Speaking about that, I think many people would agree that it's far better to not have kids than to have them and be unhappy with the decision. Besides, it would probably do no good not just for the parents but for their children as well. On that note, a person on Reddit asked netizens to share signs that show that a person should not become a parent. Here's a list of 42 of these red flags that folks believe indicate unsuitable parents.

There are people who have been dreaming about creating a family ever since they were kids and that's basically the main goal of their life. And while some of those folks want to have a large family with multiple kids, some think that 1 or 2 is more than enough. However, there are also those who want to live child-free lives. They don’t like kids, don’t really see joy in creating a family and that’s not how they aspire to live. And despite various opinions out there about childless people, there is absolutely nothing wrong with it. According to statistics , 1 in 5 people don’t want to have children.

#1 If you can't look after yourself first

#2 If you’re thinking of having kids so they can be your retirement plan then please. Don’t.

#3 if you do it in the hopes of "saving" or "advancing" your relationship, or if you wish to "compensate" for perceived lack of personal achievements

#4 You view your child as a mould in which you can shape, alter, and control, pinning all of your failed aspirations and ambitions on them and forcing them to be something they are not.



Rather than acknowledging your role as a guide, motivator, and a pillar of support to help them discover and forge their own identity and loving them even more because of it.

#5 Not wanting kids.

#6 If you treat animals poorly / abuse animals. People often treat animals similarly to how they treat children.

#7 If you care too much about getting one gender of child and not having the same desire for the other. Parental love needs to be unconditional

#8 I'm short tempered

#9 If you’re not a fan of being peed on… If you like silence more than 2 minutes per day… If you like spending your own money on things you want/need… If you don’t enjoy being a human jungle gym… If you’re sensitive to people liking what you cook… If you don’t want to get good sleep anymore…and it continues as you stay awake waiting for your teen to get home safe

#10 If you obsess over having a cute baby without actually having any experience taking care of babies/kids. The cuteness does NOT fully compensate for the energy, time, patience, and UNCONDITIONAL love needed to properly raise a child.



People see babies as objects or status, and then get frustrated when they actually have to parent. This typically leads to some sort of abuse because the parents are emotionally immature and don’t realize that kids need so much guidance. You’re literally developing a brain from scratch… parenting is not what a lot of people think.

#11 Don’t have kids if you’re a man and you think your wife will do all of the work. It’s not possible. You have to parent too. She will resent you. It doesn’t work like that.

#12 You don’t like children. Or people for that matter.

#13 If you really enjoy your "me time" and have little tolerance for stupid s**t.

#14 I always tell people "Go buy a dog first and see how you do".



Want something that loves you unconditionally? Go buy a dog. Dont make a kid.



Want something that will s**t all Over your carpet, test your patience, and test your teaching abilities? Go buy a dog.



Want something you have to plan your life around? Go buy a high-energy dog and keep it indoors (see what happens)



That will test whether you are ready for a kid.



If your answer is "just put it in the yard and leave it there", youuuuuu really shouldn't have a kid.

#15 If you can't feed the baby then don't have a baby

#16 Selfish. The most honest thing I ever heard was a family friend tell me "I realised once I had him I could never have more. I'm to selfish, I want things too and I dont want to spread my time and money further. I love him and would do anything for him now but I'd never do it again" it's OK to be selfish in that way but better to realise it before a few kids.



Edit : there is more one type of selfish. There is many many types of selfish on both sides (kids vs no kids) this comment is about the specific type of selfish shown above. A selfish that Is perfectly ok to feel

#17 You had a traumatic childhood and haven’t put in much work healing from it. You’ll transfer a lot of harm unintentionally to your kids, and likely choose poor partners, as you’re attracted to people who mimic your trauma inducing parental figures.

#18 If you have mental health issues and can barely keep yourself happy let alone raise a human being. I quit booze five years ago.



I’m a 38 year old male and have just started to get my life together and find some semblance of happiness. We’ve both been in therapy now and are making leaps and bounds.



We had both had very tough childhoods being indigenous and all.



I highly doubt my parents held us in their arms and thought ‘I can’t wait to abuse and neglect you’. I don’t think that’s how these things happen but it did. None the less, for the sake of my own sanity and that of my spouses (who also is on her mental health journey and 15 years into our relationship), it is the most loving thing we could’ve done for ourselves and that of our would be children.

#19 You're not in your late 20s yet. I wouldn't recommend becoming a parent your whole adult life.

#20 If you demand your child to be like you and share the same beliefs/opinions as you.

#21 If you're doing it just because everyone else is

#22 You are not yet stable enough in your life and finances to properly raise a child.

#23 You're expecting the child to be your caregiver when it grows older.

#24 If you want to use them for content on your social media account.

#25 You're not mature enough to shoulder the responsibilities that parenting entails, you're still thinking of yourself first and aren't willing to put someone else in that position, and if you think the child's income is your retirement plan lol

#26 if you are homo-/transphobic or have other very bigoted and narrow-minded views. your kid might come out as gay/trans, and you should be the one to support them and protect them from haters, not be one of them. if you can't love your kid, no matter what, you should not have kids.

#27 1. You hate humans

2. You can barely take care of a house plant.

3. You are broke AF

#28 Not wanting kids and the responsibilities that come with them

#29 Anger Issues and the fact that you didn't go to therapy.



Self insert, don't mind me.

#30 if you have a genetic or hereditary disease that has no cures or chronic and very tiresome, like cancers, diabetes, Huntington's disease, etc...



till genetic modification becomes an everyday routine. you will probably be bringing another sick person to suffer into this world.

#31 I do not care to change my standard of living. I want to continue traveling overseas without impediment

#32 Because you're a narcissist and just want a copy of yourself

#33 You lose patience over basic inconveniences

#34 You call children weird childfree jargon like "cum pets" or "crotch goblins" without any sense of how weird and gross that is

#35 Being selfish. Kinda like me. I am more concerned with what I wanna do. If I had a child it would not be good.

#36 Just knowing it's not for me

#37 You're planning on using them as a retirement plan.



If all you want is a mini-me, you should not have kids. They're individual people, whether you like it or not



If you believe having children is the only way one can have a legacy.



If you think it's going to fix your relationship or help you keep them. Let them go.



If you expect there to be a village there for you 24/7 and don't plan on bringing anything to the village.

#38 Your child will have to be born on food stamps / medicaid

#39 * If you have genetic issues you could pass on. Like why on earth do you want to bring ill or disabled kids into the world?

* When you have mental issues yourself. Heal yourself instead of suffer and pass on.

* When you can barely feed yourself.

* When you already have sleeping problems.

* When you like your free time and dont want to give that up

* When you are not willing to put your life on hold for 20 years and put a child on number 1.

* when you dont have a good stable relationship. No a kid isnt going to fix your relationship/marriage. Its actually a fact that they make it worse.

* when you have sensory problems. And dont like to be touched or loud noices.

* When you live for your career.

* When you want to have a mini-me. You are going to have a entirely new person with own thoughts, dreams and wishes, not a clone of yourself.

* When you want to pass on a legacy. You are forgotten in 3 generations. Lets be honest 99,9% of the people cant remember past their great grandparents. tons of people dont even know their great grandparents.

* When you want a kid because they are cute and all your friends have one. Oh boy, look past the kodak moments a baby is more than just the cute moments.

* When you cant give them a good future. Dont have kids in poverty. Its hard enough for us now to survive in this world. Its going to be so much worse in 20 years.

#40 You think spanking children is cool because your parents did it to you and you "turned out fine".

#41 The world is on fire and we can't afford to live