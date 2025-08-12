ADVERTISEMENT

Even some of the most die-hard dog lovers can spend hours lost in a rabbit hole of cat content on the internet. Cats and cucumbers, LOLCats, Grumpy Cats, cats losing their balance... There’s something adorable about these aloof creatures that just captures our full attention. It gives us yet another excuse to use social media to procrastinate over that other urgent thing we’re meant to be doing.

Yes, cats are cute. But they’re also a bit crazy. And you’d be forgiven for thinking that they’re cooking up a plan to take over the world. Just in case you haven't yet had your fill of cat content for the day (or hour), we're here to bring you even more. While very busy with something super important, we happened to get distracted by an Instagram page called Weird Cats But OK, and the content is too good not to share.

It's a gallery of pussy cats in precarious poses, felines pulling funny faces, and photos that are just pure "what the heck?" Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites from the page for you to scroll through until the cats come home. Don't forget to upvote the ones that leave you feline great! We also explain why cat content is so popular, and you'll find that info between the images.