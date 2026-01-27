ADVERTISEMENT

If you look past the debate on whether dogs or cats are more adorable, you’ll find that both sets of animals are equally as derpy. Although felines are known for their quiet sophistication, most pet owners will agree that they still do a lot of silly things all the time.

The cats in this list are a prime example of the fact that they certainly can be goofy, and don’t care who’s watching them behave that way. All of these photos were clicked at the right time, so as to capture every feline’s derpiest mood.

More info: Reddit