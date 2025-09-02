ADVERTISEMENT

It feels good to be seen, understood, and accepted by your peers. It’s far less lonely to go through life when you know for a fact that whatever situation you find yourself in, you’re not the first, nor the last. And one way to easily connect with others is through memes that match your sense of humor and experiences.

‘The Tinder Blog’ is a massively popular social media account that has been posting funny and relatable memes on Instagram for over a decade. You can vibe with a lot of its content, which makes you think ‘same!’ We’ve compiled a list of some of the freshest memes, so keep scrolling for a good laugh.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ and he was kind enough to answer our questions. You'll find our interview with him below.

#1

Portrait of a senior dog with graying fur and soulful eyes, capturing relatable funny memes for a lighthearted moment.

thetinderblog Report

    #2

    Relatable funny meme text about procrastinating on life efforts while waiting for the world to end shown on social media.

    dfarella Report

    #3

    Text post by user dfarella saying Not to get political but wtf is labubu, a relatable funny meme.

    dfarella Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oi hev the ewnly twintee fewr keret gewld leboubou

    Despite the name, ‘The Tinder Blog’ doesn’t focus on relationships or dating. Instead, it posts lots of hilariously relatable and relatably hilarious memes, as well as entertaining, educational, and uplifting content.

    Currently, the account boasts a whopping 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

    We got in touch with Joseph, the creator of the incredibly popular ‘The Tinder Blog’ project. Bored Panda was interested to learn about the success behind the Instagram account, why this type of content is beloved by so many people, as well as what new content creators should keep in mind.

    “To be honest, part of my success came from timing—I was fortunate to start early, when it was easier to grow on Instagram. Over the years, the platform has changed dramatically: algorithms constantly evolve, users are more selective about who they follow, and new accounts face tougher competition,” Joseph shared with Bored Panda.
    #4

    Relatable funny meme text about going to work, confusing coworkers, and then clocking out to balance out a bad day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #5

    A woman with long blonde hair posing in front of a lighted mirror, illustrating relatable funny memes about work-life balance.

    thetinderblog Report

    #6

    Smartwatch screen showing 7 glasses of wine earned from activity, illustrating relatable funny meme about positivity and balance.

    thetinderblog Report

    “That said, having built pages for over a decade, I’ve developed a deep understanding of what truly resonates with audiences. I’ve learned to identify the kind of content people not only enjoy seeing but also feel compelled to engage with,” he said.

    “And that instinct, built on experience, has been key to sustaining growth and keeping my pages relevant.”
    #7

    Text meme about a coworker with no filter being entertaining and unpredictable, relatable funny memes theme.

    thetinderblog Report

    #8

    Tweet about best friends applying to jobs together, shown as a relatable funny meme to balance out everything going wrong today.

    _YOUNGBABY_ Report

    #9

    Relatable funny meme text about uncertain hobbies including panic attacks, obsessing, and eating cheese.

    thetinderblog Report

    We were also curious about how someone who’s new to social media content would go about entertaining others if they feel overwhelmed by all the potential competition.

    “My advice would be to focus on being specific and intentional with your content. Instead of trying to appeal to everyone, pick a niche that feels authentic to you—ideally something you’re skilled at or passionate about, but that people don’t see every day. For example, a unique craft like origami or a specialized style of cooking can stand out far more than generic content,” Joseph said, sharing his philosophy with Bored Panda.

    “While growth may take longer, the audience you attract will be more engaged and loyal. Most importantly, don’t give up. Keep experimenting, interact with creators in similar spaces, and look for ways to collaborate—whether that’s co-creating content or doing simple shout-outs. Building exposure through genuine connections often leads to stronger, more sustainable growth.”
    #10

    Relatable funny meme showing a nostalgic teenage photo capturing awkward high school emotions and humor.

    slye Report

    #11

    Relatable funny meme text about the conflict between brain advice and mouth response in a humorous way.

    thetinderblog Report

    #12

    Funny meme about a chaotic scene at Little Caesars, showcasing relatable humor and funny memes to lighten a bad day.

    thetinderblog Report

    During a previous in-depth interview with the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ Bored Panda learned all about the entertaining project and its roots.

    As it turns out, the Instagram account actually started as a mere joke by the curator back in business school.

    Eventually, it grew into the massively popular account that people know and love today.

    According to the founder of the account, he started it in 2014. This was a much simpler time, “far before there were influencers, or people making money on Instagram.”
    #13

    Funny relatable meme showing a contradiction about not holding grudges but still upset over a 4th grade classmate.

    thetinderblog Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've hated this one girl for four years. I don't remember why, but I trust my own judgement.

    #14

    Tweet on social media humor about not trusting HR, featured in relatable funny memes to balance out tough days.

    netcapgirl Report

    #15

    Text-based funny meme about wanting a simple wedding with no fancy venue or husband, featured in relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    “I was getting my MBA at USC, and I was bored in class and wanted to do something creative. I always felt that I was somewhat funny and wanted to create a page to express it,” the creator of ‘The Tinder Blog’ opened up to Bored Panda earlier.

    “It was just a hobby to entertain people,” the founder revealed.

    He was also kind enough to reveal how they choose the type of content to share on the page. It’s all based on years of experience, amassed via trial and error.

    “I feel as though I know the audience well and what they like/react to. I do not believe in posting anything controversial, regardless of my personal beliefs,” he said.

    #16

    Relatable funny meme text about Monday reminding of lacking generational wealth in a humorous and honest tone.

    thetinderblog Report

    #17

    Text meme about fast-moving months and early holiday planning, a relatable funny meme to lighten your day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #18

    Relatable funny meme text saying love, an orgasm, and some pasta are all you really need.

    dfarella Report

    According to the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ the account serves as a sort of escape from reality.

    It’s essentially a safe place for people to laugh, while getting away from world events.

    It’s the quality of the digital content shared that makes ‘The Tinder Blog’ stand out from the crowd of social media creators, according to the curator. It’s this very same quality that continues entertaining their followers. This project has also allowed the founder to forge new friendships with people online.

    “I am very fortunate to have met many creators and stand-up comedians who submit their hilarious content. I truly enjoy developing a relationship and watching them grow as well,” the founder shared with Bored Panda earlier.
    #19

    Relatable funny meme text about being in therapy to handle people who also need therapy, balancing out bad days.

    dfarella Report

    #20

    Boy hugging German shepherd dog on couch, a relatable funny meme about finding a forever home and companionship.

    thetinderblog Report

    #21

    Relatable funny meme about dogs not being allowed on carpets or couches, highlighting pet owners' frustrations.

    thetinderblog Report

    However, ‘The Tinder Blog,’ as large as it is, is far from the only project that he works on. At the time of the previous interview, he said he ran 12 pages in total. But now, at the time of writing, he runs over 20 projects. In particular, he had been leaning into feel-good content.

    “With so much negativity in the world, it's got to be able to share positivity,” he said. One of their other popular pages is ‘Daily Happy Stories.’
    #22

    Dog feeding baby food bowl while baby sleeps, a relatable funny meme showing caring pet behavior at home.

    thetinderblog Report

    #23

    Funny relatable meme text referencing Fetty Wap's phrase hey what’s up hello in a humorous social media post.

    dfarella Report

    #24

    Relatable funny meme comparing pet ownership to being a sugar daddy, highlighting cuteness and occasional attention.

    thetinderblog Report

    According to the creator, he feels truly lucky to have had all of hissuccess on social media. It’s something they try not to take for granted. “I love supporting charities/nonprofits, so if there are any nonprofits that do need exposure, please reach out, and anyone suffering from depression/mental health, please reach out.”

    The founder told Bored Panda that he really reads everyone’s messages. What’s more, he has actually coached some people going through a tough time.

    #25

    Funny relatable meme text about having a crush feeling like a mental illness to lighten a tough day.

    dfarella Report

    raeraebum avatar
    Chat GPT
    Chat GPT
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    REAL!!! I literally told my best friend to slap me if i ever said i liked someone

    #26

    Relatable funny meme with text Be the reason someone blocks you on a simple black background.

    thetinderblog Report

    #27

    Funny meme about crying helping weight loss and best time to cry for relatable humor today.

    thetinderblog Report

    rebeccar_1 avatar
    Rebecca R
    Rebecca R
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crying yourself to sleep without eating dinner is even better!

    We’d love to hear which of these memes you enjoyed the most, Pandas. Which ones made you laugh the hardest? Which ones were so relatable you couldn’t help but spam your friends with them?

    What types of memes do you enjoy the most? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pics as you continue scrolling.
    #28

    Relatable funny meme with text about Mercury being in reverse cowgirl to balance out a bad day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #29

    Tweet by Dylan Farella with relatable funny meme about sharing location and responsibility for well-being.

    thetinderblog Report

    #30

    A relatable funny meme sharing a story about kindness while helping a drunk girlfriend safely to a car.

    thetinderblog Report

    #31

    Text message exchange humorously discussing parenting experiences and opinions about kids, reflecting relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #32

    Relatable funny meme about a husband supporting his wife by letting her get all three bottles of wine she couldn’t decide on.

    thetinderblog Report

    #33

    Tweet conversation meme about the easiest way to end a relationship, featured in relatable funny memes collection.

    thetinderblog Report

    #34

    Man lying on the floor smiling while using his phone, a relatable funny meme about reading shocking news online.

    thetinderblog Report

    #35

    Relatable funny meme text stating medium ghetto but classy attitude with a hint of frustration and humor.

    thetinderblog Report

    #36

    Funny meme text showing romo as relief of missing out and FOBI as fear of being included in relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #37

    Football player Chad Johnson and a fan bond over a hot dog request, featured in relatable funny memes for laughter.

    thetinderblog Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a compassionate email from an English professor offering flexibility, featured in relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #39

    Relatable funny meme text about a stressed academically good daughter spending too much money on food and clothes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #40

    Text meme listing struggles of being in your 20s and 30s including paying bills and spiraling at 2am relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but that's also being in your forties / fifties unfortunately.

    #41

    Relatable funny meme text about a busy CEO making time for a Coldplay concert and gym despite personal flaws.

    thetinderblog Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect the CEO was probably not spending much time with his family. So I think this post is B O L L O C K S.

    #42

    Relatable funny meme showing a man's smiling profile with text about a CEO named Andrew who loves Coldplay.

    thetinderblog Report

    #43

    Relatable funny meme about an unemployed neighbor with unlimited fireworks wishing a happy 10th of July.

    thetinderblog Report

    #44

    Handwritten sign on a cleaner's door explaining the shop closes for family visit, showing relatable funny meme content.

    thetinderblog Report

    #45

    Tweet showing Coldplay announces camera-free audience sections, shared as a relatable funny meme about modern concert experiences.

    thetinderblog Report

    #46

    Meme showing a humorous Uber app screen with a walking option, highlighting relatable funny memes about daily struggles.

    thetinderblog Report

    #47

    Tweet humor about it being weird to see Swift on the back of a jersey, part of relatable funny memes collection.

    thetinderblog Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a funny Twitter exchange highlighting relatable humor in social media memes today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #49

    Six inmates in striped uniforms who saved an unconscious deputy, highlighting relatable funny memes about unexpected heroism.

    thetinderblog Report

    #50

    Mugshots of three women with news headline Arrested for Twerking, a relatable funny meme about Friday nights.

    thetinderblog Report

    #51

    Text meme about Pinocchio roasting someone for 10 minutes straight with his nose not growing, relatable funny meme content.

    thetinderblog Report

    #52

    Funny relatable meme text about workout plans and spells, humorously balancing out everything going wrong today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #53

    Text meme saying I asked this girl what her love language is and she said silence, a relatable funny meme.

    whineforwine_ Report

    #54

    Funny relatable meme about a retired party girl who still has wild moments despite not going out often.

    thetinderblog Report

    #55

    Relatable funny meme about accidentally saying love you on a call with an important client and the humorous follow-up.

    thetinderblog Report

    #56

    Funny meme text about not hearing Freek-A-Leek by Petey Pablo, highlighting relatable funny memes to brighten your day.

    dfarella Report

    #57

    Two elderly waiters with dementia at a quirky Japanese restaurant featured in relatable funny memes for a lighthearted day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #58

    Funny Outback Steakhouse review meme showing a customer upset about a missing blooming onion order.

    thetinderblog Report

    #59

    Relatable funny memes featuring humorous opinions on pet expenses and unexpected spending to balance out a tough day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #60

    Funny meme listing absurd steps to "Experience Burning Man at home," featuring humor and relatable content for meme lovers.

    thetinderblog Report

    #61

    Man's confused reaction face shown among social media emoji reactions in a relatable funny memes format.

    thetinderblog Report

    #62

    Relatable funny meme text about no longer being cool and noticing loud noise in a restaurant.

    thetinderblog Report

    #63

    Funny meme text about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez not having real friends at a large wedding, relatable humor.

    thetinderblog Report

    #64

    Relatable funny meme text about appreciating work ethic and morals over generational wealth in a humorous tone.

    thetinderblog Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is most of us. Im Gen X. There was no generational wealth.

    #65

    Funny relatable meme text about wanting a two income household but not wanting anyone in the house, relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #66

    Relatable funny meme showing a sarcastic "Get Better Soon" card given to a coworker to improve their job skills.

    thetinderblog Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about wanting to be fit but also fit 5 whole pizzas in the mouth, a relatable meme.

    thetinderblog Report

    #68

    Andrew Schiavone meme about irrational anxiety caused by childhood warnings, shared as a relatable funny meme.

    thetinderblog Report

    #69

    Funny relatable meme text saying a preference for ghetto activities with classy people to balance what’s going wrong today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #70

    Relatable funny meme text about hoeness and sins being washed away, fitting the theme of funny memes today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #71

    Couple exhausted and leaning back on a couch holding hands in a dim room, relatable funny memes about balancing tough days.

    thetinderblog Report

    #72

    Worn textbook page with multiple previous owners' names and humorous condition notes, showcasing relatable funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #73

    Golden retriever service dog wearing lab gear and sunglasses in a room, showing a funny relatable meme moment.

    thetinderblog Report

    #74

    Smokey Bear pointing with a hat saying don't play with fireworks, relatable funny memes to balance out bad days.

    thetinderblog Report

    #75

    Google Translate screen showing English to French translation of a phrase with humorous relatable funny meme text.

    thetinderblog Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    bon the f**k jour, Kyle? Non, bon the f**k? Bon the f**k jour, Kyle?

    #76

    Funny relatable meme text about wanting to stop adulting and live freely like a goat, jumping and eating what they want.

    thetinderblog Report

    #77

    Funny relatable meme showing a dog wearing a wig with a caption about being broke and odd Amazon deliveries.

    thetinderblog Report

    #78

    Relatable funny meme with text about not having a dad, featured in a collection of memes for humor and balance.

    thetinderblog Report

    #79

    Police officer in Florida with a miniature therapy horse in front of a police car, relatable funny meme about today’s challenges.

    thetinderblog Report

    #80

    Child wearing sunglasses holding a drink with caption about fun facts, a relatable funny meme for balancing out bad days.

    thetinderblog Report

    #81

    Relatable funny meme text about childhood memory wishing for somebody else cooking dinner every night.

    thetinderblog Report

    #82

    Funny relatable meme about a literary vampire from Sesame Street, adding humor to balance out a challenging day.

    thetinderblog Report

    #83

    Funny relatable meme text about lack of enrichment leading to acting out, featured in a collection of funny memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #84

    Relatable funny meme about working to afford alcohol to keep going to work, reflecting everyday struggles today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #85

    Relatable funny meme text saying 2025 feels like being awake during surgery on a black background.

    thetinderblog Report

    #86

    Funny relatable meme listing expensive costs like Coldplay tickets and divorce, highlighting humor in everyday struggles.

    thetinderblog Report

    #87

    Relatable funny meme text about aiming to be a skinny version of oneself, balancing out bad days with humor.

    thetinderblog Report

    #88

    Relatable funny meme text about the Coldplay concert uniting the country humorously after everything going wrong today.

    dfarella Report

    #89

    Cat watching colorful fireworks with a funny caption, relatable funny memes to balance out everything going wrong today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #90

    Funny relatable meme complaining about Microsoft Authenticator login interruptions and work frustrations.

    thetinderblog Report

    #91

    Relatable funny meme text about appreciating honesty and not pretending to be nice because it’s exhausting.

    thetinderblog Report

    #92

    Relatable funny meme text advising to keep a little humor handy for when people don't act right today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #93

    Funny relatable meme about Tinder conversations and the confusion of understanding what men want today.

    thetinderblog Report

    #94

    Relatable funny meme text about people liking summer only because of childhood time off ingrained in minds.

    thetinderblog Report

    #95

    Text meme expressing a humorous and relatable desire to become someone's hot trophy wife instead of advancing a career.

    thetinderblog Report

    #96

    Relatable funny meme text about missed summer plans and trying again next year to balance out a tough day.

    thetinderblog Report

