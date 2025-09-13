ADVERTISEMENT

Does it even need to be said at this point? Cat memes rule the internet. They even ruled human mythology for centuries before the internet. They will probably, somehow, still rule when we are all gone. They are cute, goofy, regal and chaotic, all in one adorable package.

So, like cat owners humbly bringing their feline friend their dinner, we’ve gathered hilarious and relatable cat memes from this dedicated Facebook page. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Black and white cat poking head through hole in a Felix cat food box showing cute cat memes humor.

Cat Memes Report

    #2

    Young woman in a red graduation gown holding a black cat wearing a matching graduation cap, showcasing cute cat memes theme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #3

    Orange cat on a fridge drinking water from a glass, a funny moment from cute cat memes collection.

    Cat Memes Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she keeping the spirits hydrated or are they wicked witch type bad spirits?

    Cat memes are one of the great unifying forces of the internet. No matter your background, interests, or sense of humor, there’s a pretty good chance that at some point you’ve laughed at a cat with a weird expression, a silly caption, or a completely bizarre situation. They’re everywhere, on social media feeds, group chats, and even in the form of merchandise. But where did cat memes come from, and why have they taken such a tight hold of internet culture?

    Their history goes back much longer than the internet. Humans have been amusing themselves with cats for centuries, ancient Egyptians worshipped them, 19th-century photographers dressed them up in little clothes, and artists have been using them as the topic of playful or fantastical paintings for decades.

    #4

    Cat lying on a blanket with text about cats hearing further than humans but ignoring you, featuring cute cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    kokopelli-wine avatar
    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say "farther" but I think you were right it is fur-ther.

    #5

    Several cute cats gathered outside a glass door waiting to be let in, captured in a funny cat meme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #6

    Tabby cat wearing a pink sweater with a caption about not being left at grandma's house, cute cat memes theme.

    Cat Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    But the modern cat meme has its roots in the ancient days of internet culture, when forums and imageboards started spreading funny cat pictures with intentionally absurd captions. One of the earliest and most famous is "I Can Has Cheezburger?" that launched in 2007. It featured images of cats with grammatically incorrect English captions, so-called "LOLspeak." The absurdity of the grammar paired with the cuteness of the cats made it immediately viral, setting the stage for the internet's long-standing obsession.

    Then the floodgates opened. Cats like Grumpy Cat, with her perpetually annoyed expression, and Lil Bub, with her trademark tongue-out look, became full-fledged celebrities. These weren't just photos anymore, they were brands, with books, merch, and media appearances to prove it. Cat memes had moved from random funny pictures to cultural touchstones, each representing a specific mood, reaction, or worldview.
    #7

    Funny cat meme showing a fluffy cat with messy fur, captioned about having both a dog and a cat.

    Cat Memes Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Atchoum. He has hypertrichosis, also known as “werewolf syndrome” which is why he looks like a mad scientist who turned himself into a cat.

    #8

    Cat standing on a dog’s back in a kitchen trying to reach a jar of treats in a cute cat memes scene.

    Cat Memes Report

    #9

    Cat named Oscar at an old age home known for sensing deaths, featured in cute cat memes about remarkable cats.

    Cat Memes Report

    Part of why cat memes endure is that cats themselves are such inherently anarchic creatures. They're solemn one moment and ridiculous the next. They stuff themselves into boxes too small for them, knock things off of tables with the kind of accidental malice only a cat can manage, and make faces that seem specially engineered for internet captions.
    #10

    Tabby cat resting on a person's lap with a heartfelt message about pets in a cozy indoor setting, cute cat memes theme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #11

    White cat snugly fitting inside a clear plastic container on a wooden table, showcasing cute cat memes humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #12

    Two cats dressed as samurai warriors fighting on a rooftop, illustrating cute cat memes humorously.

    Cat Memes Report

    anneroberts avatar
    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat found the little dish I keep filled with candies on my nightstand. She woke me up several times trying to get them out of the dish.

    And their unpredictability is precisely what renders them infinitely meme-able because whatever human emotion you want to exaggerate, joy, rage, confusion, smugness, there's a cat picture out there that captures it perfectly.
    #13

    Cute cat meme showing a cat walking on a flat Earth pushing a bottle off the edge in space.

    Cat Memes Report

    #14

    White cat sitting at a piano looking serious meme, perfect for cute cat memes about trust and betrayal humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #15

    Tabby cat gently interacting with a mouse, showing an unexpected friendship, cute cat memes moment.

    Cat Memes Report

    Accessibility is another aspect. Though there are undoubtedly memes that are based on niche information or insider knowledge, cat memes are for all. You do not necessarily need to know gaming culture or political subtext to be able to laugh at a cross-eyed kitten. That wide-ranging appeal made them a mainstay of the early internet and continues to render them appealing in a balkanized online environment.
    #16

    Tuxedo cat inside vending machine next to snacks and candy, showcasing cute cat memes humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #17

    Cute cat memes showing differences between beginner and expert cat parents with various toys and playful cats.

    Cat Memes Report

    #18

    Two cats in a cute cat meme, one white and one orange, showing a humorous Then and Now transformation.

    Cat Memes Report

    Cat memes also show the collaborative nature of online communities. Somebody makes a funny picture, captions it, and then other people riff on it, remix it, or spin it off. The meme mutates and spreads, with each subsequent iteration funnier or weirder than the last. Cats are the perfect tabula rasa for that creativity, instantly recognizable but susceptible to endless re-interpretation.
    #19

    Cat meme showing a surprised cat peeking out of a trash bag, highlighting cute cat memes and pet owner humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #20

    Wooden coffin comparisons labeled successful, unsuccessful people, and pyramids labeled people who love cats in a cat meme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #21

    Black cat with large eyes wearing a green scarf and a colorful sweater, featured in cute cat memes collection.

    Cat Memes Report

    Finally, cat memes are more than just internet fluff. They are among the earliest and best indicators of the way that internet culture can take the ordinary, in this case, people's pets, and turn it into a shared global language of humor. They are a reminder to us that in the internet's crazy sprawl, it's often the simple things that bring the most joy. And what, really, is more internet than a cat doing something ridiculous with the perfect caption overlaid on top?
    #22

    Cute cat meme showing a small white cat behind a mesh screen, captioned jailed for smol crimes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #23

    Calico kitten with a unique facial pattern laying on a soft bed, featured in cute cat memes collection.

    Cat Memes Report

    #24

    Cartoon character with text about cats alongside a large group of cute cats, perfect for cat memes humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #25

    Tabby cat wearing a tiny blue hat made from paper, showcasing one of the cute cat memes about funny cat accessories.

    Cat Memes Report

    #26

    Two side-by-side images of a cute cat before and after a dehonking procedure, illustrating adorable cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #27

    Two identical orange and white cats indoors, illustrating a cute cat memes story about finding a lost cat twice.

    Cat Memes Report

    #28

    Tweet by Billy Binion humorously listing eight cats' food-inspired names, a cute cat memes example about cat naming.

    Cat Memes Report

    #29

    Two cute cats with tongues out and paws up resembling brain cells in a funny cat meme from popular cat meme collection.

    Cat Memes Report

    #30

    Cute cat meme showing a playful cat caught shredding toilet paper from a hidden stash on a shelf.

    Cat Memes Report

    #31

    Cute cat meme showing a striped cat refusing a hand petting, using eyes instead, humorous cat meme content.

    Cat Memes Report

    #32

    Black cat sitting near a tree with glowing light underneath, humorously illustrating cute cat memes about animals and side quests.

    Cat Memes Report

    #33

    Tweet about girl cats named after ancient goddesses and boy cats named after Taco Bell menu items, featuring cute cat memes.

    catshealdeprsn Report

    #34

    Cute cat meme showing a cat sitting in a torn cardboard box instead of a fancy cat tower indoors.

    Cat Memes Report

    #35

    Orange cat sitting on a patterned rug, looking intently with text about dating and cat questions, cute cat memes concept.

    Cat Memes Report

    #36

    Cute kitten sitting on a person's arm next to a handwritten note, illustrating adorable cat memes for cat lovers.

    Cat Memes Report

    #37

    Person with cat face posing at a fake graveyard meme about cat toys, illustrating cute cat memes humor and love for cats.

    Cat Memes Report

    #38

    A cat being playfully held by a person, showcasing a cute cat meme capturing relatable pet humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #39

    Orange tabby cat lying on its back inside a cat wheel, illustrating cute cat memes about cats not exercising.

    Cat Memes Report

    #40

    Cat wearing a cone with a grumpy face, featured in a cute cat memes collection about cats and their sensitive appearance.

    Cat Memes Report

    #41

    A small fluffy kitten sitting inside a worn brown boot beside a person wearing jeans and boots, cute cat meme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #42

    Wet cat standing upright on a dock looking confused, illustrating one of the cutest cat memes about funny cat moments.

    Cat Memes Report

    #43

    Medieval style cat meme showing a knight in armor explaining he is trying to give his cat a pill.

    Cat Memes Report

    #44

    Cute orange cat standing on chair reaching toward food on table, perfect for cute cat memes about cats and dinner time.

    Cat Memes Report

    #45

    Two cats held by a person, each with a cat-shaped cookie, showcasing cute cat memes humor and enthusiasm.

    Cat Memes Report

    #46

    Black and white cat sitting on the floor with a humorous caption about wanting a cat and a cow, cute cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #47

    Black and white cat drinking water from a birdbath, cute cat meme highlighting adorable cat behavior outdoors.

    Cat Memes Report

    #48

    A person gently holding a white cat’s head with caption about cat owners meowing more than cats in a cute cat meme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #49

    Black and white illustration of a person happily surrounded by many cats, perfect for cute cat memes content.

    Cat Memes Report

    #50

    Cute cat meme showing a kitten sitting inside a green watering can labeled as purrrified water for plants.

    Cat Memes Report

    #51

    Cat wearing a helmet on a motorbike with backpack, illustrating cute cat memes about cats waiting at the door.

    Cat Memes Report

    #52

    Lynx and house cat both extending paws, showing cute cat memes with similar feline behavior and playful energy.

    Cat Memes Report

    #53

    Cute cat memes featuring a ginger cat interacting with a large white teddy bear on the street at night and day.

    Cat Memes Report

    #54

    White cat sleeping relaxed on couch armrest, illustrating cute cat memes about sleepy cats watching TV like an old man.

    Cat Memes Report

    #55

    Gray and white cat with yellow eyes in a trade offer meme about unconditional love and 3AM wake up calls, cute cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #56

    Person holding a cat at night looking for their pet with cute cat memes humor about cat companionship.

    Cat Memes Report

    #57

    Cat sitting on upside-down bucket resembling UFO, featured in cute cat memes about cats causing mischief outdoors.

    Cat Memes Report

    #58

    Cute cat meme of a sad cat brushing its teeth, humorously showing a cat getting ready for school.

    Cat Memes Report

    #59

    Close-up of a cute cat making a funny face, featured in a collection of cute cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #60

    Laughing cat meme showing a cute cat reacting to a funny thought, highlighting popular cute cat memes online.

    Cat Memes Report

    #61

    A fluffy cat sitting at a dining table with a woman, illustrating cute cat memes and playful pet moments.

    Cat Memes Report

    #62

    Two cats sitting indoors looking through a glass door at a raccoon outside in a humorous cat meme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #63

    Image of a man in a tuxedo holding a mouse with text about cats, illustrating a funny cat meme concept.

    Cat Memes Report

    #64

    Two black and white cats sitting on hay with a humorous caption about matching outfits, featuring cute cat memes.

    Cat Memes Report

    #65

    Cat meme showing a cat's paw grabbing a cookie with caption about tech support deleting cookies in a funny way.

    Cat Memes Report

    #66

    Two large cats lying together on a blanket, illustrating a cute cat meme about a pair of chonks called a chumble.

    Cat Memes Report

    #67

    Cat sitting on top of a bank ATM sign, showcasing one of the cutest cat memes with a humorous caption.

    Cat Memes Report

    #68

    Close-up of a cute cat peeking from behind a curtain with a serious expression, perfect for cat memes and funny content.

    Cat Memes Report

    #69

    Black and white cat lying on a couch with a humorous meme about cats and their favorite spots in the house.

    Cat Memes Report

    #70

    Cute cat memes showing a grown cat with her kitten relaxing on a patterned blanket inside a home.

    Cat Memes Report

    #71

    Cute cat sitting in a bird nest with baby birds above caption about not fitting in, funny cat memes content.

    Cat Memes Report

    #72

    Close-up of a cute cat meme showing a cat with a skeptical expression and humorous text about excuses and solutions.

    Cat Memes Report

    #73

    Child and cat wearing matching outfits sitting together, using a phone, showcasing cute cat memes and adorable cat moments.

    Cat Memes Report

    #74

    Two cute cats with wide eyes in a meme about sleep, perfect for cute cat memes lovers and feline humor fans.

    Cat Memes Report

    #75

    Tabby cat lying in a scratch lounge with a microphone nearby, humorously requesting food at early morning.

    Cat Memes Report

    #76

    Romantic couple meme humor with text about cleaning the litter box, a cute cat meme highlighting love for cats.

    Cat Memes Report

    #77

    Person wearing a cat mask holding a black and white cat, both with wide eyes, highlighting cute cat memes humor.

    Cat Memes Report

    #78

    Woman looking at phone with humorous text message from cat complaining about dry food and petting, cute cat memes theme.

    Cat Memes Report

    #79

    Cute cat meme with a close-up of a cat and a person sitting against the wall with text about opening a tuna can.

    Cat Memes Report

    #80

    Black cat with a fake googly eye to boost confidence featured in cute cat memes about cats and their quirks.

    Cat Memes Report

