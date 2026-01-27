ADVERTISEMENT

If you look past the debate on whether dogs or cats are more adorable, you’ll find that both sets of animals are equally as derpy. Although felines are known for their quiet sophistication, most pet owners will agree that they still do a lot of silly things all the time.

The cats in this list are a prime example of the fact that they certainly can be goofy, and don’t care who’s watching them behave that way. All of these photos were clicked at the right time, so as to capture every feline’s derpiest mood.

#1

Why Does She Sit Like This?

Chubby tortoiseshell cat sitting awkwardly on a colorful rug, showing a silly derpy expression and posture.

moshercise Report

Because she’s fat lol

    #2

    Derpy Meerkat

    Tabby cat standing with a silly derpy expression on kitchen counter near canned food and modern appliances.

    mystikspiral72 Report

    #3

    She Fits She Sits

    Orange cat playfully standing on a white cat lying on carpet, capturing silly derpy cat pictures moment.

    Existing_Way_6438 Report

    Although all the cats on this list seem extremely silly, there are actually some interesting reasons behind why they act up or suddenly get the zoomies. As most pet owners can attest, sometimes, their felines might start acting crazy after using the litterbox, which can be pretty odd to see at first.

    According to science, this might be because they’re feeling relieved, especially if their vagus nerve is stimulated, which can signal a sense of elation to the brain. In some cases, though, certain felines might experience a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which might push them to move frantically.
    #4

    This Guy… The Derpiest

    Fluffy cat with wide eyes resting head on table edge, showing a silly and derpy expression indoors.

    elvisthepelvis07 Report

    #5

    My Girl, Charlie, Is Either Really Photogenic Or Really Derpy, No In Between

    Calico cat with a silly derpy expression sitting awkwardly on a colorful striped bedspread at home.

    SnowWhite315 Report

    #6

    Cat.exe Failed To Launch

    Close-up of a silly derpy cat lying down with its tongue slightly sticking out on a soft surface by a window.

    Odd_Musician7911 Report

    Apart from the crazy behavior of cats, they’re also incredibly talented and can produce up to 100 unique sounds. Research also states that even though felines are incredibly vocal, they only use “meows” to communicate with humans and never do this with other cats.

    These simple meows from kitties can actually have different meanings and convey to humans whether they are sad, hungry, happy, tired, and more. It also seems that if they make such sounds with a higher intensity, it often means that the emotion behind what they are trying to convey is quite strong.
    #7

    Those Eyes Tho

    Fluffy derpy cat with blue eyes sitting in front of a person wearing a black shirt in a cozy indoor setting.

    Elvishgirl Report

    #8

    Derpy Cats

    Tabby cat sitting on the floor with a black object in its mouth while another cat walks in the background, silly derpy cat pictures.

    GrumpyGimli24 Report

    #9

    What Does This Cat Say?

    Tabby cat with a silly derpy expression sitting on a wooden floor indoors with ears sticking out wide.

    theajplayer123 Report

    8points
    POST
    Mogwai! Do not feed him after midnight, keep him out of the sun and what ever you do, DO NOT GET HIM WET!

    Though the derpiness of all the cats in this list seems to be consistent regardless of their color, it seems that most animal lovers can agree that orange felines are the silliest. According to scientists, the reason for this might be that orange cats seem to be a bit friendlier than other kitties.

    This friendliness might help them get along better with humans and also might allow their personality to rise to the surface. Despite that, it’s still hard to figure out why the idea that they share ‘one braincell’ came to be, but it’s possible that they’re just not afraid to be quirky, like other cats.
    #10

    Happy New Year

    Fluffy white cat in a silly, derpy pose hanging upside down on a glowing gaming PC tower.

    zluellen Report

    #11

    Derp Hammock

    Gray cat with tongue out lying on a laptop keyboard in a playful and silly derpy cat pose.

    adroc Report

    #12

    Rip Jason Floorpees

    Gray cat with wide eyes and a silly expression sitting on a cat tree in a cozy indoor setting, silly derpy cat pictures.

    Trash_dad_420 Report

    There seem to be so many wonderful and interesting things that felines do, but one endearing behavior that all pet lovers adore is when they start kneading. Animal experts state that one of the reasons why cats love ‘making biscuits’ is that it might remind them of their kitten days when they pressed on their mother’s tummy to stimulate milk flow.

    It might also make them feel calm and relaxed to do this repetitive behavior, and pet owners might also see their felines do this when they are ready to take a nap. Since cats also have scent glands between their toes, this might be an easier way for them to mark their territory.
    #13

    My Orange Girl Looking At The Ceiling Fan She Hates

    Orange cat with a silly derpy expression sitting awkwardly on a black blanket with a gray towel in the background

    sexndiamonds Report

    #14

    Husband Just Sent Me This

    Cat making a silly derpy face while peeking out from a square cubby in a cat tree at home.

    kaylynstar Report

    #15

    What A Cutie Dork

    Black cat lying on its back with wide eyes and tongue out in a silly derpy cat picture indoors on a mattress.

    circularinsanity Report

    Cats are definitely curious creatures and often shrouded in mystery, but hopefully this list made you see them in a cuter and sillier light. They definitely seem to have many facets to their personalities, and pet owners can surely agree that they are extremely goofy whenever they get the chance.

    Do you think dogs or cats are derpier, and what funny things have you noticed felines doing? We’d love to hear your stories in the comments below.

    #16

    My Derpy Cat... Mr. Snuggles 😄

    Gray and white cat stretching out in a laundry basket with a silly derpy expression indoors on tile floor.

    opossumxx Report

    #17

    Derp Face

    Close-up of a silly derpy cat with bright blue eyes and a slightly open mouth showing its quirky expression.

    denistoop Report

    #18

    A Very Derpy Tuxie Boy

    Black and white cat with wide eyes and tongue sticking out in a silly derpy cat pictures style pose lying on a colorful mat.

    liquidgold411 Report

    #19

    How My Feline Derps Have Been Sleeping This Week While I Work From Home

    Black cat with silly derpy expression lying on a person, showing crooked teeth and half-closed eyes indoors.

    Infamous-Arachnid-28 Report

    #20

    This Cat Embodies The Sub Reddit R/Derpycats

    Gray and white cat clinging to a steering wheel inside a vehicle on a road trip, silly derpy cat pictures moment captured.

    thetruckerswallofsha Report

    #21

    Everytime I See This Photo I Took Of Him It Doesn’t Even Look Real. Those Second Eyelids Doing Wonders😂

    Black cat with half-closed eyes resting on colorful, patterned blankets in a cozy indoor setting, showing silly derpy expression.

    OkConsideration1768 Report

    #22

    Does My Boy Qualify?

    Fluffy dark cat with green eyes sticking out tongue in a silly derpy cat moment on a red chair indoors.

    GroundedSatellite Report

    #23

    He Sits Like That For Hours

    Tabby cat with a funny derpy expression standing on a gray cat tree with toys nearby in a corner of the room.

    dandeman102 Report

    #24

    He's A Handsome Prince

    Silly derpy cat lying on a blanket with a pink nose and teeth showing in a close-up funny cat picture.

    Autopsyofficial Report

    #25

    Pumpkin Likes To Sit On My Chest. She Drools And Derps So Majestically

    Close-up of a silly derpy cat face with large eyes and a slightly open mouth showing quirky expression.

    eaglebtc Report

    #26

    Virgil Being A Majestic Derpy Old Man

    Black fluffy cat with a silly expression and tongue slightly out, lounging indoors on a colorful blanket.

    MeatbagVinny Report

    #27

    Mr Floops

    Close-up of a silly derpy cat with wide eyes, tongue out, and visible fangs in a cozy indoor setting.

    GroundedSatellite Report

    #28

    What’s This Now?

    Tabby cat lying on its back on a carpet with a silly derpy expression, capturing funny cat moments.

    flushmebro Report

    Rub my belly but beware!

    #29

    Look At This Beautiful Idiot

    Upside-down silly derpy cat with visible teeth lying on a dark patterned blanket, showcasing a playful expression.

    Ineedacatscan Report

    #30

    Not A Single Braincell There

    Black cat lying on a tiled floor with wide eyes and a silly, derpy expression in a playful pose.

    Alasto Report

    5points
    POST
    My void, Jack, is the same. He was part of a litter of calicos and torties, so it is entirely possible that he inherited some variation of the single shared orange cat gene, though he is all black with zero orange fur.

    #31

    Mine!

    Black cat lying on a bed holding a hairbrush with a pile of fur, showing a silly derpy cat expression.

    myshtree Report

    #32

    Festive ... And Slightly Bewildered

    Orange cat with wide eyes wearing a collar, sitting inside a cardboard box with holiday decorations in the background.

    DancingNinjaCat390 Report

    #33

    Caught In The Act Of Peak Laziness

    Derpy cat with crossed eyes and tongue sticking out lying down in a silly pose for derpy cat pictures.

    TenderRompz Report

    #34

    Derpy Gala

    Black cat lying on carpet near window with tongue out, peeking from under a curtain in silly derpy cat pictures style.

    myshtree Report

