56 Times People Made Something Really Cool And Just Had To Share It In This Online Group (New Pics)
Have you ever made something with your own hands? It's truly amazing how special that thing becomes. All the effort and even some failures along the way make it even more meaningful. Whether it's a ceramic plant pot, hand-knit gloves, a pair of socks, or any other DIY creation, each one is a labor of love.
The subreddit called "Something I Made" celebrates people's creativity by sharing their various works. We've gathered some of the most beautiful and creative DIY projects for you to enjoy. As you scroll, feel free to upvote your favorites. And don't forget to check out our previous posts (here, here and here) with more inspiring creations from "Something I Made." Let's celebrate the joy of making things with our own hands!
I Made These Tiny Baby Turtles Hatching In A Bottle
Embroidery + Watercolor
A Custom Needle Felted Dog I Made!
“Something I Made” was created in 2009 and has captured the hearts of over 2.9 million people worldwide! Among its many admirers are Karla and Fabricio, a Brazilian couple who decided to leave their regular full-time jobs to start the Rebordação project in Lisbon, Portugal. They create modern and unapologetic embroideries, and one of their pieces made it onto this list! You can also find Rebordação's work featured on Bored Panda - check them out by clicking here and here.
We got in touch with the artists to learn all about embroidery and the inspiration behind their beautiful work. Keep scrolling to read the full interview!
I Made This Forest Spirit
I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder
Pretty Stoked On This Mandala Tie Dye I Made!
“Embroidery is common in our homeland, and we both learned the basics as kids,” Karla and Fabricio shared. “We have always been passionate about this art form. When we started this project (Rebordação), our goal was to avoid traditional ‘grandma’ motifs like flowers and nature scenes. Right from the beginning, we aimed to embroider fun, subversive, and thought-provoking pieces, using irony and sarcasm to express our perspectives.”
My Wife Made An Amazing Cake For Our Son's Third Birthday
Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year
I Made A "Robot" Puppy
If you take a look at Rebordação’s embroideries, you'll see that they’re unlike the usual grandma-style ornaments. Their creations are truly unique and stand out with a special touch of creativity. The artists shared that their inspiration mainly comes from the 'daily dramas,' which they find to be relatable to many people. “We also draw a lot of inspiration from pop culture, memes, and political cartoons,” Karla and Fabricio added.
I Am A Pet Portrait Artist
I Made A Spider Brooch
Blueberry Cheesecake!!!!
While Rebordação’s embroideries are unconventional, the artists are trying to strike a balance between preserving traditional embroidery techniques and incorporating innovative ideas into their work. They do so by embracing experimentation without disregarding the timeless lessons of classic embroidery. “While we may incorporate techniques like watercolors into our pieces, our goal is for our art to be recognized as embroidery with a modern twist, not simply as 'something' with embroidery elements.”
A Rope I Made Of Daffodil Leaves
I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit
These Are The Dragons I Crochet. What Color Should I Use To Make New Dragons?
Embroidery is an ancient craft that still matters a lot today. According to Rebordação, it holds a unique significance in today's world. “Embroidery stands out due to its unique medium. The time and attention to detail give more significance to the message or art we want to convey. For instance, we feel that an embroidered phrase carries more 'weight' than a printed one.” As for the future, the artists are confident that this art form will endure. “We see more people taking up embroidery, and other artists incorporating it into mixed media pieces. In a world where everyone seeks speed and immediacy, embroidery offers a breath of fresh air, a moment to slow down and say, ‘Wait, let me take my time.’”
I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)
What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details
Hand Embroidered Hat That I've Made
For those who want to start embroidering, Karla and Fabricio have some advice for you! “Get familiar with the materials and first learn the backstitch. This stitch is simple and highly versatile, allowing you to create various things, which is extremely motivating for beginners. And remember, you're not a robot or a machine; imperfections are what make each handmade work unique.”
Take a look at Rebordação's beautiful handmade embroideries on Instagram! If you love their captivating creations and want to have one (or more) for yourself, good news! You can buy them on Etsy!
I love these sorts of articles. Makes me despair because I can't make stuff like this but also gives me joy because there are cool people making cool things out there.
