Happy Halloween, dear Pandas! Hope your Monday is made better by tricks, treats, and silly costumes! To be honest, it’s my favorite holiday; it’s cheap, it’s aesthetically pleasing, and you can gather up a group of friends to watch all the films you’ve been too scared to explore on your own!

It’s time to take the skeletons out of the closet and let them have a little bit of fun! Quite literally… One family decided to decorate their front lawn with skeletons a few years back, but it grew into something the neighborhood looks forward to every year—a wonderful skeleton display!

Oscar Carrero, a neighbor who unofficially became their official photographer, has very kindly answered Bored Panda’s questions about the home and shared all his wonderful pictures, bringing each and every one of us closer to the skeletons.

Let’s look at all of the different setups the family worked hard on every single day throughout October; how many ways can you pose a skeleton, am I right? Don’t forget to vote on your favorites so we can crown the best of 2022! Welcome one and all to the Skeleton House of San Antonio!

Image Credits: skeletonhousesa

"Planning session underway. Operation Crazy Bones is a go," the family wrote in an Instagram post.

