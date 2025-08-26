Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That’s Called Parenting”: Snoop Dogg Slams LGBTQ+ Representation In Kids’ Films, Sparks Outrage
Snoop Dogg speaking in an interview, reacting to LGBTQ+ representation in kids films, sparking public outrage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“That’s Called Parenting”: Snoop Dogg Slams LGBTQ+ Representation In Kids’ Films, Sparks Outrage

Snoop Dogg claimed he’s no longer comfortable going to the movies because he’s afraid his grandkids will ask questions about LGBTQ+ characters.

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” said the 53-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr.

His blunt and seemingly insensitive comments triggered widespread fury online.

    Snoop Dogg voiced his issue with the increasing number of LGBTQ+ characters onscreen

    Snoop Dogg wearing blue jacket and sunglasses, sparking outrage over LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films.

    Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

    Highlights
    • Snoop Dogg said he had issues with the increasing number of LGBTQ+ characters onscreen.
    • “I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” said the 53-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr.
    • His comments came after a situation with his grandchild left him feeling awkward.
    • Netizens slammed him and said handling LGBTQ+ topics with his grandchildren is an important part of raising a family.

    During a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper spoke about how a question from his grandson made him feel awkward while watching the Pixar movie Lightyear.

    “What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” he said about LGBTQ+ characters.

    Animated character in a space helmet from a kids’ film, highlighting LGBTQ+ representation and parenting debates.

    Image credits: Pixar

    The 2022 film Lightyear, a spinoff of the Toy Story series, featured one of Disney and Pixar’s most prominent LGBTQ+ couples. It was also their first movie to depict a same-gender kiss.

    But Snoop didn’t seem to care about the milestones and wasn’t happy about his grandson’s curiosity over how two lesbians could have a child.

    “How she have a baby with a woman?” Snoop recalled his grandchild asking 

    Snoop Dogg with family at event, highlighting parenting and sparking discussion on LGBTQ+ representation in kids films.

    Image credits: chocfactoryhq

    “Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” he recalled

    “Oh sh**, I didn’t come in for this sh**. I just came to watch the go***** movie. Hey man, watch the movie. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby?”

    The 2022 film Lightyear was Disney and Pixar’s first film with a same-gender kiss

    Animated scene of a family moment in a kids film highlighting LGBTQ+ representation and parenting themes.

    Image credits: Pixar

    The Young, Wild & Free rapper claimed filmmakers are “throwing him” in difficult situations with their LGBTQ+ characters.

    “I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of sh** that I don’t have an answer for,” he lamented.

    The rapper seemingly had an issue with showing LGBTQ+ characters to children 

    Snoop Dogg speaking in an interview, reacting to LGBTQ+ representation in kids films causing public outrage.

    Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

    Comment from Ifekitan Akinbayode Olorunyomi discussing Snoop Dogg's reaction to LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films.

    “It threw me for a loop,” he continued “…These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

    The film Lightyear narrates the backstory of the beloved spaceman figurine from the Toy Story films.

    Buzz Lightyear’s best friend in the film is Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), a lesbian character who marries and raises a child with her partner Kiko.

    Alisha and Kiko share a kiss in the movie, marking the first time a same-gender smooch was shown in a Pixar animated feature film.

    Snoop Dogg discussing parenting and LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films during a podcast interview on a blue couch.

    Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

    The kiss was initially cut from the film amid backlash, but after Disney and Pixar employees criticized the censorship of LGBTQIA+ content, the scene was restored.

    Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear’s character, said people who had an issue with the kiss were “idiots.”

    “The real truth is those people are idiots,” he told Reuters Television in a June 2022 interview.

    “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before,” he continued. “But those people d** off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

    The music icon previously said he doesn’t have a problem with “gay people” but claimed they have no place in rap music 

    @its.giving.podcast Disney exposes kids to things they now question Stand on what you said even when people try to misunderstand you! @snoopdogg Now, this is not an attack on anyone… But we do have to acknowledge that times are different! We are in a time where children are exposed to so many things that create questions some of us may not have the answers to… Snoop shares one of those experiences with one of his grand babies Let us know what it’s giving in the comments 👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽 #itsgivingpidcast#itsgiving#snoopdogg#disneymovies#questionsthatneedanswers♬ original sound – It’s Giving

    The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, who claimed he worked as a pimp in the past, has spoken about homosexuality in previous interviews.

    While he said he has no problem with gay people, he claimed they had no place in rap music.

    Snoop shares sons Corde, and Cordell and daughter Cori with wife Shante Broadus and has son Julian from a previous relationship

    Snoop Dogg with friends posing casually outdoors, related to controversy over LGBTQ+ representation in kids films and parenting debate.

    Image credits: bosslady_ent

    Comment from a social media user discussing LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films amid Snoop Dogg’s controversial remarks.

    “I don’t have a problem with gay people. I got some gay homies,” he told The Guardian back in 2013.

    After looking around the room and laughing, he continued: “Yeah, for real. People who were gay used to get beat up. It was cool to beat up on gay people back then.”

    Snoop Dogg with children at a sports arena amid discussion of LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films sparking controversy.

    Image credits: bosslady_ent

    Comment from Douglas Fisher reacting to LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films sparking debate on parenting views.

    He said “gay is a way of life” in the ’90s and 2000s, and called gay people “regular people with jobs.”

    “Now they are accepted, not classified. They just went through the same things we went through as black,” he added.

    At the time, he was asked whether Frank Ocean coming out could pave the way for more rappers to openly embrace their sexuality.

    Snoop Dogg sitting with a dog wearing matching purple outfits, related to LGBTQ+ representation in kids films controversy.

    Image credits: snoopdogg

    “Frank Ocean ain’t no rapper. He’s a singer. It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable because rap is so masculine,” Snoop told the outlet.

    “It’s like a football team,” he added. “You can’t be in a locker room full of mother****ing tough-a** dudes, then all of a sudden say, ‘Hey, man, I like you.’ You know, that’s going to be tough.”

    Snoop Dogg speaking during a podcast, expressing opinions on LGBTQ+ representation in kids films and parenting concerns.

    Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

    Netizens had wild reactions to Snoop’s latest remarks, with one saying: “Rich coming from a guy who wrote an album called doggy style that all of us listened to at 11 years old.”

    “If he asked what m***juana was, he’d be proud as hell to answer that question,” another said.

    “If you are too stupid to explain that love is love, you shouldn’t be a parent,” one commented on Snoop’s latest comments

    Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

    One wrote, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but representation in kids’ movies reflects the real world we live in. Seeing diverse characters helps kids grow up more understanding and accepting.”

    “Snoop not having the answers means he didn’t bother doing the homework,” said another. “That’s a him problem.”

    “C’mon Snoop, that’s called parenting,” one said

    Comment discussing parenting and explaining Snoop Dogg’s lyrics amid debates on LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films.

    Alt text: A social media post discussing simple LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films amid Snoop Dogg parenting controversy.

    Comment by Elena Miller criticizing opposition to LGBTQ+ representation in kids films, highlighting parenting and family diversity.

    Comment from JC Vigs urging people to talk to a gay friend or professional about LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films.

    Comment criticizing Snoop Dogg's view on LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films, emphasizing parenting and acceptance.

    Comment by Marc Hofstatter criticizing LGBTQ+ representation in kids' films amid Snoop Dogg parenting controversy.

    Comment on social media about Snoop Dogg slamming LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Snoop Dogg's stance on LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films.

    Comment from Vicky Sanchez discussing Snoop Dogg’s criticism of LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films sparking outrage online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films, related to parenting debate.

    Comment criticizing Snoop Dogg's reaction to LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films, highlighting parenting and cultural debate online.

    Comment condemning hate and bigotry, emphasizing parenting and LGBTQ+ representation in kids films, sparking online outrage.

    Comment criticizing Snoop Dogg’s views on LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films sparking online outrage discussion.

    Comment from Babak Seyed Shakeri criticizing Snoop Dogg amid LGBTQ+ representation controversy in kids' films and parenting debate.

    Social media comment criticizing LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films amid Snoop Dogg parenting debate.

