Navigating the world of gift-giving for 12-year-olds can be a thrilling yet daunting task. These young tweens are at a unique stage, teetering between childhood wonder and teenage sophistication. Finding the perfect present that captures their imagination while aligning with their evolving interests is key to eliciting those priceless reactions of pure joy.

Whether you're a parent, relative, or friend, our curated list of 24 gifts is guaranteed to make any 12-year-old scream with delight. From cutting-edge technology to creative pursuits and nostalgic throwbacks, we've covered all the bases to ensure you'll find something that'll have them jumping for joy and declaring it "the best day ever!"

Shape Shifting Box : That Transforms Into 70 Different Forms, Making It The Ultimate Magnetic Sensory Toy And Brain Puzzle For 12-Year Olds.

Review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9 year old and 12 year old play with it constantly!" — Blair001

$24.99 at Amazon
#2

Illuminate Their Bedroom With A Galactic Glow With The Moon Lamp, A Cosmic And Dreamy Gift That's Out Of This World

Review: "I love this Moon. I have one for the Bedroom, and I gifted (4) of these to friends with young children- and they love it as much as I do. Colors are great. The four different Brightness Levels come in handy, and the different Pulsing Settings take it to the next level. The Price is great for what you get with this product, and as far as I can tell, this one offers the most colors and settings out of all that I’ve seen on Amazon. If you’ve ever stared up at the Moon and wished you could get a Very Close look at it, well, now you can hold it in the palm of your hand." — Michael J. Faradie

$29.99 $24.95 at Amazon
Get Ready For A Deliciously Fun Game Night With Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, A Wildly Entertaining Party Game That's Sure To Bring Laughter And Excitement To Any Gathering Of Friends

Review: "This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 & 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — Audra

$9.95 at Amazon

Purr-Fect For Bedtime, The Adorable Cat Night Light Is A Soothing And Cuddly Companion That'll Cast A Warm Glow And Charm Any Cat Lover's Heart

Review: "Omg! Super cute kitty night light! These are all the rage now. I bought one to keep in my guest bedroom for when the nieces/nephews stay over. I first saw them at my sisters house. All of her kids have one in their room to keep as a night light in their bedroom - so I had to get one too! Love all the colors and all you have to do is tap on it to turn off." — PL

$16.99 at Amazon
Level Up Their Gaming Experience With The Amazing Nintendo Switch Lite, A Portable Powerhouse That Lets Them Play Their Favorite Games On-The-Go!

Review: "Brought this for my 12 yr old daughter. She was so exited, waited all day and was in tears of joy when it arrived. I already had ordered Minecraft for her and got a bunch of other games for her. Great handheld device with good graphics and wonderful downloadable games. (She plays Fortnite 24/7, it’s like a drug) shipping was on time and came carefully packaged and you can tell it was handled with care… so happy with this!" — berrymomm

$195 at Amazon
#6

Unleash Their Creativity And Encourage Self-Expression With The Inspiring Wreck This Journal, A Unique And Playful Way To Explore Art, Writing, And Imagination

Review: "I bought a copy of this for my 11 year old daughter, and myself. We have had SO much fun with these books, and I really had no idea that it was going to help me release feelings. I already ordered us both a second one, as well as a bunch of other Keri Smith books! So worth the money!!!!" — SB518

$16 $9.19 at Amazon
Introduce Them To The Hilariously Irreverent World Of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, A Wildly Funny Party Game That's Specifically Designed For Kids Aged 8 And Up - And Their Brave Parents

Review: "This is the new favorite for family game night. My kids (ages 10 and 13) absolutely love this game, it's just good silly fun. The cards are pretty tame and I feel it's very kid appropriate, some cards are even written by kids. Like the worst it gets is "b**bies", "filling your b*tt with spaghetti", and "screaming the f-word". Just inappropriate enough that kids find it hilarious. I'm hoping they release expansion packs in the future and if you go to the cards against humanity website you can sign up to be notified when/if an expansion is released for family edition." — Rae

$29 at Amazon
#8

Challenge Their Problem-Solving Skills And Ignite Their Creativity With The Mind-Bending Gravity Maze Marble Run, A 3D Puzzle That Combines Gravity, Motion, And Brainpower To Create An Unforgettable Experience

Review: "ThinkFun games are the best. Just got the Gravity Maze for my son's birthday... and the men sat and played it. Any of the ThinkFun Games are really entertaining! Put the video games down and use your brain!" — susan cieslak

$27.99 $24.72 at Amazon
In a world dominated by screens, it's refreshing to see 12-year-olds light up over activities that exercise their imagination and skills in the physical realm. The mini baking kit and drawing book on our list are perfect examples of gifts that combine fun with learning, allowing tweens to explore new hobbies or refine existing talents.

Unbox The Fun And Surprise Them With 5 Surprise Mini Brands, A Thrilling Collectible Toy That Combines The Excitement Of Unboxing With The Joy Of Discovering New Miniaturized Brands

Review: "My 8 year old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.

$16.88 at Amazon

Bring Back The Nostalgia And Introduce Them To The Iconic Tamagotchi Original, A Retro-Cool Digital Pet That's Sure To Delight And Entertain The Next Generation Of Tamagotchi Fans

Review: "My daughter has been playing with it I am happy with this order and arrived earlier then expected so that is a big win." — Happy Amazon customer

$23.69 at Amazon
#11

Help Them Master The Art Of Eating With The Awesome Star Wars Chopsticks, A Fun And Functional Gift That's Out Of This Galaxy

Review: "Of all the gifts I gave my family this holiday - these were the biggest hit! They may never actually get used as chopsticks - but the family fun and sword fights were a blast and had us laughing all day long. Fun for all ages!" — Sue M.

$9.97 at Amazon

#12

Capture Life's Moments And Print Them Instantly With The Amazing Portable Instant Color Photo Printer, A Cool And Compact Way To Turn Memories Into Tangible Treasures

Review: "This little thing is amazing! I keep journals so I am always having photos printed at walgreens or shutterfly so I can tape them into my journals. I wanted something that I could use at home and make my pictures stickers. I've printed 5 test photos so far and they are good. I will say this... these are not the same quality as getting them printed at walgreens, but for what they are, the photos print damn good. I printed bright and dark photos and the quality came out great. If you want super crystal clear photos to display somewhere, this is not the tool for that. The photos are great for stickers and are perfect for my needs of adding photos to my journals in a much easier way." — Amazon Customer

$79.99 at Amazon
Bring The Magic Of The Movies To Their Room With The Enchanting Cinema Light Box, A Mesmerizing Display That Lets Them Create Their Own Cinematic Messages And Ambiance

Review: "This was purchased as a gift for our 13 year old, and she loves it. Such a fun idea. Fully customizable. Lots of letters for use, and comes with extra tabs to make your own symbols or extra letters. The light box is lightweight. Comes with wall charger or takes batteries." — H_Denton

$29.99 at Amazon

Unleash Their Inner Artist And Inspire Creativity With The Delightful 642 Tiny Things To Draw Drawing Book, A Fun And Engaging Sketchbook That Provides Endless Prompts And Ideas To Spark Their Imagination

Review: "My 11 yo daughter likes to draw. I was getting sick of her asking me what to draw, so I gave her this as a valentine. She loves it! Some of the concepts get her thinking outside the box." — S. Dearolf

$9.95 $9.25 at Amazon
Defy Gravity And Amaze Them With The Incredible Flying Orb Ball Toy, A Futuristic And Interactive Plaything That Uses Advanced Technology To Create A Mesmerizing Flying Experience

Review: "My two daughters love this. It’s very easy to use and super sturdy - considering getting tossed around quite often. Never had any issues. Will buy another one for a gift to my nephew." — M.C

$49.99 $32 at Amazon

While individual preferences may vary, the gifts in this collection share a common thread: they're all aimed at making 12-year-olds feel understood, valued, and engaged. From solo activities that encourage personal growth to group games that foster social connections, there's something here for every type of tween. As you browse through the list, consider the unique personality and interests of the 12-year-old in your life, and you're sure to find a gift that will make them "lose their minds" with excitement.

Illuminate Their Understanding Of The World And The Universe With The Enchanting Light Up Globe, A Beautifully Designed Globe That Comes Alive With A Touch Of Magic, Revealing The Constellations In All Their Twinkling Glory

Review: "My 12 year old and 6 year old sit and play with it for hours at a time. It lights up. Not too big fits on a desk perfectly." — Kristina Chew

$49.99 at Amazon
Brighten Up Their Space With The Vibrant And Versatile LED Strip Lights, A Colorful And Customizable Way To Add Ambiance, Decor, And Fun To Any Room

Review: "These are very nice! I’ve had these up for a while and have had no issues with lights going out. The remote includes a variety of colors and controls. The lights even work with the beats of music!!!!" — Zakiyah

$19.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Spark Their Curiosity And Foster A Love Of Science With The Fascinating National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Kit, A Hands-On And Educational Experiment That Lets Them Grow Their Own Dazzling Crystals

Review: "Nice!! My 12 yr old loved it!! She was able to do everything all by herself. No problems getting crystal out of silicone cups... Helped a little with removing crystal from seed rock. It she broke one trying to do on her own, but was able to get 2 out on her own. But to avoid frustration, I assisted. We simply held the base (excess) of the crystal and took a steak knife and gently chiseled!/scraped between the seed and crystal base...then popped it right out.
ALSO!! As some reviews said, DO NOT rinse crystal right away whn removed from color solution. It seems to wash some of the color off. Definitely worth the money." — Lexus1

$39.99 at Amazon
#19

Bring The Cuteness And Charm Of The Mandalorian's Beloved Companion To Their Music Routine With The Adorable Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker, A Small But Mighty Speaker That's Sure To Delight Any Fan Of The Child (Aka "Baby Yoda")

Review: "This is the cutest bluetooth speaker ever! It can get really loud too(: so small and barely takes up any space. It also has a cute little keychain option that allows you to attach it to bags and such." — Allee G.

$19.99 $16.19 at Amazon
#20

Delight The Mini-Chef In Your Life With The Adorable Tiny Baking Kit

Review: "I got this for my 11 year old daughter. It is the most loved Christmas gift of them all. I actually bought a toaster oven to make it easier because she loves to use it so much! The mini items really work as intended, cutting, mixing, protecting your finger. And the recipes are good, too. We have enjoyed brownies, frosted mini cakes and a pie. Today I'll have her make a pizza!! Excellent product!!" — Amazon Customer

$22.94 at Amazon
Unleash A Symphony Of Silly Sounds And Laughter With The Screaming Goat, A Ridiculously Entertaining Novelty Toy That's Guaranteed To Bring Smiles And Giggles To Anyone Within Earshot

Review: "Bought this for my 12 yr. old granddaughter as little gift when her sister had a birthday. The 12 yr. old "gets annoyed" at most everything nowadays. This actually made her laugh! Worth the price for that alone." — K. T.

$10.95 $9.86 at Amazon
#22

Take Their Hoop Dreams To New Heights And Add An Extra Level Of Excitement To Their Nighttime Play With The Awesome Glow In The Dark Basketball, A Radiant And Eye-Catching Ball That Shines Bright Even When The Lights Go Out

Review: "I was very impressed with this purchase. The product was exactly as described and looks like the picture 100%. The basketball bounces just like a normal basketball but the exciting part is it lights up so super bright you can see it from miles away. This was a gift for my son friend and he liked it so much I had to purchase another for him. Perfect for playing night time ball. I would highly recommend this product and would recommend over any glow in the dark basketball there is out there this is way better and brighter." — Brianna

$35.99 $32.77 at Amazon
Take Their Fun To New Heights With The Amazing Q9s Drone For Kids, A Beginner-Friendly And Easy-To-Use Drone That's Perfect For Young Adventurers Looking To Explore The World Of Aerial Excitement!

Review: "My 12-year-old love this it was easy for her to read the instructions and to figure out how to use it. It was her first time and she's doing pretty well with it I see I'mma have to upgrade her pretty soon lol." — Charlene Henderson

$49.99 $39.98 at Amazon

Spark Their Curiosity And Ignite Their Passion For Stem With The Incredible 12-In-1 Education Solar Robot, A Versatile And Interactive Learning Tool That Lets Them Build And Create 12 Different Solar-Powered Robots

Review: "The product is good for kid age more than 10. It requires patience. My daughter spends about 2 hours to get it done. And it works. She is excited!" — Rui Z

$39.99 $18.99 at Amazon
