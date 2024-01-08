Sister Takes Away Spotlight From Sibling On Special Occasions, They Disinvite Her From Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have plans to tie the knot, your wedding day will likely be one of the most special days of your life. And it’s beautiful to have all of your loved ones gathered in one place to celebrate you and your partner. But unfortunately, life doesn’t take any days off from being complicated, even your wedding day.

One soon-to-be newlywed recently shared on Reddit that they’ve decided to uninvite their sister from their wedding to try to ensure that the focus of their big day doesn’t drift to her and her health problems. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers have left them.

The bride and groom always have the final say as to who will be welcome at their wedding

So after hearing about their sister’s recent health issues, this person decided it would be best to exclude her from the event altogether

Inviting guests who might make the whole day about them is a huge risk for brides and grooms to take

There are only a few days in our lives where it’s reasonable to expect to be the center of attention. When you graduate university, welcome a child into your family and get married, your loved ones should be happy to celebrate you and put aside their own issues for the day. But if they can’t manage to do so, they might end up being excluded from the event altogether.

One of the cardinal rules of attending a wedding is to not steal the spotlight from the bride and groom. “Creating a dynamic that deters from a carefree and happy flow to the bride and groom’s day is selfish, inconsiderate, and a total faux pas,” Monica Delevaux, owner and director at Haute Wedding, told Vogue.

While the happy couple is thrilled to have all of their loved ones there, the last thing they need to be worrying about is their aunt’s alcoholism or their sibling’s health issues. They will remember this day for the rest of their lives, and everyone attending should be respectful enough to ensure that the day is all about them. A great wedding guest radiates positivity and keeps their lips sealed about anything that would put a damper on the day.

It’s actually common for family members to be excluded from weddings for one reason or another

While it might sound taboo or harsh to exclude a sibling from your wedding day, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable with the decisions you make. And if having your brother or sister buzzing around will only bring you stress, you have every right to remove them from the guest list. But according to Good Housekeeping, experts say it’s common to exclude some relatives who might not behave appropriately.

“When making healthier choices for oneself and moving away from family dysfunction, it may feel like pumping an atrophied muscle,” LCSW Heather Coleman told Good Housekeeping. “If you are struggling to set healthy boundaries with your family or friends, or saying no to them for your own well-being, I highly recommend sorting out your feelings with a professional in order to gain the support to take those courageous steps.”

There’s no better day to put yourself, and your partner, first than your wedding day. And while it might be difficult to have the conversation ahead of time, explaining that certain relatives won’t be welcome at the gathering, it will be worth it when you’re stress free on one of the most important days of your life. Calmly explain why you’ve made this decision, and keep in mind that you have good intentions, even if your relatives try to make you feel guilty.

Dealing with a toxic sibling can take a massive toll on anyone

In this specific situation, it seems that the OP has had a tumultuous relationship with their sister for a long time. According to PureWow, some telltale signs of a toxic sister are someone who insists on playing the victim, who makes everything about her and who doesn’t respect boundaries. And sometimes, these toxic siblings might even be narcissistic.

Choosing Therapy explains that having a narcissistic sibling can take a huge toll on anyone’s mental health. It may make you conflict avoidant or avoidant to criticism, distrustful of others, overly tolerant of abuse in relationships, used to a lack of stability in your family life, and lead you to having a lack of nurturing relationships. Experts recommend siblings assert their boundaries when dealing with narcissistic brothers or sisters, know their limits and know when to walk away.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had to choose to exclude one of your siblings or relatives from a big day in your life to protect your mental health? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama, look no further than right here!

