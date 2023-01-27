104 Funny Memes That Are All Too Relatable, Shared By This Instagram Page
Sometimes words betray us. With its infinite quirks, life can be so overwhelming it’s hard to describe how exactly we are feeling or what we are going through.
Luckily, the internet, which is powered by our beloved memes, is making sure that everything, even the most random situation, can have a meme and a joke that we can all relate to. And you don’t need to look far.
Welcome to “The Tinder Blog” Instagram page, a destination for, as the description says, funny and relatable memes. With 4.1M followers, the account stands strong in providing random entertainment combined with the infinite scrolling we all sometimes crave. Below we wrapped up the most hilarious examples for you to chuckle at!
Look's like someone's going the full Barney Gumble!
God Pete Davidson is an a**hole, but at least he targets the right people.
Insensitive b***h
Ennui? That is literally ennui you are describing.
I get this, season 2 of Record Of Ragnarok only just came out. IT TOOK A WHOLE YEAR!!!
I have a yearly watch of US office. Skip season 1 and enjoy.
ya need to double down on your Haws giphy-63d3...0e5f88.gif
Is this the thing where you put out a wrong statement so someone corrects it, because we all know he said “I’m the king of the world”??
Hey! I'd still be climbing the kitchen counters, if I didn't need physical therapy afterwards.
I just up voted a brilliant comment on BP then discovered it was mine
*evil genie snaps fingers to give menopause inflicting hot flashes*