80 Cute Cat Memes You Just Can’t Skip Because Nothing Is More Important Than Cats
Does it even need to be said at this point? Cat memes rule the internet. They even ruled human mythology for centuries before the internet. They will probably, somehow, still rule when we are all gone. They are cute, goofy, regal and chaotic, all in one adorable package.
So, like cat owners humbly bringing their feline friend their dinner, we’ve gathered hilarious and relatable cat memes from this dedicated Facebook page. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Facebook
Was she keeping the spirits hydrated or are they wicked witch type bad spirits?
Cat memes are one of the great unifying forces of the internet. No matter your background, interests, or sense of humor, there’s a pretty good chance that at some point you’ve laughed at a cat with a weird expression, a silly caption, or a completely bizarre situation. They’re everywhere, on social media feeds, group chats, and even in the form of merchandise. But where did cat memes come from, and why have they taken such a tight hold of internet culture?
Their history goes back much longer than the internet. Humans have been amusing themselves with cats for centuries, ancient Egyptians worshipped them, 19th-century photographers dressed them up in little clothes, and artists have been using them as the topic of playful or fantastical paintings for decades.
I was going to say "farther" but I think you were right it is fur-ther.
But the modern cat meme has its roots in the ancient days of internet culture, when forums and imageboards started spreading funny cat pictures with intentionally absurd captions. One of the earliest and most famous is "I Can Has Cheezburger?" that launched in 2007. It featured images of cats with grammatically incorrect English captions, so-called "LOLspeak." The absurdity of the grammar paired with the cuteness of the cats made it immediately viral, setting the stage for the internet's long-standing obsession.
Then the floodgates opened. Cats like Grumpy Cat, with her perpetually annoyed expression, and Lil Bub, with her trademark tongue-out look, became full-fledged celebrities. These weren't just photos anymore, they were brands, with books, merch, and media appearances to prove it. Cat memes had moved from random funny pictures to cultural touchstones, each representing a specific mood, reaction, or worldview.
Part of why cat memes endure is that cats themselves are such inherently anarchic creatures. They're solemn one moment and ridiculous the next. They stuff themselves into boxes too small for them, knock things off of tables with the kind of accidental malice only a cat can manage, and make faces that seem specially engineered for internet captions.
My cat found the little dish I keep filled with candies on my nightstand. She woke me up several times trying to get them out of the dish.
And their unpredictability is precisely what renders them infinitely meme-able because whatever human emotion you want to exaggerate, joy, rage, confusion, smugness, there's a cat picture out there that captures it perfectly.
Accessibility is another aspect. Though there are undoubtedly memes that are based on niche information or insider knowledge, cat memes are for all. You do not necessarily need to know gaming culture or political subtext to be able to laugh at a cross-eyed kitten. That wide-ranging appeal made them a mainstay of the early internet and continues to render them appealing in a balkanized online environment.
Cat memes also show the collaborative nature of online communities. Somebody makes a funny picture, captions it, and then other people riff on it, remix it, or spin it off. The meme mutates and spreads, with each subsequent iteration funnier or weirder than the last. Cats are the perfect tabula rasa for that creativity, instantly recognizable but susceptible to endless re-interpretation.
Finally, cat memes are more than just internet fluff. They are among the earliest and best indicators of the way that internet culture can take the ordinary, in this case, people's pets, and turn it into a shared global language of humor. They are a reminder to us that in the internet's crazy sprawl, it's often the simple things that bring the most joy. And what, really, is more internet than a cat doing something ridiculous with the perfect caption overlaid on top?