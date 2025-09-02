96 Relatable Funny Memes To Balance Out Everything That’s Going Wrong Today (New Pics)Interview
It feels good to be seen, understood, and accepted by your peers. It’s far less lonely to go through life when you know for a fact that whatever situation you find yourself in, you’re not the first, nor the last. And one way to easily connect with others is through memes that match your sense of humor and experiences.
‘The Tinder Blog’ is a massively popular social media account that has been posting funny and relatable memes on Instagram for over a decade. You can vibe with a lot of its content, which makes you think ‘same!’ We’ve compiled a list of some of the freshest memes, so keep scrolling for a good laugh.
Bored Panda reached out to the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ and he was kind enough to answer our questions. You'll find our interview with him below.
Despite the name, ‘The Tinder Blog’ doesn’t focus on relationships or dating. Instead, it posts lots of hilariously relatable and relatably hilarious memes, as well as entertaining, educational, and uplifting content.
Currently, the account boasts a whopping 3.9 million followers on Instagram.
We got in touch with Joseph, the creator of the incredibly popular ‘The Tinder Blog’ project. Bored Panda was interested to learn about the success behind the Instagram account, why this type of content is beloved by so many people, as well as what new content creators should keep in mind.
“To be honest, part of my success came from timing—I was fortunate to start early, when it was easier to grow on Instagram. Over the years, the platform has changed dramatically: algorithms constantly evolve, users are more selective about who they follow, and new accounts face tougher competition,” Joseph shared with Bored Panda.
“That said, having built pages for over a decade, I’ve developed a deep understanding of what truly resonates with audiences. I’ve learned to identify the kind of content people not only enjoy seeing but also feel compelled to engage with,” he said.
“And that instinct, built on experience, has been key to sustaining growth and keeping my pages relevant.”
We were also curious about how someone who’s new to social media content would go about entertaining others if they feel overwhelmed by all the potential competition.
“My advice would be to focus on being specific and intentional with your content. Instead of trying to appeal to everyone, pick a niche that feels authentic to you—ideally something you’re skilled at or passionate about, but that people don’t see every day. For example, a unique craft like origami or a specialized style of cooking can stand out far more than generic content,” Joseph said, sharing his philosophy with Bored Panda.
“While growth may take longer, the audience you attract will be more engaged and loyal. Most importantly, don’t give up. Keep experimenting, interact with creators in similar spaces, and look for ways to collaborate—whether that’s co-creating content or doing simple shout-outs. Building exposure through genuine connections often leads to stronger, more sustainable growth.”
During a previous in-depth interview with the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ Bored Panda learned all about the entertaining project and its roots.
As it turns out, the Instagram account actually started as a mere joke by the curator back in business school.
Eventually, it grew into the massively popular account that people know and love today.
According to the founder of the account, he started it in 2014. This was a much simpler time, “far before there were influencers, or people making money on Instagram.”
“I was getting my MBA at USC, and I was bored in class and wanted to do something creative. I always felt that I was somewhat funny and wanted to create a page to express it,” the creator of ‘The Tinder Blog’ opened up to Bored Panda earlier.
“It was just a hobby to entertain people,” the founder revealed.
He was also kind enough to reveal how they choose the type of content to share on the page. It’s all based on years of experience, amassed via trial and error.
“I feel as though I know the audience well and what they like/react to. I do not believe in posting anything controversial, regardless of my personal beliefs,” he said.
According to the founder of ‘The Tinder Blog,’ the account serves as a sort of escape from reality.
It’s essentially a safe place for people to laugh, while getting away from world events.
It’s the quality of the digital content shared that makes ‘The Tinder Blog’ stand out from the crowd of social media creators, according to the curator. It’s this very same quality that continues entertaining their followers. This project has also allowed the founder to forge new friendships with people online.
“I am very fortunate to have met many creators and stand-up comedians who submit their hilarious content. I truly enjoy developing a relationship and watching them grow as well,” the founder shared with Bored Panda earlier.
However, ‘The Tinder Blog,’ as large as it is, is far from the only project that he works on. At the time of the previous interview, he said he ran 12 pages in total. But now, at the time of writing, he runs over 20 projects. In particular, he had been leaning into feel-good content.
“With so much negativity in the world, it's got to be able to share positivity,” he said. One of their other popular pages is ‘Daily Happy Stories.’
According to the creator, he feels truly lucky to have had all of hissuccess on social media. It’s something they try not to take for granted. “I love supporting charities/nonprofits, so if there are any nonprofits that do need exposure, please reach out, and anyone suffering from depression/mental health, please reach out.”
The founder told Bored Panda that he really reads everyone’s messages. What’s more, he has actually coached some people going through a tough time.
Sorry but that's also being in your forties / fifties unfortunately.
I suspect the CEO was probably not spending much time with his family. So I think this post is B O L L O C K S.
fr tho, why they always be eating in the car without me
This is most of us. Im Gen X. There was no generational wealth.
