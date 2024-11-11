ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is upon us, bringing with it the joy of festive feasts and the inevitable kitchen chaos. But don't fret, culinary enthusiasts! We've assembled a list of 20 Panda-approved essentials that will transform your holiday cooking from a daunting task to a delightful experience. These kitchen heroes are here to save the day, ensuring your culinary creations are as stress-free as they are delicious.

Imagine gliding through your holiday meal prep with ease, armed with tools that make every chop, slice, and bake a breeze. From time-saving appliances to clever gadgets, our curated selection caters to every aspect of holiday cooking. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, these Panda-endorsed items will elevate your culinary game and leave you with more time to savor the festivities. Get ready to whip up some holiday magic with gear that's as practical as it is impressive.

A Mini Rice Cooker Brings A "Set And Forget" Vibe To Cooking That We Need Over The Holidays

Review: "Just what we needed. Takes no space and leaves one open to cook something else on the stove. Steamed some broccoli as well and it worked just fine. No noise, weighs nothing, time saver you plug and let it do its thing. Best bang for the buck." - Kevin

$21.99 at Amazon
    Simplify Holiday Meal Prep With The Vegetable Chopper, A Time-Saving Tool That's A Cut Above The Rest

    Review: "As someone with ADHD and executive dysfunction, making dinner can be difficult with all of the required steps. This device makes it incredibly quick and easy to chop an onion in seconds. The materials feel nice and durable. The blades are sharp and are fairly protected. I’m excited to use some of the mandoline slicing attachments and grating attachments! It also takes up very little space which is a must for me. Overall, this is a fantastic product" - Meesh

    amazon.com , Wakeuptomakeup Report

    $49.99 $29.97 at Amazon
    Reach New Heights Of Baking Safety With The Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt, A Heat-Resistant Hero That's Got You Covered From Wrist To Fingertips

    Review: "I just received these and I'm very happy with the quality and the enclosed statement that if I have any issue with the product, just email them and they will replace with no questions asked. They work fine for getting hot dishes out of my lower oven and they come up the arm far enough to protect from burns." - Sue

    amazon.com , Nate Report

    $33.99 $21.99 at Amazon
    Crack The Code To Perfectly Cooked Eggs With The Egg Perfect Egg Timer, A Simple Yet Genius Tool That Ensures Your Holiday Breakfast Is Egg-Straordinary

    Review: "With this brilliant invention, boiling eggs is now "perfect"! No more guesswork! Just take them out of the water when the "eggdicator" shows the amount of done-ness you desire. So simple. :)" - William Barnett

    amazon.com , Sandi , Zabrina Graves Report

    $8.86 at Amazon
    Keep The Kitchen Tidy And The Dishwasher Drama-Free With The Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet, A Small But Mighty Helper That Lets Everyone Know When It's Time To Load Up

    Review: "I bought this to eliminate excuses from lazy household members. When it says clean, that means it's time to put the clean stuff away. Pretty easy. The colors are bright and easy to read. The slider works well. It has a strong magnetic back." - Alicia Hiltner

    amazon.com , Liana Report

    $6.99 at Amazon
    Boil, Peel, And Deviled Done! Streamline Your Holiday Appetizer Prep With The Rapid Egg Cooker, A Speedy Sidekick That Makes Perfect Eggs Every Time

    Review: "What a great find . Haven’t had any eggs in a while since I got a new electric glass top stove which requires cast iron pots and pans and is such a hassle . This Egg Cooker is perfect. So easy to use and quick and the eggs come out just right. I’m so impressed with it that I got one for a friend and am ordering another for my daughter in law. It’s a Great gift and comes in so many different colors . I highly recommend it ❤️" - Boni Forte'

    amazon.com , Boni Forte' , TN Report

    $19.99 $18.99 at Amazon
    Let's dive deeper into the heart of our Panda-approved cooking arsenal. As we explore these kitchen game-changers, you'll see how each item is designed to tackle specific holiday cooking challenges. From prepping vegetables to perfecting your roast, these tools will have you cooking with confidence and flair.
    Snip, Clip, And Savor The Flavor! Make Herb Prep A Breeze With The Herb Scissors With 5 Blades

    Review: "I HATE chopping herbs. These scissors make it easy. Great quality and I love the little comb that comes with it for easy cleaning" - Roger Esposito

    amazon.com , Lucille P. Nawara Report

    $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon
    Whip Up A Holiday Storm With The KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer, A Powerful And Portable Mixing Master That Makes Quick Work Of Even The Toughest Recipes

    Review: "Quiet! This thing is powerful, the beaters seem to stay engaged, and it’s quiet. Charge seems to last a long time too! Not having a chord to drag across the counter collecting batter and countertop goop is a big plus." - Ed B

    amazon.com , Lee Report

    $99.99 at Amazon
    Keep Your Countertops Clear And Your Utensils Tidy With The Delightful Crab Silicone Utensil Rest, A Playful Yet Practical Kitchen Companion That's Shell-Abulous

    Review: "Spoon Crab is a hard worker. He is very efficient. Occasionally, he gets a little unstable and demands a sacrafice or he'll drop your spoon into the boiling water below. Aside from that, no complaints. He's a good bud who does his best." - Whitx2

    amazon.com , Whitx2 Report

    $19.95 $14.99 at Amazon
    Step Up To Comfort In The Kitchen With The Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Kitchen Mat, A Supportive Sidekick That Soothes Your Feet And Keeps You Cooking All Day Long

    Review: "This came rolled up but flattened out immediately. There was no chemical smell to air out and I was able to start using it immediately. I have been using this in my kitchen for a few days and have noticed it really helps with back pain while I am doing dishes. It's also really easy to clean! I am doing a remodel in my kitchen and plan to order the longer one because I love this one so much!" - G Mender

    amazon.com , G Mender , Christopher Rudd Report

    $35.99 $19.99 at Amazon
    Fry, Roast, And Bake To Perfection With The Spacious Xl Air Fryer, A Healthier Cooking Companion That's Big On Flavor And Low On Guilt

    Review: "I've had a couple of air fryers before purchasing this one. Let me tell you I'm loving this one. It's simple to use with easy clean up. Get it ! Trust me you will love it!!!" - Vicki

    amazon.com , Robert Report

    $139.95 at Amazon
    Credit: Memonade123

    Take The Guesswork Out Of Air Frying With The Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, A Handy Helper That Sticks By Your Side And Guides You To Crispy, Golden Perfection

    Review: "We keep them inside the cabinet door above our air fryer. Since we're new to air frying, it's a great help to us. (Our son bought us a do it all large air fryer about a year ago (!) and we've only now begun using it. We LOVE it!" - Savannah Conroy

    amazon.com , Bahb , Savannah Conroy Report

    $15.99 $8.98 at Amazon
    Chop, Slice, And Puree With Precision And Power Using The Versatile Cuisinart Food Processor, A Kitchen Workhorse That Makes Prep Work A Breeze!

    Review: "Love love love this machine. It's quiet and works like a dream. House did I not have a food processor before this. It's saved me so much time while preserving my garden bounty." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer , mothership Report

    $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon
    Now, let's turn up the heat and explore the next batch of holiday cooking must-haves. These aren't just ordinary kitchen tools; they're the secret ingredients to a stress-free cooking experience. From smart shortcuts to comfort-enhancing accessories, these Panda favorites prove that the right equipment can make all the difference in your holiday meal preparation. So, preheat your oven and get ready to revolutionize your approach to festive cooking - because with these essentials, you'll be serving up holiday cheer with a side of culinary mastery.

    Bake, Roast, And Clean With Ease Using The Large Non Stick Oven Liners, A Mess-Free Solution That Keeps Your Oven Sparkling And Food Residue-Free

    Review: "I like these oven liners. They really do a great job catching splatters from my baking and broiling. They clean nice after cooling and they don't have an oder. Plus you get 3 in a package. Can't go wrong with that!" - Kathy A.

    amazon.com , Kathy A. , Jackie L. Report

    $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon
    Cook Al Dente Perfection In A Flash With The Pasta Microwave Cooker, A Quick And Convenient Kitchen Companion That's A Saucy Time-Saver!

    Review: "Hands down the BEST pasta cooking contraption I have ever owned! It does EXACTLY what it says-believe me I was skeptical. I was also worried it would be super hot to remove from the microwave—not at ALL. The plastic is able to be held in hand-not hot pads needed! I couldn’t be happier! Highly recommend!" - Butterfly

    amazon.com , Rick and Crystal Landavazo , Butterfly Report

    $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon
    Slice, Dice, And Julienne With Precision And Ease Using The Mandoline Slicer, A Razor-Sharp Kitchen Tool That Makes Prep Work A Cut Above The Rest

    Review: "I have purchased at least 5 different vegetable choppers with varying success The Dash mandoline is the best by far, you don’t have to be super strong to operate it and the blades are very sharp and make the process effortless! I’m going to leave it out so I will use it more. It’s very well designed and looks good" - Mary E.

    amazon.com , Mary E. , English Teacher Report

    $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
    Rise To The Occasion With Perfectly Baked Cakes Every Time Using The Bake-Even Cake Strips

    Review: "I’ve been working on my cake decorating over the years and this product has been huge in helping me. It made such a difference, my cakes are so much flatter. So much less waste!" - leilani carman

    amazon.com , Ordinarygirl Report

    $12.47 $9.96 at Amazon
    Crush The Competition With The Simplest, Most Efficient Way To Extract Garlic Flavor Using The Garlic Press

    Review: "I just love this! Love that you can get minced garlic or slice garlic! Easy to clean just put it in the dishwasher and it’s ready for use in your next favorite dish!" - Julie boston

    amazon.com , Dee’s World Report

    $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon
    Measure Up To Perfection With The Versatile Adjustable Measuring Spoon, A Clever Kitchen Tool That Slides, Adjusts, And Scoops With Ease, Making Recipe Prep A Breeze

    Review: "I really like that I can use just one tool to measure whatever I need by adjusting the spoon size. I cook and bake frequently and this has been so convenient to use. I no longer have to worry about finding a specific spoon size and this takes up less room, which is key since I have limited storage space." - Amber O

    amazon.com , Amber O Report

    $12.25 at Amazon
    Strip Away The Hassle Of Corn Prep With The Corn Prep Peeler

    Review: "I’ve tried many corn cutters and this one is awesome and definitely my favorite! Super easy to use, sharp, and cuts the corn right off." - molly

    amazon.com , Adam Lasley , molly Report

    $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon
