes My Heart Happy! Reposting For Those I Offended. Please Take The Time To Read

    Bundt cake with white glaze drizzled on top, showcasing gorgeous baked goods with intricate design and texture.

    Significant-Class-26 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP"So for all of you who I offended with my poor wording I apologize. I couldn’t edit original post so I will try to rectify through the tears here. I do have OCD- been medicated for many years. I have been on disability for 4+ years due to a combo of HyperPOTS, hemiplegic migraines, anxiety, depression, and have other diagnosis such as hyperthyroidism, hypoglycemia, Barrett’s esophagus, ADD and more. These are not internet diagnoses. I have been formally diagnosed and see specialists regularly. Baking is NOT therapeutic for me. It stresses me BEYOND belief. I’m am overly paranoid and usually end up in bed for days afterwards due to the amount of stress I put on myself. I’m rarely excited about anything. I never look at my work and think “good job”. I see every crack and crumble that is out of place. I usually won’t even eat what I bake because I’ve stressed over it so much. " part 2 below

    Cupcakes are great for decorating because, depending on what toppings you use, you can turn them into adorable animals or plants. For example, Oreos can be turned into precious little bats on top of your cupcakes. Meanwhile, some piping can turn your cupcakes into the cutest hedgehogs. And if you want a batch full of succulent cupcakes, all you need is some piping tools, food coloring and patience. 
    #22

    Made This For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday

    Two-tiered cake with chocolate drip, whipped cream, cherries, and colorful sprinkles, surrounded by mini cupcakes, baked goods display.

    Louwheez81 Report

    #23

    Some Of The Flowers That Went Out This Week

    Assorted baked goods decorated as colorful, intricate flowers showcasing stunning baking artistry and design skills.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #24

    Peach Blueberry Pie

    Round baked pie with decorative crust and fruit filling, showcasing gorgeous baked goods with artistic kitchen skills.

    Cryrosa Report

    Are you feeling inspired to elevate your baking game after scrolling through this list, pandas? We hope you appreciate all of the love and effort that went into creating these gorgeous baked goods. Keep upvoting the ones that stand out to you, and let us know in the comments below what the most impressive creation you’ve ever baked was. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list with baked goods that are too gorgeous to eat, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Shortbread Bees 🐝

    Cute baked goods shaped like bees with smiling faces and chocolate filling, showcasing gorgeous baked goods creativity.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beelishious! OP: "I saw a picture on Pinterest (included, last pic) of these cute little bee cookies and decided to make my own. I just used a basic shortbread recipe filled with a dark chocolate ganache and dipped the butts in melted chocolate 🐝" links to a site, but will bee hidden if linked to that. Even more pics on reddit, and even better ones!

    #26

    Been Exclusively A Lurker, But I Was Super Proud Of My First Isomalt Attempt And Wanted To Share (Home/Hobby Baker)

    Charizard-themed cake with fiery red and orange baked goods decorations showcasing impressive baking skills.

    anxiety_octopus Report

    #27

    Spent The Weekend Making 6 Dozen Floral Cupcakes!

    Box of baked goods decorated with intricate frosting flowers in various shades of pink, cream, and green leaves.

    Veeeeezy Report

    #28

    Made And Gave Away Some Little Halloween Cakes 🧡

    Assorted Halloween-themed baked goods with colorful, detailed icing designs in individual takeaway containers.

    siyanxo Report

    #29

    Simple Fruit Tart

    Fruit tart topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and sliced nectarines showcasing gorgeous baked goods art.

    kimber100 Report

    #30

    Blueberry Crumble Cheesecake

    Blueberry crumb cake decorated with white frosting flowers and fresh blueberries showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #31

    Trust The Process Rat Cake

    Two images showing the process of creating a baked goods cake shaped and decorated like a realistic gray rat.

    cakerycat Report

    #32

    A Customer Liked The Kirby Cake So Much That I Made It Again

    Pink decorated birthday cake with intricate piping and a small figure, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    Jurassic-Box_ Report

    #33

    Swedish Princess Cake (Prinsesstårta) 🇸🇪

    Round baked good dusted with powdered sugar and topped with a pink frosting rose on a red plate on wood table.

    aquareyus Report

    #34

    The Cake And The Inspo

    Pink frosted cake decorated with colorful fruit-themed designs and matching plush fruit toys on a wooden table.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #35

    Totoro Themed Cake For My Friends 2 Year Old Birthday

    Green frosted cake decorated with Totoro figures and floral designs, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    ImDoingNothingToday4 Report

    #36

    Axolotl Cake The Wife Made For Our Sons Birthday Tomorrow

    Decorated blue baked goods cake with edible sea plants and a pink axolotl figure on top for an 11th birthday.

    DrawnGunslinger Report

    #37

    He’s A Little On The Chubby Side…

    Dinosaur-shaped baked goods showing before and after baking, highlighting creative and gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    Dino-baker Report

    #38

    Winnie Pooh Foccacia Art

    Baked focaccia bread decorated with vegetables forming a playful figure holding balloon-shaped tomatoes, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    tianadi Report

    #39

    They're Nothing Compared To Other Cakes/Cupcakes Posted In This Subreddit But I Love How My Cupcakes For A Beach Themed Shower Turned Out!

    Cupcakes with blue frosting and seashell decorations, showcasing gorgeous baked goods with creative kitchen designs.

    goudadaysir Report

    #40

    Vintage Swan Cake

    Decorated square cake with intricate piped frosting and meringue swan toppers showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    Thought i’d show off this swan pavlova cake i did a couple days ago! It’s a chocolate espresso cake with belgian chocolate bourbon ganache, bourbon whipped cream, and vanilla bean swiss meringue buttercream! I think it’s my favorite i’ve ever done.

    toriestell Report

    #41

    Blueberry Pie

    Elegant baked goods featuring a spiral white frosting cake with blueberries and mint leaves on a glass plate.

    Echte_Herrin Report

    #42

    Pb&j On (Short)bread 😄

    Stacked sandwich cookies with jam filling on a white plate, showcasing gorgeous baked goods with creative kitchen magic.

    Shortbread cookies with peanut butter frosting and homemade raspberry filling.
    They were SO good. Im actually making another batch today because the first ones were devoured in less than a day 😄
    I used 3 different recipes and just did my own thing. I dont mind linking the ones I used if anyone would like them.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #43

    Zodiac Cake For My Gemini Niece ♊️

    Decorated baked goods with celestial designs featuring clouds, stars, moon, and sun on a vibrant blue background.

    ladymo0n Report

    #44

    Fondant Fancies Form The Great British Bake Off

    Red and white glazed baked goods with creamy filling and fruit center arranged on a white tray, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    nataloodle Report

    #45

    We Made This Little Wedding Cake For A Small Ceremony For The Loveliest Couple

    Tall white cake decorated with colorful floral piping and butterfly designs, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #46

    Breakup Cake For My Bestie

    Rectangular homemade baked goods with white frosting, colorful sprinkles, and red icing text in a glass dish on a wooden surface.

    Prestigious_Media_19 Report

    #47

    My Nephew Asked For A Switch Cake For His Birthday. Apparently I Misunderstood The Assignment. (Just Kidding, Had To Prank The Kid First.)

    Colorful baked goods cake shaped like a Nintendo Switch with Mario image celebrating a 12th birthday.

    PuzzleheadedOccasion Report

    #48

    Made A 5 Layer Cake With An Hour Drive And No Game Plan

    Pink and white ombre cake with rosette frosting being carefully transported in a bucket to prevent damage baked goods magic

    610fishtown Report

    #49

    Pistachio Rose Cardamom Cake

    Bundt cake with pink glaze, pistachios, and dried rose buds on a clear glass plate showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    Crazy_Slice Report

    #50

    My Ferrero Brulee Entremet I Made For My Partners Birthday

    Glossy chocolate-covered baked good topped with crumbs, nuts, and caramel pieces, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    makemebad04 Report

    #51

    Post-Halloween Cupcakes

    Chocolate cupcakes with raspberries and edible skull decorations, showcasing gorgeous baked goods with creative kitchen artistry.

    Infinite-Pudding8338 Report

    #52

    This Melted Candle Cake

    Hand holding a gorgeous baked goods cake with white frosting and yellow flower decorations against a stone wall background.

    Jurassic-Box_ Report

    #53

    I Only Bake For My Kids’ Birthdays—here’s My Attempt At The Very Hungry Caterpillar For My Daughter’s 4th!

    Brightly colored baked goods shaped like a caterpillar with green and red icing, showcasing creative baking skills.

    vicmpen Report

    #54

    Made An Effort For My Son's Birthday!

    Three-layer baked goods cake with chocolate, pink and vanilla layers, topped with strawberries and cream dollops.

    SacredandBound_ Report

    #55

    My Mom Was Famous For Her Pie Crust. I Learned Her Recipe And Entered The Local Fair Competition In Her Honor

    Two homemade baked goods on a stove, including a decorated pumpkin pie and a leaf-topped fruit pie.

    tu-BROOKE-ulosis Report

    #56

    Would You Consider This Too Much Buttercream Frosting?

    Heart-shaped pink birthday cake decorated with piped frosting and floral accents, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    MrsRainey Report

    #57

    Chocolate & Raspberry Cupcakes 🧁

    Seven chocolate cupcakes with pink frosting and raspberries on top, showcasing gorgeous baked goods on a white plate.

    lilcherrybun Report

    #58

    Rate My Banana Pudding Presentation (Don’t Look Too Close At The Corners)

    Baked goods arranged with chess piece designs on biscuits in a white baking dish on a wooden table.

    jnadols1 Report

    #59

    Cheesecake That Made My Friend Cry

    Cherry-topped baked goods on a black plate showcasing the glossy, vibrant fruit topping on a rustic wooden table.

    One of my best friends is sleeping on my couch after escaping her ex. I wanted to make her 30th birthday special because it's been such a rough year for her. She said her grandma used to make a cherry cheesecake so I attempted to recreate it. Upon having the first bite, she burst into tears because it tasted exactly how her grandma used to make. The power of baking.

    trinketsgoblin Report

    #60

    *legitimately* My First Time

    Hand holding a chocolate macaron showcasing one of the gorgeous baked goods made by kitchen magicians.

    sa1031 Report

    #61

    Made For My Niece’s 4th Birthday

    Pink and purple frosted cake decorated with edible butterflies and pearls, showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry.

    HFAGT1829 Report

    #62

    Seaside Memories On A Cake - For My Husband's Birthday!!

    Ocean-themed birthday cake with seashell decorations showcasing gorgeous baked goods artistry and kitchen magic skills.

    bummble_bee_1227 Report

    #63

    First Timer !!

    Colorful baked goods shaped like an Instagram logo decorated with intricate pastel swirls and gold sprinkles on a white board.

    mavgoosebros Report

    #64

    Cat Cake For My Coworkers Birthday. Also Included Her Cats Pictured As A Reference

    Cat-shaped baked goods cake inspired by sleeping cats, showcasing creative and gorgeous baked goods art.

    Total-Music-8924 Report

    #65

    Made My Own Wedding Cake

    Long rectangular baked goods decorated with fresh berries, fruit, and Halloween-themed cake toppers on a table display.

    nobleland_mermaid Report

    #66

    Confetti Cake For My Husband’s Birthday 🥳

    Layered confetti cake with white frosting and colorful sprinkles, showcasing gorgeous baked goods and baking skills.

    esztib Report

    #67

    I Tried To Make Pop Tarts But They Look Like Toaster Strudels

    Plate of gorgeous baked goods topped with pink icing and colorful sprinkles, showcasing creative kitchen magic.

    throwaway-16378 Report

    I Wanted To Decorate My Cheesecake In An Unusual Way. Here's What I Came Up With

    Chocolate baked good topped with blueberries, red currants, peach slices, and fresh mint leaves on a wooden table.

    littlewolf2023 Report

    #69

    First Time Making A Lemon Tart

    Lemon tart garnished with fresh mint, lemon slices, and white star-shaped sprinkles on a wooden surface.

    BenjaSmith Report

    #70

    Strawberry Lobster Cake, Perfect For Summer !

    Round cake decorated with whipped cream and arranged sliced strawberries resembling a lobster, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    iconmade Report

    #71

    Cake For My Son’s Birthday

    Creative baked goods shaped like a dog face with frosting, cookie crumbs, and candy on a red plate.

    drppr_ Report

    One Of My Very Best Friends Is Celebrating 3 Years Of Sobriety And Asked Me To Make Her A Cookies And Cream Cake

    Heart-shaped cookies and cream cake with white frosting border and 3 years written on top, showcasing baked goods artistry.

    disbeauregarde Report

    #73

    Made A Food Coma Unicorn Cake For My Coworkers Birthday But It Came Out So Messy 😭

    Colorful baked goods featuring a decorated unicorn cake with pastel frosting and sprinkles, showcasing kitchen baking magic.

    NeonCupcakeSigns Report

    #74

    Judges, I Present To You Churro Cheesecake Donuts From Scratch

    Plate of homemade baked goods filled with cream, sprinkled with sugar, on a kitchen countertop showcasing gorgeous baked treats.

    OperaGhostAD Report

    #75

    Dad's First Try At Piping. My 5-Y.o. Wanted A Rainbow, I Gave Her A Rainbow

    Rainbow decorated cake with colorful frosting, showcasing gorgeous baked goods and impressive kitchen baking skills.

    GooGooMukk Report

    Yummy Biscuits I Made :d

    Unbaked and baked decorative cookies with intricate floral patterns showcasing gorgeous baked goods craftsmanship.

    Rozzah000 Report

    #77

    Made These Insane S’mores Cookies With A Graham Cracker Bottom

    Baked goods featuring chocolate chip cookies with marshmallows and graham cracker s’mores on a baking tray.

    Sweet-Ad-1611 Report

    #78

    Lemon, Raspberry, And Poppyseed Cake I Made For My Partners Birthday!🍰🍓

    Two-layer baked cake decorated with whipped cream, strawberries, and small red mushroom-shaped toppings on a silver board.

    nels2812 Report

    #79

    Hands Down The Best Chocolate Cake I’ve Ever Made - Aka “Bruce”

    Slice of rich chocolate cake with smooth frosting on a white plate beside the rest of the baked goods on a wooden surface.

    SmishKittens Report

    #80

    Husband's Birthday Cake

    Chocolate drip cake topped with fresh raspberries, chocolate frosting swirls, and decorated with macarons on a wooden cake stand.

    OkRepresentative4740 Report

    #81

    Fun Cupcakes 🎪

    Cupcakes with detailed frosting, colorful sprinkles, and baked goods shaped like animals and popcorn in a clear container.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #82

    I’m Two Year‘S Sober Tomorrow

    Chocolate drip cake with piped frosting and chocolate decorations on a white plate showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    Entire_Record131 Report

    #83

    Chocolate Cake

    Chocolate cake with piped frosting, chocolate chips, and glossy ganache drip, showcasing gorgeous baked goods perfection.

    Louwheez81 Report

    #84

    I Work At A Donut Shop And We Sell Enormous Cinnamon Rolls. I Made These Bad Boys Today!

    Freshly baked cinnamon rolls arranged in a tray with one roll topped with creamy frosting, showcasing gorgeous baked goods.

    PrincessDab Report

    #85

    Shortbread Mooncakes Made From Scratch By Hand

    Box of golden baked goods arranged neatly in clear trays, showcasing beautiful detailed patterns and textures on each pastry.

    secret_dumpling Report

    #86

    Pistachio Cheesecake 😍

    Close-up of a gorgeous baked good featuring creamy pistachio topping and crushed nuts on a golden crust.

    shecutebb Report

    #87

    I Present: Banana Pudding Cake!

    Banana pudding layered cake with vanilla wafers and whipped frosting, showcasing gorgeous baked goods in a home kitchen setting.

    LadyPanda08 Report

    #88

    Lemon Poppy Seed Cake With Raspberry And Lemon Glaze

    Close-up of a slice of baked goods with raspberry glaze and fresh raspberries, showcasing delicious homemade baked goods.

    Better-Company-4296 Report

    #89

    Thought To Myself “Wow I Could Really Use A Peanut Butter Cookie” And Then I Remembered That I’m An Adult With Free Will And A Stand Mixer

    Close-up of gorgeous baked goods with peanut butter cookies topped with melted chocolate on a cooling rack in the kitchen.

    colonelkorn12 Report

    #90

    For This Week I Made Regular Cheesecake With Two Different Drizzles: Dark Chocolate, And Salted Caramel

    Slices of cheesecake with caramel and chocolate drizzle showcasing gorgeous baked goods and dessert artistry.

    pineappleyard Report

    #91

    Cake I Made For A Birthday Of A Relative That They Didn't Even Thank Me For 🫠

    Round baked cake with white frosting, decorated with fresh blueberries and mint leaves on a pink tray.

    3ndler Report

    #92

    Got So Much Positive Feedback

    Chocolate frosted cake with smooth swirled icing on a white plate, showcasing gorgeous baked goods craftsmanship.

    sermerlin Report

    #93

    A Cake To Say Good Bye To Peach Season

    Layered peach cake with creamy filling and fresh peach slices, showcasing beautiful baked goods in a kitchen setting.

    celgod Report

    #94

    My First Swiss Roll!

    My First Swiss Roll!

    Puzzleheaded_Fig6314 Report

    #95

    Wonky Patrick Star Cake - I’m So Proud!

    Pink character-shaped cake with green and purple icing decorations on top of a round white frosted baked good.

    Designer-Donut-4955 Report

    #96

    My First Cake!

    Yellow bundt cake with chocolate filling oozing out, topped with glossy yellow frosting and chocolate sprinkles on wooden plate.

    limabeanny Report

