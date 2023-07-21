Have you ever made something with your own hands? It's truly amazing how special that thing becomes. All the effort and even some failures along the way make it even more meaningful. Whether it's a ceramic plant pot, hand-knit gloves, a pair of socks, or any other DIY creation, each one is a labor of love.

The subreddit called "Something I Made" celebrates people's creativity by sharing their various works. We've gathered some of the most beautiful and creative DIY projects for you to enjoy. As you scroll, feel free to upvote your favorites. And don't forget to check out our previous posts (here, here and here) with more inspiring creations from "Something I Made." Let's celebrate the joy of making things with our own hands!

#1

I Made These Tiny Baby Turtles Hatching In A Bottle

I Made These Tiny Baby Turtles Hatching In A Bottle

VeeCrafts Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
1 hour ago

Beautiful work! I would gladly pay you to have this

#2

Embroidery + Watercolor

Embroidery + Watercolor

rebordacao Report

#3

A Custom Needle Felted Dog I Made!

A Custom Needle Felted Dog I Made!

TwoFeltedFox Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
1 hour ago

I’d like to adopt this dog please ❤️

Something I Made” was created in 2009 and has captured the hearts of over 2.9 million people worldwide! Among its many admirers are Karla and Fabricio, a Brazilian couple who decided to leave their regular full-time jobs to start the Rebordação project in Lisbon, Portugal. They create modern and unapologetic embroideries, and one of their pieces made it onto this list! You can also find Rebordação's work featured on Bored Panda - check them out by clicking here and here.

We got in touch with the artists to learn all about embroidery and the inspiration behind their beautiful work. Keep scrolling to read the full interview!
#4

I Made This Forest Spirit

I Made This Forest Spirit

Nadya36 Report

#5

I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

COPPERTISTWU Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I’d like to have this snake in my house

#6

Pretty Stoked On This Mandala Tie Dye I Made!

Pretty Stoked On This Mandala Tie Dye I Made!

49th_vibration_dyes Report

Lou
Lou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Man, your shirt is on acid!

“Embroidery is common in our homeland, and we both learned the basics as kids,” Karla and Fabricio shared. “We have always been passionate about this art form. When we started this project (Rebordação), our goal was to avoid traditional ‘grandma’ motifs like flowers and nature scenes. Right from the beginning, we aimed to embroider fun, subversive, and thought-provoking pieces, using irony and sarcasm to express our perspectives.”
#7

My Wife Made An Amazing Cake For Our Son's Third Birthday

My Wife Made An Amazing Cake For Our Son's Third Birthday

ChrisChalms Report

#8

Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year

Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year

SnowyBrookStudios Report

#9

I Made A "Robot" Puppy

I Made A "Robot" Puppy

eyecarrumba Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It barks 3 times to activate the click

If you take a look at Rebordação’s embroideries, you'll see that they’re unlike the usual grandma-style ornaments. Their creations are truly unique and stand out with a special touch of creativity. The artists shared that their inspiration mainly comes from the 'daily dramas,' which they find to be relatable to many people. “We also draw a lot of inspiration from pop culture, memes, and political cartoons,” Karla and Fabricio added.
#10

I Am A Pet Portrait Artist

I Am A Pet Portrait Artist

Polar_Bear_Online Report

MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is your information?! I need Keegan's painting!!!

#11

I Made A Spider Brooch

I Made A Spider Brooch

SashaShelest Report

#12

Blueberry Cheesecake!!!!

Blueberry Cheesecake!!!!

skylerraleigh Report

Aqsa Azam
Aqsa Azam
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Thought it was real for a second

While Rebordação’s embroideries are unconventional, the artists are trying to strike a balance between preserving traditional embroidery techniques and incorporating innovative ideas into their work. They do so by embracing experimentation without disregarding the timeless lessons of classic embroidery. “While we may incorporate techniques like watercolors into our pieces, our goal is for our art to be recognized as embroidery with a modern twist, not simply as 'something' with embroidery elements.”
#13

A Rope I Made Of Daffodil Leaves

A Rope I Made Of Daffodil Leaves

walkinglantern Report

#14

I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit

I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit

soulartes Report

#15

These Are The Dragons I Crochet. What Color Should I Use To Make New Dragons?

These Are The Dragons I Crochet. What Color Should I Use To Make New Dragons?

TinyMiniToys Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago

Every colour available!

Embroidery is an ancient craft that still matters a lot today. According to Rebordação, it holds a unique significance in today's world. “Embroidery stands out due to its unique medium. The time and attention to detail give more significance to the message or art we want to convey. For instance, we feel that an embroidered phrase carries more 'weight' than a printed one.” As for the future, the artists are confident that this art form will endure. “We see more people taking up embroidery, and other artists incorporating it into mixed media pieces. In a world where everyone seeks speed and immediacy, embroidery offers a breath of fresh air, a moment to slow down and say, ‘Wait, let me take my time.’”
#16

I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

ZetaMakesThings Report

#17

What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details

What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details

ProfessionNo4436 Report

#18

Hand Embroidered Hat That I've Made

Hand Embroidered Hat That I've Made

kmartyparty Report

Aqsa Azam
Aqsa Azam
Community Member
51 minutes ago

This makes me want to get back into embroidery

For those who want to start embroidering, Karla and Fabricio have some advice for you! “Get familiar with the materials and first learn the backstitch. This stitch is simple and highly versatile, allowing you to create various things, which is extremely motivating for beginners. And remember, you're not a robot or a machine; imperfections are what make each handmade work unique.”

Take a look at Rebordação's beautiful handmade embroideries on Instagram! If you love their captivating creations and want to have one (or more) for yourself, good news! You can buy them on Etsy!
#19

I Made This Crown From Paper For A Hat Party!

I Made This Crown From Paper For A Hat Party!

9bombs Report

#20

I Made A Top For My Sister In Law For Christmas And I Hope She Loves It. What Do Y’all Think?

I Made A Top For My Sister In Law For Christmas And I Hope She Loves It. What Do Y'all Think?

itsdestinfool Report

#21

Small Ballpen Drawings By Me

Small Ballpen Drawings By Me

UnusualSandwich7802 Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
36 minutes ago

This is beyond impressive, I couldn’t even draw a stick figure without messing up

#22

My Stained Glass Earrings. This Is Real Small Stained Glass

My Stained Glass Earrings. This Is Real Small Stained Glass

InnaCrystalEar Report

#23

I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel

I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel

samanamana Report

#24

A Whale Mosaic I Made With Shells & Sea Glass My Kids Collected For Me

A Whale Mosaic I Made With Shells & Sea Glass My Kids Collected For Me

thatfiveohsixlife Report

#25

Just Finished This Crochet Bag

Just Finished This Crochet Bag

Cat_Crochet Report

#26

Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently

Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently

clintseed Report

#27

Hand Embroidered Octopus Bag Made By Me. Completely Handmade, Including Sewing The Bag

Hand Embroidered Octopus Bag Made By Me. Completely Handmade, Including Sewing The Bag

ILWDolls Report

#28

I Made Tiny Stained Glass Wet Floor Signs

I Made Tiny Stained Glass Wet Floor Signs

childishchorizo Report

#29

Hi! I Made A Leather Corset Belt With Labradorite Inlay!

Hi! I Made A Leather Corset Belt With Labradorite Inlay!

hakunamamerel Report

Steal
Steal
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Stunning. Well done! 👍👍

#30

Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay

Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay

fairyclay_88 Report

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
1 hour ago

They remind me of the orange candies from my childhood.

#31

What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?

What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?

burkeymonster Report

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love the quirkiness, well done.

#32

Do You Think People Need Miniature Crocheted Toys?

Do You Think People Need Miniature Crocheted Toys?

minikrohi Report

#33

Made An Epoxy Resin Coca-Cola Fake Spill

Made An Epoxy Resin Coca-Cola Fake Spill

hunni93 Report

#34

I Made This Cemetery Gate From Insulation Foam, Plastic Skeletons, Spray Foam, And Paint

I Made This Cemetery Gate From Insulation Foam, Plastic Skeletons, Spray Foam, And Paint

UptonDide Report

#35

An Oil Painting Painted By Me

An Oil Painting Painted By Me

Emptyhandedpain-ter Report

#36

I Made This 16”x20” Acrylic Painting Recently. I Spent An Inordinate Amount Of Time On It But I’m Happy With The Outcome

I Made This 16"x20" Acrylic Painting Recently. I Spent An Inordinate Amount Of Time On It But I'm Happy With The Outcome

Double_O_Steven Report

#37

Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry

Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry

Rushsculpture Report

H05
H05
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Incredible detail

#38

I Knitted Sunset

I Knitted Sunset

soulartes Report

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would love to wear this!

#39

Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing

Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing

TheCurlyPower Report

Yibo Wang
Yibo Wang
Community Member
55 minutes ago

NOOOOO this unlocks everything man!

#40

How About This?

How About This?

FeltHerbs Report

#41

I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats

I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats

RadicalFaces Report

#42

I Made Some Lino Prints Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts

I Made Some Lino Prints Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts

spearmintjoe Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited)

Im here for the chicken🤘

#43

The Stained Glass Lamp Is Made By Me

The Stained Glass Lamp Is Made By Me

Coppershop Report

#44

I Made Elaine's Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It

I Made Elaine's Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It

markhizio Report

#45

A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin

A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin

anicirl Report

#46

A Magnet I Made

A Magnet I Made

tradstickydesign Report

#47

Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

Fimica Report

#48

I Sketched My Fiancé Cooking

I Sketched My Fiancé Cooking

thatsprettylitbro Report

Community Member
52 minutes ago

He looks like he's concentrating so hard it looks like the artist really loves him

#49

Pizza Slice I Made For My Brother For Xmas. Just Needs A Hanger And Some Polish!

Pizza Slice I Made For My Brother For Xmas. Just Needs A Hanger And Some Polish!

welcome2spooksville Report

#50

I Made These Miniature English Cooked Breakfasts Out Of Polymer Clay

I Made These Miniature English Cooked Breakfasts Out Of Polymer Clay

Molassiver Report

Carries
Carries
Community Member
1 minute ago

I kind of want these as earrings

#51

Melted Scrap Glass Swirly Coasters

Melted Scrap Glass Swirly Coasters

zeewesty Report

#52

I Sculpted This Bulldog Out Of Mashed Potatoes

I Sculpted This Bulldog Out Of Mashed Potatoes

JessiicaaAnn Report

#53

Made This For A Client And He Loved It

Made This For A Client And He Loved It

Intelligent-Guest-96 Report

Aqsa Azam
Aqsa Azam
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Oh my. Lovely! I love the color!

#54

One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months

One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months

Sylvadragon Report

#55

I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

Neneandplants Report

Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mmmm bacon..looks very cool

#56

Saxophone Lamps I Make

Saxophone Lamps I Make

cant-think-of-anythi Report

