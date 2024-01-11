State Of Mind: A Photo Project On Environment, Society, And Sustainability (9 Pics)
I created a series of images depicting personal states and societal issues. It is a colorful collection, almost resembling warning signs. The series incorporates satire and criticism of contemporary situations such as war, artificial intelligence, food, and social networks.
Consistently, the series features the same Styrofoam bust, painted consecutively for each photo, alongside colored cardboard and other recycled elements. This photographic work reflects environmental, social, and sustainable concerns simultaneously.
