Review: "I moved into a small apt with one other roommate and didn’t have too much counter space for all our stuff. We decided to split the cost of this cart. Great decision! Easy enough assembly but I actually built it wrong. I basically put all the shelves on upside down so it was very wobbly. I thought it was an issue with my old apt floors so didn’t think much of it. I then bought one for my parents for their kitchen for Christmas and they actually built theirs the correct way. It is SO sturdy when built correctly. They absolutely love it and say good things about it every time I go to visit. Both my parents and I don’t actually use the cutting board. It’s just nice to have there as a solid, flat board to put coffee stuff and a microwave on. The only con is that if you put too much stuff on it, it does start looking messy (can’t hide stuff behind cabinets anymore). The hooks are very handy. We both also have the cart on hardwood and it’s fine. Don’t know about carpet. My roommate and I have actually moved apart now. We took it apart and I let her have it for her new apt. This time, she assembled it correctly and it’s still wicked sturdy. So assembly and disassembly is easy and so re-assembly!" — LQ