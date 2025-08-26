“That’s Called Parenting”: Snoop Dogg Slams LGBTQ+ Representation In Kids’ Films, Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg claimed he’s no longer comfortable going to the movies because he’s afraid his grandkids will ask questions about LGBTQ+ characters.

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” said the 53-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr.

His blunt and seemingly insensitive comments triggered widespread fury online.

RELATED:

Snoop Dogg voiced his issue with the increasing number of LGBTQ+ characters onscreen

Share icon

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Highlights Snoop Dogg said he had issues with the increasing number of LGBTQ+ characters onscreen.

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” said the 53-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr.

His comments came after a situation with his grandchild left him feeling awkward.

Netizens slammed him and said handling LGBTQ+ topics with his grandchildren is an important part of raising a family.

During a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper spoke about how a question from his grandson made him feel awkward while watching the Pixar movie Lightyear.

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” he said about LGBTQ+ characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pixar

The 2022 film Lightyear, a spinoff of the Toy Story series, featured one of Disney and Pixar’s most prominent LGBTQ+ couples. It was also their first movie to depict a same-gender kiss.

But Snoop didn’t seem to care about the milestones and wasn’t happy about his grandson’s curiosity over how two lesbians could have a child.

“How she have a baby with a woman?” Snoop recalled his grandchild asking

Share icon

Image credits: chocfactoryhq

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” he recalled

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh sh**, I didn’t come in for this sh**. I just came to watch the go***** movie. Hey man, watch the movie. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby?”

The 2022 film Lightyear was Disney and Pixar’s first film with a same-gender kiss

Share icon

Image credits: Pixar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Young, Wild & Free rapper claimed filmmakers are “throwing him” in difficult situations with their LGBTQ+ characters.

“I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of sh** that I don’t have an answer for,” he lamented.

The rapper seemingly had an issue with showing LGBTQ+ characters to children

Share icon

Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

“It threw me for a loop,” he continued “…These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The film Lightyear narrates the backstory of the beloved spaceman figurine from the Toy Story films.

Buzz Lightyear’s best friend in the film is Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), a lesbian character who marries and raises a child with her partner Kiko.

Alisha and Kiko share a kiss in the movie, marking the first time a same-gender smooch was shown in a Pixar animated feature film.

Share icon

Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The kiss was initially cut from the film amid backlash, but after Disney and Pixar employees criticized the censorship of LGBTQIA+ content, the scene was restored.

Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear’s character, said people who had an issue with the kiss were “idiots.”

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” he told Reuters Television in a June 2022 interview.

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before,” he continued. “But those people d** off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

The music icon previously said he doesn’t have a problem with “gay people” but claimed they have no place in rap music

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, who claimed he worked as a pimp in the past, has spoken about homosexuality in previous interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he said he has no problem with gay people, he claimed they had no place in rap music.

Snoop shares sons Corde, and Cordell and daughter Cori with wife Shante Broadus and has son Julian from a previous relationship

Share icon

Image credits: bosslady_ent

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have a problem with gay people. I got some gay homies,” he told The Guardian back in 2013.

After looking around the room and laughing, he continued: “Yeah, for real. People who were gay used to get beat up. It was cool to beat up on gay people back then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bosslady_ent

He said “gay is a way of life” in the ’90s and 2000s, and called gay people “regular people with jobs.”

“Now they are accepted, not classified. They just went through the same things we went through as black,” he added.

At the time, he was asked whether Frank Ocean coming out could pave the way for more rappers to openly embrace their sexuality.

Share icon

Image credits: snoopdogg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frank Ocean ain’t no rapper. He’s a singer. It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable because rap is so masculine,” Snoop told the outlet.

“It’s like a football team,” he added. “You can’t be in a locker room full of mother****ing tough-a** dudes, then all of a sudden say, ‘Hey, man, I like you.’ You know, that’s going to be tough.”

Share icon

Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

Netizens had wild reactions to Snoop’s latest remarks, with one saying: “Rich coming from a guy who wrote an album called doggy style that all of us listened to at 11 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he asked what m***juana was, he’d be proud as hell to answer that question,” another said.

“If you are too stupid to explain that love is love, you shouldn’t be a parent,” one commented on Snoop’s latest comments

Image credits: It’s Giving – Podcast

One wrote, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but representation in kids’ movies reflects the real world we live in. Seeing diverse characters helps kids grow up more understanding and accepting.”

“Snoop not having the answers means he didn’t bother doing the homework,” said another. “That’s a him problem.”

“C’mon Snoop, that’s called parenting,” one said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT