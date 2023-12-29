Well, one Reddit user recently posed a question asking folks online to share a life hack that's so simple yet so effective that it shocks them that more people don't know about it. So scroll through them, upvote your favorites and share your easy life hacks below!

Everyone loves a good life hack, right? Especially when you can finally make your life a little bit easier by simply using them. You may save some time, materials and more easily deal with things that constantly make you nervous. For example, I believe quite a few of us have struggled with the garlic smell on our hands after cooking a meal. Well, apparently touching stainless steel can remove it easily. Or did you know an easier way to remove gum from the carpet? Basically, you can put a bag filled with ice cubes on top of the gum and wait for approximately thirty minutes. Once the gum is solid, break it apart and extract it from the carpet.

#1 My grandmother always said that if you feel terrible, get out of bed, take a shower, do your hair and put on clothes, down to your shoes, and have a good meal. Either this will fix it or you're dressed and fed and in a better place to deal with the problem.



She was right.

#2 If you're putting together furniture, leave all the screws a little loose.



Finish the whole thing.



Place it where its going to be.



Wiggle it so it settles into place.



THEN tighten all the bolts. No wobble!

#3 If you have an itchy mosquito bite, hear up a spoon under semi-hot water (like 45-50°C), dry it off and tap or press it on the bite. Just as short as you can tolerate it but also as long as possible.



The heat dissolves the protein that makes the mosquito bite itch.

#4 If you want a comfortable pair of high heels, invest in a pair of dance heels.



Lots of beautiful designs and colors, designed to be flexible and comfortable. Worth every penny.



Just make sure they’re not felt-soled if you plan on wearing them outdoors. A good quality pair from a company like Repetto are worth getting rubber-soled if they aren’t already.



Your feet will thank you.



ETA: So glad some of you found this helpful. My mother has permanent foot deformation from wearing heels daily since 1977 and my discovery of wearing dance heels was born out of my desire to look elegant but avoid pain and disfigurement!

#5 To increase your peace of mind don't waste your time arguing with random strangers on internet.

#6 If you get something that comes with a unique charger/power cable, label it with what it’s for.

#7 Always write down momentarily good ideas. Don’t lean on your memory

#8 From working technical support for longer than I dare think about, most angry customers just want to be heard. Let them have their rant, do active listening, and make notes about what they're saying. They will eventually run out of steam. Then, read back everything they talked about and go through it step by step. Works almost every time, and often they are very thankful by the end of the call.

#9 When driving for long periods. Turn off recirculating air. One of the reasons you get tired in the car is not from lack of sleep but from too much co2 in the car. You ever been so tired driving home and when you get home you’re no longer tired. It’s because of lack of oxygen in the car. Especially if you have passengers in the car.

#10 Casseroles provide far more servings with far less cost and effort of many other dishes.

#11 Percentages are reversible. Working out 4% of 50 will give you the same result as 50% of 4

#12 Create a routine for BEFORE exercise. I do the exact same things every time I go to the gym. When I'm not motivated, those little pre workout habits just trigger me into action.

#13 Library cards are worth their weight in gold.



My physical library comes with (mostly for free)



* Tool rentals

* laptop rentals

* studio rental space (video cameras, audio equipment)

* 3D printer usage in library

* woodshop

* sewing kits

* free classes

* This with the usual book rentals



Digitally/web-wise, my library card comes with



* Digital movie checkout

* Hoopla

* Libby

* kanopy

* Free subscription to skillshare

* Free subscription to linkedin learning (lynda if you're old)

* free ebook app

* free online courses (very limited though)

* Udemy

* Language learning apps

* Virtual Workshops



Along with other community events for people of all ages. Everyone should get a library card.

*Edit to add other prominent features mentioned*

#14 I am extremely organized except where my keys were concerned. I lost them several times a week. Then I saw the comedian Jon Richardson saying that people with keys are "putters" or "leavers" I was a leaver, leaving my keys lying around so i decided to be a putter. As soon as I get in i PUT my keys straight into my bag. It seems so stupid but it totally works and has saved me a lot of stress!

#15 Never gossip no matter how much you dislike a person. It can be really helpful in particular at work when that person you dislike and you consider to be dumber to actually save your a*s in certain situation rather than have him/her as your rival.



I keep receiving gossips from various colleagues about others and always pretend to never know anything while I know lots of details and I agree with many of these sometimes.



This is really helpful in your career being neutral and have people not being against you.

#16 When you finish a bath or shower, before toweling off, rub your hands over your body like a windshield wiper in a car to get off excess water. You brush off a ton of water, meaning there's a lot less to towel off after and less dripping into the floor. Takes only a few seconds and keeps your bathroom from getting soaked while you dry yourself with a towel.

#17 If you're making coffee in an automatic drip coffee maker, especially a cheap one, leaving a little bit of water in the carafe (about an ounce ir so) will significantly improve the flavor.



It prevents the first bit of brewed coffee from becoming scorched from the hot plate and flavoring the entire pot.

#18 When looking at recipes online, click the print link. This cuts out the unnecessary backstory and random musings. You can also save the recipe as a PDF to your computer or even just the link to the printable version.

#19 The 5 minute rule - If you have something that needs doing, and it can be accomplished in 5 minutes, or less, then why not do it immediately?

#20 Future you - always do things throughout the day that will benefit future you.

#21 Put skewers through asparagus like a ladder when grilling, makes it easy to cook and flip evenly.

#22 Buy a bunch of the same style and color socks and you never have to match socks again. I have a drawer with just socks, and every time I reach in and grab two...I have a pair of matching socks. Game changer.

#23 If ordering something online, since places can fake a good review, only read the negative reviews, a bunch of complaining about shipping/damaged items/trivial s**t is good, where as multiple broke in the first week/won't charge/leaks means the product is s**t.

#24 Going to bed at a consistent time to get enough sleep (really prioritising it).



It literally makes life so much better and easier. Health improvements in every aspect. Both mental and physical.



People live their lives chronically underslept and it causes all types of chaos in their lives.



They think it's freedom to stay up late or go to bed whenever they want (usually covering up a cycle of revenge bedtime procrastination), but they are unbeknownst to themselves in an underslept zombie prison of their own making.



I got no sleep last night btw. Feel like c**p!

#25 Sick of losing socks in the laundry? Wash them in one of those mesh garment bags. I never lose them and it’s so much easier to put them away when you’re only sorting through them out of the bag than across the whole pile of shirts and whatever else out of the dryer.

#26 Store cans of baked beans upside down so you don't have to scrape them out the bottom when you open the can.

#27 When walking head on towards somebody, to avoid the are we going to crash into each other dance, don't look at them to see where they are going, fix your eyes over one of their shoulders and don't waiver - they will then move in the other direction.

#28 Hack 1: When you paint a room and remove the light switch plate, on the inside of the plate write down the color of the paint you used and the brand. Great for when you need to repaint a spot a couple of years later.



Hack 2: After you wash and dry a set of sheets, put the top sheet, bottom sheet and pillow case all inside of one of the pillow cases. Then you have the whole set together in one neat little package and don't have to look for matching sheets and pillow cases.

#29 If you work at a PC all day, turn the night light on constantly (I have it set to turn on at 4am and off at 3am.



Makes a huge difference in eye strain. After you get used to it other screens feel like looking at the sun.



I set up one of my colleagues PCs the same and a week later she told me she had stopped getting headaches every day at 1pm, which she had even been going to the opticians for.

#30 Spend an hour finding something in your house? When you are done with it put it in the first place you looked.

#31 There's a Youtube video showing how to do that thing you don't know how to do.

#32 Stainless steel can remove the smell of garlic from your hands. When you rub your hands on stainless steel, the sulfur compounds in garlic bind to the steel's surface, transferring the smell to the metal.

#33 If you need to go to the bathroom in the night, cover one eye whilst you have the light on. Then when you turn the light off, you have one eye in night mode so you can still see where you're going.

#34 If you have a glass walled shower and a shower head on a hose, take a few seconds after you finish washing yourself to hose down the walls.



It stops the scum build up and means you only need to attack the shower manually maybe once every six months.



Sparkly clean glass for everyone!

#35 I’m going to give two tips.



1- “no.” Is a full sentence and the only needed response to many requests or questions. Stop feeling the need explain yourself. Occasionally I reply with no thank you, and end the conversation. Also effective.



2- I love a clean and tidy house but can be a procrastinator. When it’s time to get things done writhe house, I set my timer for one hour and clean the whole time. You’d be surprised how much you will get done in one single hour!

#36 If you have a hard time reading on a computer screen (either physically, or if you just don’t enjoy what you’re reading/have a hard time with that format), you can download an extension to your web browser that reads everything out loud to you. This is the only way I can digest long work emails or web articles. Saves me so much rereading! And giving your boss a cool accent makes their annoying requests more bearable!!

#37 Hang dry your shirts inside out to avoid the little shoulder horns.

#38 After making ramen that is presumably boiling hot, add frozen peas to cool it down and increase your veg count for the day.



This is also the perfect way to cook frozen peas (quickly so as to not leech out all the sugars).



Other frozen veg can be added as well/instead of but some of them actually need cooking for a number of minutes which just won't be done in the bowl of ramen.

#39 To cut your whitening strips in half (the long way) U really dont need to whiten the back and folding them over your teeth usually makes them sensitive. You get double the strips for the same price

#40 To remove a burr from animal fur or hair, rub in cornstarch and it will slide out.

#41 Completely cut out 24 hour hyper partisan propaganda news and your stress and anxiety levels immediately like halve, turns out it’s all horses**t designed to make you angry and unhappy

#42 You can easily untie knots in plastic takeout bags by twisting the ends and pushing them through the knot.

#43 If you’re having trouble finding your car in a parking lot, put the key fob to your chin to extend its range. Water is a great conductor, and your head is full of it. Definitely saved me after multiple dodgers games lol.

#44 The act of showing up, again and again and again.



We all want to do new stuff, or get better at things, or master something etc.



So we start, we try some, and then we quit because its not easy or the results are not showing up fast enough.



My take - if its something you really want — you just need to show up to it, whatever it is, again and again and again.



You WILL get better at it, and at some point, things will get easier and the returns will start to compound.



Show up and do your best, again and again and again, and if you flop around, fail at it for a time — good - that’s part of the process, the bump in the road you have to work around, or thru, to get to where you want.



It’s life, forging you, molding you, into that YOU that you want to be.

#45 Windows key + V brings a clipboard of everything you’ve already copied. Far superior to Ctrl + V

#46 Do you have children that have yet to lose their teeth? 1) decide what the tooth fairy will leave under their pillow (half dollar, $2 bill, etc.) 2) go to the bank and get at least 20. Your kiddos teeth will fall out at the most random/inconvenient times 😬…doing this will have you prepared.