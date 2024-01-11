ADVERTISEMENT

I created a series of images depicting personal states and societal issues. It is a colorful collection, almost resembling warning signs. The series incorporates satire and criticism of contemporary situations such as war, artificial intelligence, food, and social networks.

Consistently, the series features the same Styrofoam bust, painted consecutively for each photo, alongside colored cardboard and other recycled elements. This photographic work reflects environmental, social, and sustainable concerns simultaneously.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Losing My Ideas

Losing My Ideas

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Ai

Ai

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#3

No To Nuclear

No To Nuclear

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Barbie World?

Barbie World?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Peace?

Peace?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Emoji Effect

Emoji Effect

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Vegan

Vegan

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Spicy Feelings

Spicy Feelings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The % Of Music

The % Of Music

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Antonio Coelho
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!