Dan Piraro’s 152 Silly And Funny Single-Panel Comics With Unexpectedly Absurd Situations (New Pics)
Laughter truly is a potent remedy for any sickness or even a great mood booster, and Dan Piraro promises to give you a hearty dose of it. With his witty, and sarcastic comics that depict the most unexpected scenarios, Dan's work graces over 360 newspapers and often goes viral online – chances are, you've come across them (even if not on Bored Panda).
Sporting a style that evokes a sense of nostalgia and harks back to the classic era of comics, Dan has a knack for crafting a funny narrative and delivering a punchline, all within a single panel!
More info: Instagram | bizarro.com
