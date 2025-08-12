ADVERTISEMENT

Even some of the most die-hard dog lovers can spend hours lost in a rabbit hole of cat content on the internet. Cats and cucumbers, LOLCats, Grumpy Cats, cats losing their balance... There’s something adorable about these aloof creatures that just captures our full attention. It gives us yet another excuse to use social media to procrastinate over that other urgent thing we’re meant to be doing.

Yes, cats are cute. But they’re also a bit crazy. And you’d be forgiven for thinking that they’re cooking up a plan to take over the world. Just in case you haven't yet had your fill of cat content for the day (or hour), we're here to bring you even more. While very busy with something super important, we happened to get distracted by an Instagram page called Weird Cats But OK, and the content is too good not to share.

It's a gallery of pussy cats in precarious poses, felines pulling funny faces, and photos that are just pure "what the heck?" Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites from the page for you to scroll through until the cats come home. Don't forget to upvote the ones that leave you feline great! We also explain why cat content is so popular, and you'll find that info between the images.

#1

Calico cat lying upside down on concrete floor near a door and a red bicycle in a narrow alleyway.

International Cat Day might have fallen on the 8th of August, but we're sure many cats would argue that every day is their special day to be worshipped. They've been on a mission to take over the internet for the past couple of years, and for all we know, they're secretly planning to rule the world. Possibly plotting away at a cat convention while their families think they're casually roaming the streets.

If you've never found yourself unexpectedly caught up in cat content while you're meant to be doing something else, who are you even? There were an estimated 1.3 billion cat pictures on the internet back in 2010. Today's data puts that number at more than 6.5 billion.

Human beings have a long history of feline fascination. Ancient Egyptians considered them to be sacred, and there are cave paintings of cats dating back 10,000 years. Even lolcats have been around longer than you might think. They made their first appearance in the 1870s, when a photographer called Harry Pointer captured pics of cats mimicking human activities and added some witty captions.

The invention of the World Wide Web has just made it that much easier to get our paws on kitty content. "It's not so much creating this interest in cats; it's more about exploiting this interest that was already there,” explains cultural historian Miles Orvell.
    #2

    Cat partially hidden behind a plant with holes, creating a strange but funny feline photo shared on an IG cat account.

    #3

    Orange cat lying on the floor beneath a couch with a large brown stuffed bear draped over the sofa, funny cat photo.

    Some experts believe there's a psychological reason that cats go viral. It's a social psychology principle known as scarcity. And it has nothing to do with the number of cats on the planet. Interestingly, it's more about wanting what we can't have. You see, unlike dogs, cats basically domesticated themselves.

    "As we began farming, they moved in to prey on rodents attracted to crops, and they stuck around for the easy meals," explains treehugger.com. "Even after living alongside us for more than 9,000 years, scientists have concluded that house cats are still only 'semi-domesticated,' and cats remain far less studied than dogs, meaning much of their behavior remains a mystery to us."

    Dogs are known to be more affectionate than their feline counterparts. In case you haven't noticed, cats are aloof. They can almost have you begging for attention. They love to play hard to get. Or rather, hard to pet. They make you work for their affection and earn it. And this ties into the scarcity principle we mentioned earlier. It argues that we assign greater value to items that are scarce or difficult to obtain.
    #4

    Two cats with funny expressions sitting side by side in a strange but funny photo shared by an IG account obsessed with felines

    #5

    A boy sitting on a couch eating while a cat appears to be zooming toward his food in a funny cat photo.

    #6

    A funny photo of a cat seemingly biting a dinosaur graphic on a man's shirt in strange cat moments.

    According to the BBC, there are other reasons that cat content is so wildly popular and why it easily goes viral. One is the emotional appeal of these creatures. The site notes that at least one study has found that videos evoking strong emotions such as joy or surprise are twice as likely to be shared on social media platforms. Funny and cute cat content certainly isn't lacking in this area.

    Another reason we find ourselves obsessed is relatability. "When a video shows something we can all relate to, it makes us feel connected and more likely to share it," explains the BBC. "A report by cat welfare charity Cats Protection found 25% of all UK households owned a cat in 2024, so as a nation of cat lovers, we can really relate to our furry friends."

    #7

    Cat sitting on unrolled toilet paper in bathroom, one of the very strange but funny photos of cats shared online.

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    *sigh* my 6-month-old kitty has recently discovered the toilet paper, we keep the door shut but if he gets in he can have that whole roll on the floor in SECONDS

    #8

    Cat sitting behind glass next to a beware of dog sign, a funny and strange photo shared by a feline Instagram account.

    #9

    A funny and strange photo of a cat sitting inside a bra on a textured carpet floor.

    Then, of course, there's the shareability factor. "Videos that are easy to share and use popular hashtags or trends can reach a bigger audience quickly," explains the site, adding that the hashtag #catsofinstagram has more than 212 million posts on Instagram. While the hashtag #cat is in the top 100 trending hashtags of 2025.

    Perhaps we seek out cat content because we sub-consciously know it's good for our mental health. A 2020 University of Leeds study found that watching cute animals can help reduce stress and anxiety by up to 50%. So don't feel guilty, scroll away!
    #10

    Funny cat photo showing a strange orange feline biting its own paw, capturing unusual cat behavior and humor.

    #11

    Gray cat camouflaged as a loaf of bread on a kitchen counter in a funny cat photo shared by a feline Instagram account.

    #12

    A funny photo of a cat sitting inside a shopping basket in a grocery store aisle among fresh produce.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited)

    What store is this, that they sell kittys? Asking for a friend...😉

    There could be another reason for the billions of kitty pics on the net: Social media is like a dog park, but for cats.

    While Fido, his friends, and their paw-rents are able to get together during walks and exchange cute compliments, there hasn't really been a place for cats and their owners to congregate until the internet. It's a daily virtual cat convention.

    #13

    Black and white cat making a funny face while being photographed on a stone pillar at night in a strange funny cat moment.

    #14

    Person holding a very long black cat stretched out, showcasing a strange but funny photo of cats.

    #15

    Cat with unusually long front legs stretching indoors, a strange but funny photo of cats from a feline-obsessed IG account.

    As you might know, dog people and cat people possess certain characteristics, and they're quite different. According to a University of Texas study, cat people are more introverted, sensitive, non-conformist, and creative.

    "Cats have an independence and playful inventiveness that appeals to the solitary geeks who spend their time writing computer code," says blogger Jack Schofield. "Cats require relatively little maintenance and are basically nocturnal animals, so they're a perfect match for the Internet geek/coder/hacker lifestyle."
    #16

    Close-up of a cat with an open mouth and a possum drinking from a bowl, strange and funny cat photo.

    #17

    A funny photo of a cat appearing to balance on a hand, showcasing strange but amusing feline behavior outdoors.

    #18

    Orange tabby cat standing upright in a funny pose on a beige couch, showcasing strange but funny cat behavior.

    Treehugger's team argues that the people who are most inclined to create and share Web content are often the same people who are likely to self-identify as cat people.

    "And because users determine what content goes on the Internet — and what goes viral when they share it with their network — it’s hardly surprising that this content frequently features felines," concludes the site.
    #19

    Black cat with wild messy fur and wide eyes in a funny photo shared by an IG account obsessed with felines.

    #20

    Cat making funny face with laptop screen showing defeat message in a strange but funny photo of cats.

    #21

    Cat sitting on a bar counter with blue lighting, surrounded by people in a crowded indoor setting, funny feline photo.

    Cat content comes in all shapes and sizes. Images, videos, audio. This "unstructured data" on the net is a lot like cat fur in your household, quips data management site Pure Storage... "you don’t realize how much there is until you start trying to get a handle on it."

    That team estimates that if you started right now, you still wouldn’t be able to consume all of the internet’s cat content in your lifetime. But that's not to say you shouldn't try!
    #22

    Close-up of a cat with a funny, distorted face lying on a bed, highlighting strange but funny cat photos.

    #23

    Tiny black and white kitten peeking out of a small pocket on an orange shirt in a funny cat photo.

    #24

    Cat playing with electrical cord near wall outlet, a very strange but funny photo of cats shared online.

    #25

    Two cats peeking out from the legs of a pair of jeans in a funny and strange feline photo.

    #26

    Orange cat lying on a bag of carrots, showcasing funny and strange behavior shared by a feline-obsessed Instagram account.

    #27

    White dog lying on a cat tree with a fluffy cat sitting below on a platform in a home setting, funny cat photos theme

    #28

    Close-up of a finger caught by sharp cat claws under a white textured fabric, showing funny cat behavior.

    #29

    Cat lying asleep on an office printer, one paw stretched out, in a strange but funny photo of cats.

    #30

    Graffiti art of a cat with a funny expression painted on a street wall captured in unusual feline photo collection.

    #31

    White cat lying stretched out on a dark fuzzy blanket, with eyes half-closed in a funny feline moment.

    #32

    Tabby cat with a double exposure effect creating a strange but funny feline photo shared on an IG account.

    #33

    Cat peeking through a door in a bedroom, a funny and strange photo shared by an IG account obsessed with felines.

    #34

    Several cats lined up eating from bowls indoors, showcasing funny cat moments from a feline-obsessed IG account.

    #35

    Cat riding a skateboard outdoors humorously captured in a strange but funny photo shared by an IG account obsessed with felines.

    #36

    Orange and white cat lying on a bed below a framed painting of a winged figure, captured in a funny and strange moment.

    #37

    Two cats playfully interacting near a glass door in a funny and strange photo shared by a feline-obsessed account.

    #38

    Black and white cat sitting on the floor watching two women leaning over a bed in a funny cat photo.

    #39

    Strange and funny cat with expressive eyes sitting on a bed in a cozy room, shared by an IG feline account.

    #40

    Cat peeking through medicine boxes in a pharmacy shelf, showcasing a funny and strange feline moment.

    #41

    Blurry photo of a black cat with its tongue out on a couch, showing a funny and strange feline moment.

    #42

    Blurry black cat with wide eyes and tongue out on carpet, a funny and strange photo of cats shared online.

